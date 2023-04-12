Avery baseball took the field for a trio of games last week looking to earn its elusive first victory of the 2023 season, taking on Wilkes Central and Mountain Heritage in road contests with a home game versus Mountain Heritage sandwiched between the two.
Wilkes Central 3, Avery 1
MORAVIAN FALLS — Avery journeyed to Wilkes County on Monday, April 3, to resume a contest that had been suspended due to inclement weather back on February 27 with the Vikings holding a narrow 1-0 lead. Avery scored its lone run in the top of the first inning, when Riley Isaacs led off the game by being hit by a pitch. The following hitter, Brooks Berry, walked to put two runners on base. A wild pitch advanced both runners, and an RBI groundout by second baseman James Harris plated Isaacs for the game’s first run. The Vikings could have added to its total in the frame as shortstop Trent Wellborn drew a walk to put runners on the corners, but a strikeout closed the frame to strand both Vikings on the base paths.
Viking pitcher Berry kept the Wilkes Central bats in check, surrendering only six hits and three runs over six innings of work. In the innings prior to the game’s suspension, Wilkes Central could only muster a single hit, a Trey Mayberry base hit in the bottom of the third inning, before the rains came to pause the initial contest.
The bulk of the resumed contest was an offensive struggle, as Wilkes Central remained shut out while Avery could not extend its one-run advantage.
Wilkes Central’s most serious threat came in the bottom of the fourth inning, as a base hit and walk put on a pair of Eagles with no one out. Berry worked out of the jam, however, by forcing a fly ball out and picking off the runners off the base paths to quell the threat.
Avery’s best chance extend its lead occurred earlier in the fourth inning, when Silas Dearmin rapped a two-out single and Cole Singleton followed with a base hit of his own. Avery’s Bryson Whitley flew out to center field, however, to turn the Big Red away in the frame.
Wilkes Central was finally able to break through and gain the lead in the bottom of the sixth inning. Following a strikeout, Mayberry laced single to right field and advanced to second on a balk call. Leadoff hitter Evan Adams singled, followed by an RBI single by third baseman Gus Keener which tied the game at 1-1. Catcher Cam Key then laced a double to right field to score both Adams and Keener to stake the Eagles to the 3-1 advantage before the Vikings retired the side.Needing at least a pair of runs to extend the matchup, the Vikings were retired in order to end the contest.
Dearmin and Singleton accounted for Avery’s only hits for the game, while Berry pitched admirably, striking out six while throwing a total of 81 pitches for the matchup.
Mountain Heritage 15, Avery 3 (6 innings)
NEWLAND — The Vikings returned to the friendly confines of Viking Field on April 4 for a matchup reentering conference play against the Mountain Heritage Cougars. Avery hung tough, trailing by a single run entering the fourth inning, where the visitors took over with four runs in each of the fourth and fifth innings, followed by a five-run top of the sixth inning that triggered the NCHSAA 10-run mercy rule, with Cougars pitchers holding the Vikings scoreless to end the matchup after six innings.
Landon Harmon started on the mound for Avery, throwing 5.1 innings and giving up a total of nine earned runs. Oak Markland came on in relief in the top of the sixth, throwing two-thirds of an inning and giving up a pair of earned runs on two hits.
Nick Gragg and Payce Carrol combined to handle mound duty for the Cougars, holding Avery to three runs on seven hits for the game.
Avery seized an early 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning when third baseman Trent Wellborn ripped a two-out single to right field, advanced on a wild pitch, then scored on a double by designated hitter Ethan Church. Harmon followed with a single to put runners on the corners, but a Markland groundout ended the threat to close the inning.
Heritage quickly answered the Avery score with two runs of its own to take the lead. CJ Burleson led off by reaching on an error. Centerfielder Branson Fox followed with a triple to right center which plated Burleson to tie the game. Left fielder Logan Reynolds then rapped an RBI groundout to shortstop, scoring Fox to put MHHS ahead 2-1 before Harmon then retired the next three batters to close the inning.
Mountain Heritage broke through to extend its lead in the top of the fourth. The first five Cougar hitters in the inning reached base safely, as Fox laced an RBI single to score a run and Reynolds belted a two-run double to give the Cougars a 6-1 lead. A Nick Gragg single was followed by a fielder’s choice from Markus Wyatt, which scored Gragg. Avery prevented further damage with a line out to shortstop which was turned into a double play that ended the inning.
Avery threatened to cut into the Heritage lead in the bottom of the fourth inning, as Church and Harmon walked to lead off the frame. Church was thrown out attempting to advance to third base on a fly out to centerfield, and Harmon was stranded on base as Dearmin was retired to close the inning still facing a four-run deficit.
Heritage stretched its lead to 10–1 in the top of the fifth inning, using a hit batsman, three singles and a double to score four runs in the frame. Again Avery avoided additional damage as Harmon induced a ground out and a fly out to end the inning.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, Avery mustered enough offense to plate a pair of runs, taking advantage of a leadoff walk issued to Singleton. Isaacs, Berry and Wellborn laced consecutive base hits, with Wellborn’s double scoring both Singleton and Isaacs. The Vikings looked to further cut into the lead, but back-to-back strikeouts ended the frame with Avery trailing 10-3.
The Cougars added five insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning to effectively put the game out of reach. MHHS recorded five hits in the inning, while the Vikings aided the Cougar cause with a fielding error and wild pitch during the inning to advance runners, leaving the visitors with a 15-3 lead.
Three Vikings reached base safely in the bottom of the sixth and final inning, but a pair of strikeouts by Heritage reliever Carrol preserved the win.
Wellborn led Avery with two hits and a pair of RBIs, as well as a run scored.
In a rematch the following day in Burnsville, the Cougars again emerged victorious, defeating Avery by a final score of 14-4. Isaacs and Wellborn took the mound for the Big Red in the matchup, while Heritage’s Fox was the key hitter for the Cougars with three hits in the contest and three runs scored.
Viking Baseball is scheduled to host Hampton (Tenn.) in non-conference play on Thursday, April 13, before hosting West Caldwell on Monday, April 17, at Viking Field.
