NEWLAND — Avery High School track and field held its first home meet of the 2022 spring season on Thursday, April 7. The Vikings hosted fellow Western Highlands Conference schools Mountain Heritage, Draughn and Mitchell, as well as non-conference foe McDowell.
In total team scores, the Avery girls captured runner-up honors, earning a total of 115 points at the event. McDowell took top honors for the girls with 177 team points, with Mountain Heritage third, Draughn fourth and Mitchell placing fifth.
Avery’s boys team stood atop the podium at meet’s end, earning 163 total points at the event. McDowell placed second with 125 points, followed by Mountain Heritage, Draughn and Mitchell, respectively.
Girls eventsLady Vikings track and field turned in a strong performance on the surface of MacDonald Stadium, with a number of student-athletes finishing strong in multiple events.
In the 4x800-meter relay, the ACHS foursome of Hailey Tipton, Sadie Barinowski, Lydia Crosby, and Brook Cheuvront placed first in the event with a time of 13:03.6. The girls 4x200-meter relay team of Carter Peterson, Renn Herdklotz, Marisol Guzman and Abby Burleson also took top honors in a time of 1:57.4. In 4x100-meter relay action, Avery’s quartet of Carter Peterson, Marisol Guzman, Abby Burleson and Lillie Ward placed second in a time of 55.5 seconds. Avery’s 4x400-meter relay team of Carter Peterson, Marisol Guzman, Renn Herdklotz and Hailey Tipton also placed first with a time of 5:08.8.
AHS female competitors were strong in individual running events as well. Lillie Ward placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.1 seconds, matching the time of race winner Jayden Ledbetter of McDowell. Avery’s Abby Burleson placed fourth in a time of 13.3 seconds. Sabrina Weiner finished eighth in a time of 14.6 seconds, with Sadie Barinowski finishing ninth in a time of 15.3 seconds.
In the 1600-meter dash, senior Brook Cheuvront was runner-up with a time of 6:34. Teammate Lydia Crosby finished fourth with a time of 6:55.6. In the girls 300-meter hurdles, Ward earned top honors in a time of 56.5 seconds, while in the 200-meter dash, Abby Burleson was top finisher in a time of 27.8 seconds with teammate Weiner earning fifth place with a time of 31.9 seconds.
The duo of Cheuvront and Crosby placed 1-2 in the girls 3200-meter run, as Cheuvront finished the race in 14:11 and Crosby completed the event in 16:00. Avery’s Isabella Macias competed and placed 13th in the shot put with a throw of 18-feet, 2-inches, and also placed ninth in the discus with a throw of 58-feet, 5-inches. Carter Peterson placed as runner-up in the high jump, clearing the bar at 4-feet, 6-inches.
Boys eventsThe Vikings boys track and field participants had numerous high placers in competition at the home meet.
In relay events, Avery’s boys 4x800-meter relay team consisting of Aaron Williams, Ascension Barajas, Kaden Knight, and Ryan Ingham placed first in a time of 10:00. The boys quartet of Elijah Holtsclaw, Jack Crenshaw, Will Stanford and Bray Guest ran the 4x100-meter, 4x200-meter and 4x400-meter relay events. In the 4x200-meter relay, Avery placed first in a time of 1:36.9, while the foursome placed first in the 4x100-meter relay with a time of 47.5 seconds, and also placed first in the 4x400-meter relay with a time of 3:50.3.
In other running events, Avery freshman Silas Garceau was top placer in the boys 110-meter hurdles, winning with a time of 17.3 seconds. In the boys 100-meter dash, sophomore Dalton Powell was Avery’s top finisher, coming home seventh in a time of 12.7 seconds. Teammate Bently Boone (12.7) paced eighth, with Lukas Hughes (13.1) placed 10th and J’leyn Hoilman (13.6) finished 16th.
Avery’s trio of Kaden Knight (5:48), Asencion Barajas (5:52.2) and Aaron Calvert (6:10.4) placed 4-5-6 in the boys 1600-meter run, while in the 400-meter dash, Viking Dalton Powell finished fourth in a time of 1:00.7, with teammate Carter White finishing ninth with a time of 1:09.5.
Vikings earned the top two places in the boys 300-meter hurdles, as Jack Crenshaw placed first in a time of 48 seconds, while Silas Garceau finished as runner-up in a time of 48.7 seconds. in the 800-meter run, Kaden Knight finished fourth in a time of 2:27.8 seconds, with teammate Barajas finishing seventh in a time of 2:34.6. Garceau also finished first in the 200-meter dash, running the race in 25.1 seconds. Powell placed fifth (26.9), with John Gragg finishing sixth (27.1) and Lukas Hughes placing seventh (27.2 seconds), while in the 3200-meter run, Avery’s Aaron Calvert finished as runner-up with a time of 13:50.
In field events, Lane Hoilman placed as runner-up in the boys shot put, hurling the stone 38 feet. Grayson Hoilman placed sixth overall in the event, with a throw of 35 feet. J’leyn Hoilman (31-feet, 7-inches) placed 11th overall, with Porter Carver (29-feet, 1-inch) placing 16th. Lane Hoilman placed third in the discus throw, with a toss of 107-feet, 4-inches. J’leyn Hoilman was the next Viking on the final standings, placing 12th overall with a throw of 82-feet, 11-inches. Grayson Hoilman (78-feet, 9-inches) placed 13th, with Carver placing 17th (74 feet) and Mason Bailey placing 19th (73-feet, 5-inches).
Viking Landon Ingham was top placer in the boys high jump, clearing the bar at 5-feet, 8-inches, while in the pole vault, Logan Brown leapt 9-feet 6-inches for second place overall. John Gragg cleared 8-feet to place third.
Avery returns to the track on April 13 with a meet at McDowell. The Vikings are scheduled to host a second home meet on Wednesday, April 21.
