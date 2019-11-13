LEDGER — Avery entered its regular-season finale on Nov. 8 at Memorial Stadium on the campus of Mitchell High School looking to pull off an upset over the 9-1 Mitchell Mountaineers, as well as gain back The Avery Journal-Times Border Battle Trophy for the first time since 2013.
The Mountaineers had other plans on its Senior Night, however, as the team recognized its senior student-athletes and 19 football seniors during pregame festivities, then used a 23-point first quarter to race out to an early lead en route to a 51-6 decisive win.
Despite the setback, the Vikings (5-6, 1-4 WHC) qualified as a No. 8 seed for the state 1AA football playoffs which begin this Friday, Nov. 15, and will welcome the No. 9-seeded Starmount Rams, who also finished the season with a 5-6 record, to MacDonald Stadium to open the postseason.
“We’re excited to be in the playoffs, so I think that’s a major step for our program from where we were,” Avery head coach Mac Bryan said earlier this week. “Certainly we’re excited to have a home game and be seeded high enough to have a home game. It’s a tribute to what these kids have done from a work aspect.”
Avery quarterback Troy Hoilman, in his return to Memorial Stadium for the first time since transferring to Big Red Country prior to the 2018 campaign, completed 18-of-37 passes for 167 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
Senior Lucas Andrews led the Vikings rushing contingent with 49 yards on seven carries. Andrews also paced the Avery receiving corps with 65 yards on seven catches, with a score.
Mitchell outgained Avery 460 to 204 in total offensive yards, paced by 137 rushing yards by senior quarterback Noah Pitman, who also scored three rushing touchdowns on only eight carries. Teammate Tanner Duncan added 80 yards on nine carries with a touchdown.
Garrison Phillips hauled in three passes for 107 yards including a score, with five receptions for 35 yards and a touchdown by Tyler McKinney.
“Last Friday night, I don’t think we played very well, but Mitchell had a lot to do with that. We missed a lot of tackles, but that can be attributed to the strength of their runners. I think offensively we never got into a rhythm,” Bryan explained. “We gave them the lead early on a couple of long quarterback runs and a couple of long passes. That put us in a hole and allowed them to play with a lead and pressure us more. With a 28-point lead, your defense can take a lot more chances.”
Mitchell opened the scoring with the opening possession of the ballgame, as Pitman found an opening and scooted downfield for a 55-yard touchdown run to cap a 6-play, 72-yard drive. Elliot Kadans added the extra point for a 7-0 Mitchell advantage.
Avery’s first offensive series ended in disaster as a Hoilman pass attempt was picked off by MHS lineman Matthew Gilbert, who made an athletic play to catch the interception before rambling 24 yards for a Mountaineers score. The PAT staked the home club to a 14-0 lead with 7:14 to play in the opening stanza.
Misfortune continued for Avery on its next series, as the team was forced into a three-and-out. On fourth down, a snap sailed over the head of punter Jesse Jones and rolled out of the end zone for a safety to boost Mitchell’s lead to 16-0.
Following the ensuing free kick to Mitchell, the Mountaineers wasted little time finding the goal line again, as Pitman scampered 43 yards to paydirt, giving MHS a 23-0 lead with almost five minutes to play in the opening quarter.
Avery’s first break of the game came early in the second quarter, when a Pitman pass was intercepted by the Vikings’ Ty Smith, stopping another potential scoring drive in AHS territory. Following a Vikings punt, however, Mitchell marched 75 yards over eight plays, taking 4:24 off the clock and capping the drive with a Pitman 12-yard scoring run, propeling MHS to a 30-0 lead at the midway mark of the period.
After another stop by the Mountaineers defense to force a punt, the Mountaineers further padded its lead in quick fashion when Pitman connected with Garrison Phillips on a 66-yard touchdown pass to build a 37-0 lead.
Late in the half Avery put together its lone scoring drive of the contest, taking just five plays to travel 80 yards to the end zone. Hoilman completed a short pass to Lucas Andrews, who did the rest of the work in evading tacklers and racing down the Avery sideline for a 65-yard touchdown. The extra-point try failed, but Avery drew to within 37-6 with 1:08 left in the half.
Running its two-minute offense, Mitchell’s offense went back to work in the half’s closing seconds to maneuver into Avery territory. A pass from Pitman to Phillips brought MHS into the red zone, and Pitman found Tyler McKinney for a four-yard scoring pass with one second to play. The PAT gave the Mountaineers a 44-6 halftime lead.
Faced with a tremendous deficit, the Big Red looked to chip into the Mitchell advantage with the first possession of the second half, but managed to reach midfield before turning the football over on downs.
With its first possession of the new half, Mitchell opened up the offense with Duncan, who accounted for 43 rushing yards on the drive, the final five of which led to a touchdown and 51-6 advantage, initiating a running clock as per the NCHSAA high school football mercy rule and accounting for the final scoring margin.
“Troy had a decent night and I thought Ty played well. Jonas Bowman did some good things on defense,” Bryan added. “Certainly, we got into an early hole, and Mitchell is a good football team, probably the strongest team that we’ve played. You never know that on video until you get into the game. I told our team after the game that we haven’t caught Mitchell yet and haven’t caught them in the weight room yet, which makes up a part of that difference.”
While Avery hosts Starmount this Friday, Nov. 15, to open state playoff action, Mitchell has a bye this week as a No. 2 seed, and will play on Nov. 22 against the winner of a first-round matchup between seventh-seeded Polk County and tenth-seeded East Wilkes.
