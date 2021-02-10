Avery High School varsity boys basketball looked to break into the win column with matchups against a pair of talented Western Highlands Conference foes, hosting Madison on Friday, Feb. 5, and playing at Mountain Heritage on Saturday, Feb. 6.
Madison 74, Avery 57
NEWLAND —The use of the three-point shot played a pivotal role in the matchup between the Vikings and Patriots at Tommy Burleson Court. Madison sank nine 3-pointers in the matchup that helped the Patriots open a double-digit margin in picking up a 17-point win.
Avery found itself in an early deficit as Madison built a 21-12 lead after one quarter. Hunter Wells scored three baskets for the Patriots, coupled with three-pointers from Caden Hilemon and Gannon Kooles.
The Vikings stayed within striking distance behind a pair of three-pointers from Logan Gilliam and baskets from Silas Barinowski, David McCollum and Jack Crenshaw.
During the second quarter, the Patriots splashed an additional six 3-point shots, led by five trifectas from Hilemon as part of a 19-point outburst and 24-point first half. Kooles scored five points and Wells added a basket to account for all of the Madison output for the period.
Barinowski scored seven points in the quarter and Gilliam added his third three-pointer of the half, while Troy Hoilman scored five points in the stanza, as Avery was faced with an 18-point deficit at 47-29 at the intermission.
Refusing to fold, Avery continued to play with passion throughout the second half, outscoring the Patriots 28-27 over the course of the second half.
Hoilman scored three baskets in the third quarter, while James Harris added five points in the second half. Gilliam added a pair of three-pointers in the final quarter, while Barinowski added five in the second half.
The Vikings were unable to cut into the Madison lead to close the contest, however, as Hilemon added seven points in the second half to finish with a game-high 31 points to hold Avery at bay.
Three separate Vikings scored in double-figures, led by Gilliam’s 15 points on five 3-pointers. Barinowski added 14 points, with 11 points from Hoilman.
Four Patriots finished in double figures, including Jacob Rice with 13 points, along with 10 points each from Kooles and Dakota Dison.
Mountain Heritage 68, Avery 50
BURNSVILLE —Following its game the previous evening at home to Madison, Avery had a quick turnaround as it made the road trip to Mountain Heritage High School to tangle with the Cougars. The teams played a close affair through most of the first half, but a 21-4 spurt over the span of the second quarter opened a large lead that the Cougars managed to protect in a 68-50 conference win.
Barinowski provided the offensive punch for AHS in the opening stanza, as he scored five of Avery’s nine points for the frame. Meanwhile, the Cougars looked to use its height and size on the frontline to score in the paint. Sage Austin scored a pair of baskets in the first quarter, with five points from Gabe Silvers that propelled the home team to a 15-9 lead after the first eight minutes of action.
A balanced Heritage offense slowly increased the Cougar margin. Avery Crane scored three baskets in the second quarter, with two field goals each from Ashton Hoilman and Max Smoker. Avery scored only one basket in the second quarter, a Trent Whitelock three-pointer, leaving the Vikings to stare at a 36-13 deficit on the scoreboard at halftime.
The Viking offense sparked back to life come out of the locker room from the intermission. Barinowski scored six points, with three-pointers from James Harris and Troy Hoilman. Additionally, the Avery defense held the Cougars to just six baskets in the period, but MHHS still held a 51-31 lead entering the fourth quarter.
Rather than calling it a night and going through the motions in the fourth quarter, Avery showed guile and moxie in chopping away at the Cougars lead. The Big Red reduced the lead to just 12 points at 54-42 within the first three minutes of the fourth quarter thanks to a 7-1 scoring run paced by Whitelock’s second three-pointer and points from both Harris and David McCollum.
Heritage answered the Avery flurry with a late knockout surge, however. An Ashton Hoilman three-pointer coming out of the mandatory mid-period official timeout pushed the MH lead back to 16 at 60-44, while five points from Smoker as part of a game-high 16-point performance secured the conference win.
Barinowski was Avery’s only player scoring double figures, as he tallied 13 points. Harris added eight for the Vikings, with six points each from Whitelock and Hoilman. Austin and Silvers scored 11 points each for the Cougars, with nine from Ashton Hoilman.
Avery returned to the court with a freshly scheduled contest at Watauga out of conference on Feb. 8, followed by road games at Polk and Owen to close the week.
