After an unbeaten start, the competition has stiffened for the Big Red varsity boys basketball team, as the Vikings fell on the road last week at Ashe County on Dec. 3 and in a home game against Watauga on Dec. 5.
Ashe 67, Avery 42
JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Huskies boys’ basketball team (1-2) got revenge against the Avery Vikings in a 67-42 win Tuesday, Dec. 3.
Avery had won the first game of the season between the two, which was in Newland on Nov. 19. The game also saw the return of Ashe’s Dawson Cox, with the Huskies’ guard getting over an illness.
The two teams battled early, with neither able to get much of a lead. With one minute left in the first quarter, Avery’s Logan Gilliam was able to hit a three pointer and tie the game at 12, but Ashe answered with their own trifecta to lead 15-12 at the end of the period.
Ashe turned on the jets in the second, getting much-needed defensive stops while efficiently scoring on the other end. With 2:45 left in the half, Nate Lee made both attempts at the charity stripe to help the Huskies build a double-digit lead at 29-16. In the waning minutes of the half, Ashe went on an 8-3 run to lead 37-19 at the intermission.
The Huskies’ offense carried the momentum into the second half, buoyed by the play of Colby Greer. The senior forward put up 23 points, including a seven-point burst in the first quarter.
Meanwhile, the Vikings’ offense struggled to keep up, not getting shots to fall and failing to take advantage of open looks, leading to a 55-29 deficit for the Big Red entering the final eight minutes of play.
The fourth quarter saw Ashe slow down, scoring only 12 points as clock grinding became the priority. Meanwhile, Avery started to get its offense going again late in the game, but it was not enough to dig itself out of the deficit they faced.
Avery committed 19 turnovers in the contest, shot just 32 percent from the field, and was 5-of-24 from three-point range.
Marcus Milliron led the Vikings with 10 points, with eight points from Jonas Bowman and six points from Troy Hoilman. Tristan Jones led Ashe with a game-high 21 points.
Watauga 82, Avery 53
NEWLAND — Once the Watauga boys’ basketball team took a lead over Avery on Dec. 5, the Big Red was unable to claw back into the matchup.
Watauga turned a small lead into a big advantage, which the Pioneers used to claim an 82-53 victory.
Watauga’s outside shooting produced 11 3-point baskets compared to six for Avery (2-3). Watauga’s Jake Sears hit four 3-pointers and finished with 12 points. Ben Ricker added 12 points with help from a 3-point basket. He also had a late-game dunk to his total.
Luke Robbins led the Pioneers in scoring with 14 points. He finished with just two points in the first quarter, but had nine points in the second half. Jackson Earnhardt added nine points on three 3-point baskets.
Avery countered with 16 points, with the help of scoring 11 points in the second half. Silas Barinowski added nine points for the Vikings.
Avery took a 13-9 lead in the first quarter, but Watauga countered with four straight baskets, including two Sears 3-pointers, and claimed a 19-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Pioneers went on a 12-5 run in the second quarter capped by an Earnhardt 3-pointer that gave Watauga a 31-18 lead. Watauga again closed out the quarter with back-to-back 3-point baskets, this time from Earnhardt, and claimed a 44-22 halftime lead that was never in jeopardy.
Avery made 7-of-23 shots from three-point range and shot 45.3 percent from the floor for the game, while the visiting Pioneers made 43.3% of its shots. The difference came from beyond the arc, where the Pioneers made 11-of-26 attempts from three-point range in the contest.
Marcus Milliron was the lone Vikings in double figures with 16 points. Barinowski’s nine points was complemented by six points from Troy Hoilman and five points from Jesse Jones. Four Pioneers reached double figures in the contest, paced by 15 points from Sears and 14 from Robbins.
The Avery JV boys team came up short to Watauga by a final score of 56-35. Chad Giarrusso paced the Vikings JVs with 10 points, including a pair of three-point baskets.
Avery returned to the hardwood earlier this week with games at home against North Wilkes and at Cloudland. The Vikings host East Wilkes in non-conference action this Friday, Dec. 13, in Viking Gym.
Ian Taylor and Steve Behr contributed to this report.
