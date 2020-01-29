Avery boys basketball came up short in a pair of conference games last week when it traveled to Mitchell and Mountain Heritage, but was able to earn a key 1A non-conference win over Rosman at Viking Gym on Jan. 23.
Mitchell 52, Avery 50
LEDGER — Avery and Mitchell played a nip-and tuck affair for much of its border battle at Mitchell on Tuesday, Jan. 21. The Vikings played without the services of junior starter Troy Hoilman, who was sitting out due to injury.
Mitchell held a narrow 10-9 advantage through one quarter of play, as the Vikings defense made life difficult on the Mountaineers and prevented the home team from getting easy open looks at the basket. Avery countered offensively with the slashing ability of Marcus Milliron and the perimeter shooting of Silas Barinowski and Logan Gilliam.
The teams traded baskets early in the second quarter, only to see the Mountaineers reel off a 7-0 scoring spurt to build a working margin. Slowly Avery began to chip away at the MHS lead as Jonas Bowman shouldered a portion of the offensive load and helped the Vikings to draw within a possession at 22-19 with just more than two minutes remaining in the half.
Mitchell led by four with 1:17 remaining in the half, but the Big Red outscored the Mountaineers 6-2 over the remainder of the period to deadlock the contest at 28 entering the second half.
The physical Mitchell squad began to find ways to score inside on the Vikings and managed to build another working margin late in the third quarter. Avery refused to go away, however, managing to scrap its way back into the game in the closing seconds to tie the score at 50-50. Following a no-call on a physical play on the Viking offensive end, the Mountaineers drew a foul with less than five seconds to play, sinking both free throws to secure a two-point win.
“That’s a sign of progress and maturity and us growing, being able to continue to battle and scrap,” Avery head coach Cody Frady said after the game. “Mitchell is such a big, strong, physical team and they were switching defenses, going from man to a 1-2-2 zone and a 2-3 zone, and we were able to adjust to those things. That was a great step forward for us.”
Avery 78, Rosman 58
NEWLAND — Avery found itself in a tough matchup through two quarters of its home matchup on Tommy Burleson Court against the visiting Rosman Tigers, holding onto a narrow lead at halftime. The Viking offense exploded for one of its strongest halves of play this season, outscoring the Tigers 51-36 over the final two periods to cruise to a 20-point victory.
Playing without Hoilman on the inside, the Vikings found its scoring early on from a pair of seniors, as Bowman and Jesse Jones scored nine of Avery’s 14 first-quarter points, while receiving rebounding production and toughness inside from Cyle “Burl” Hicks.
“Cyle is so coachable and has a strong work ethic. He had a lingering issue from football, but now that he’s healthy and getting conditioning, he’s really doing a lot of great things inside for us,” Frady said. “He’s the only true post player/center we have right now, and the good thing is he’s only a junior, so we get another full year of working with him.”
Rosman countered with the hot hand of Austin Shelton, who sank the first of his five 3-pointers during the contest in the opening stanza as Avery held a 14-9 lead entering the second quarter.
Bowman continued to bear much of the Viking offense’s load, as he scored five points in the second quarter as part of a 12-point half. Freshman Logan Gilliam chipped in off the bench with a pair of three-pointers in the quarter, as Avery extended its lead ever so slightly to 29-22 at halftime.
The coaching adjustments made by the Big Red in the locker room at intermission had a lasting and potent effect. Avery poured in 32 points in the third quarter, including 15 consecutive points in the midway point of the stanza, while limiting the Tigers to just 12 points for the frame. Trent Whitelock went off from the field, scoring five field goals in the quarter, including three 3-pointers, for 15 total points. Milliron added seven in the period, with a pair of Silas Barinowski three pointers to help the Vikings run out to a 25-point lead at 59-34 entering the fourth quarter.
Both teams continued to shoot the basketball from distance in the final eight minutes, as the clubs combined for 10 made three-point shots in the fourth quarter alone, five by each team. Avery extended its lead to as many as 30 points midway through the stanza before Rosman managed to narrow the gap in the closing moments against a number of Viking reserves.
Three Avery players scored double figures, paced by 18 from Whitelock, 14 by Bowman and 12 points from Logan Gilliam. Milliron and Barinowski scored nine points each. Rosman’s Shelton led all scorers with 25 points, with 12 points from Lawson Powell.
“That was a big win for us being 1A competition. We shot the ball really, really well in the second half,” Frady added. “One of the issues you have with a young team is consistency, which I believe will improve the more we play together, but I was proud of how hard they played.”
Mountain Heritage 93, Avery 41
BURNSVILLE — Avery struggled from the onset of its matchup with the top team in the Western Highlands Conference, the state-ranked Mountain Heritage Cougars.
“We started getting ahead of ourselves and rushing things offensively. When you go down and take a very quick, contested three-point shot early in a possession, that’s essentially an outlet pass for the other team’s fast break,” Frady explained.
Avery attempted to stem the momentum of the Cougars, as Frady utilized three timeouts in the opening stanza to try to regroup, but to no avail.
“It snowballed on us,” Frady added. “With this young team, playing at Mountain Heritage is different from anywhere else in the conference, and we kind of had the ‘deer in the headlights’ kind of effect.”
Frady pointed out that despite the final score, there were bright spots on the floor that stood out in the matchup.
“David McCollum played about as physical as I’ve seen him play. He played really hard and made some backdoor cuts,” Frady noted. “Once the game got out of hand and there were really no adjustments to be made, we decided to work on the things we want to improve on. I thought David played well and with some added size and strength has a bright future.”
Avery traveled to Madison early in the week and hosts Polk County this Friday, Jan. 31.
