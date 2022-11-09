HUNTERSVILLE — With a playoff berth secured and three regular-season wins, the Avery Vikings made the approximate three-hour bus ride off the mountain on November 3 to Cabarrus County to face Christ the King Catholic High School, a private college-prep high school in the Huntersville area, which finished the regular season with an 8-2 record and was hosting the first football playoff game in the school’s decade-old existence.
The clubs battled toe-to-toe through the early portion of the second quarter before CTK secured control of the matchup with three unanswered touchdowns to close the first half and build a 21-point halftime lead. Avery used a long scoring drive to open the third quarter to draw within two scores, but a number of CTK big plays throughout the game proved to be a significant difference-maker in a 42-13 win for the home team.
“Overall, I thought all our kids gave 110 percent effort. None of our kids ever gave up. We had some moments on offense where we could have gotten ourselves in the ballgame, and on defense we had some moments where we got into a bit of a funk, but still we didn’t give up,” Avery head coach Ethan Farmer said following the game. “Our special teams made some kick returns to set us up in some good field position several times. It wasn’t the way we wanted it to end, especially with all the work that these kids have put in along with the coaches. Hopefully the kids are understanding our plan and we’re continuing to develop and move forward. Basically we fought hard. A couple plays down the stretch kind of cost us a little bit.”
Statistically, the two teams were similar offensively in total yards, with CTK out-gaining Avery 337-294. The Crusaders made its mark passing the football, throwing for 257 yards, while the Vikings found its greatest success running the football, gaining 217 rushing yards.
Neither team committed a turnover in the contest, with CTK converting on five of its six red zone opportunities during the game, while Avery scored on both occasions when it found itself inside the Crusaders 20-yard line.
Viking junior quarterback Will Stanford led the Avery run game with 82 yards on 18 carries, with 72 yards on eight carries by senior teammate Logan Gilliam. Logan Brown added 47 yards on 11 carries, with 31 yards on seven carries from Landon Hughes.
The Vikings defense held CTK’s 1,000-yard rusher Fausto Arias to just 64 yards on 11 carries and a score, but Crusaders QB Reid Maxwell was an efficient 11-for-15 passing for 257 yards with three touchdowns. Maxwell’s prime target was receiver Jake Dulski, who made five catches for 180 yards and a touchdown.
Both teams punted following their opening offensive possession, with CTK getting on the scoreboard first late in the opening quarter. Back-to-back pass completions by Maxwell gained 59 yards and set up CTK inside the red zone. Three plays later, an end around run by receiver Will Zuhosky resulted in a 10-yard touchdown. Aiden Newgent’s PAT spotted the Crusaders a 7-0 advantage with 2:45 to play in the opening stanza.
The Vikings offense answered the Crusader score with its own long scoring drive. An 18-yard Gilliam run, followed three plays later by a 24-yard Stanford run moved Avery near the CTK red zone. A Gilliam 10-yard run was followed by Stanford scoring three plays later on a 1-yard plunge on the second play of the second quarter. The PAT by Cayden Pannell split the uprights to tie the score at 7-7 with 11:35 to play before halftime.
CTK immediately responded with a big play to steal away momentum from the Big Red, as Zuhosky returned the ensuing kickoff 79 yards to the Avery 6-yard line before kicker Kaden Knight made the score-saving tackle. One play later, Arias struck pay dirt with a run from six yards out to put the Crusaders back on top 14-7 just 20 seconds after surrendering the lead.
Again down a score, the Vikings offense returned to work with its ensuing drive, methodically moving into CTK territory over eight plays. Faced with a 4th-and-10 at the CTK 39, Farmer left the offense on the field to go for the first down, and a pass completion from Stanford to receiver Lattrell Baker was short of the yard to gain for the first down, turning the ball over on downs.
“I thought we had an opportunity there, and that was my mistake, but during that process I felt that we just weren’t able to capitalize on the opportunity. They were showing us a Cover 3 look with just one high safety, and we thought we had a good play call with our receivers, but we just were able to capitalize on it,” Farmer explained regarding the play. “Looking back, we could have punted and possibly pinned them deep near their end zone, but I felt we had good momentum going and wanted to capitalize.”
On the first play following the defensive stop, CTK landed a big play, as Maxwell completed a pass to Jake Dulski, who scurried 66 yards to the end zone for a score. Newgent’s PAT extended CTK’s lead to 21-7 with 6:12 to play in the first half.
Avery’s next drive again started productively but ended badly. Moving the ball to midfield, the drive stalled to force a punt, but the punter was unable to field the snap and was taken down to give the Crusaders possession at the Avery 30. From there, the Crusaders took five plays to cover the distance to the goal line, the final play a 15-yard pass from Maxwell to Arias with 24 seconds left in the half to give CTK a 28-7 lead going into halftime.
The most impressive Avery drive of the second half came during its first possession of the third quarter. The Big Red opted to utilize its Power I formation and ran the ball directly at the smaller CTK defensive line. Avery’s offensive line opened holes for their backs as the Vikings ran the football on 15 consecutive plays, the final one a 2-yard Landon Hughes plunge across the goal line. The extra point sailed wide left, but Avery had drawn to within 28-13 following the more-than-seven-minute possession.
Each time the Vikings built momentum and looked to narrow the gap, the Crusaders found an answer by exploiting pass coverage. On its ensuing series, Maxwell found Dulski for a 23-yard completion to open the possession, and connected again with Dulski for a 46-yard gain two plays later to the Viking 5-yard line. Two plays later, Zuhosky scored on a double handoff from six yards out, with the PAT giving the Crusaders a 35-13 lead that it carried into the final quarter.
Needing to stage a comeback of epic proportions, the Big Red was unable to convert on fourth-down attempts on each of its first two drives of the fourth quarter, the latter of which resulting in a turnover on downs inside its own 20-yard line. CTK capitalized with the prime field position for its final score of the night, as Maxwell hooked up with Zuhosky on a 19-yard touchdown pass. The extra point provided the final margin in the matchup.
Farmer noted after the game the impact of his seniors on this year’s team as his first season as head coach of the Vikings comes to a close.
“Without getting emotional, these guys I love them to death. I’ve been here three years with them and we’ve seen some ups and downs. This senior class, I’ve seen a lot more grit and attitude toward the game and leadership, being able to continuously stand up and show fight,” Farmer said. “They’ve set the standard for our underclassmen, and this team has had a special bond. You couldn’t ask for anything more from that group. It’s like concrete. They’re just hard working kids that don’t quit and just enjoy being around one another. I’ve cherished every moment that I’ve had with them. Every time, no matter where we are, they tell me ‘Coach Farmer, we love you and appreciate everything you’re doing,’ so my hat’s off to them and they know I’ll be there for them for the rest of their lives.”
Avery completes its season with a 3-8 record, with a 3-3 mark in Western Highlands Conference contests.
