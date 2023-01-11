Avery varsity boys basketball logged its fair share of miles in its first two matchups of the new year, traveling to Mountain Heritage to take on a talented and tall Cougars club, as well as venturing to Marshall for a matchup at Madison. The Vikings took one of the two matchups, falling short in a highly competitive matchup in Burnsville early in the week before bouncing back for its third conference win of the season against the Patriots.
Mountain Heritage 67, Avery 61
BURNSVILLE — Avery faced its toughest conference test to date on Tuesday, Jan. 3, squaring off in a WHC battle for first place in the standings with the Mountain Heritage Cougars.
Heritage, entering the game with an 11-1 overall mark, used its length and height, as well as a combination of zone defenses to try to slow down the Vikings. Avery, who had shot well from the perimeter in its previous two conference games, was just 4-for-17 from beyond the arc in the cager with the Cougars, connecting for just 44 percent from the field for the game (19-for-43). MHHS was just 2-for-10 from three-point range, but shot 57 percent (23-for-40) from the floor to pull out the win.
Landon Hughes led a trio of Vikings in double figures scoring with a game-high 21 points and four rebounds. Jack Crenshaw added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals, with 15 points, five rebounds and four assists from Landon Ingham.
Five Mountain Heritage players reached double figures, led by Max Smoker’s 15 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Adam Ledford scored 13 points, with 12 points from Jesse Shelton and 10 points each from Colby Capps and Aidan Silvers.
Heritage seized an early lead as Max Smoker scored three buckets and Ledford added two field goals. Ingham scored on an offensive rebound as part of four-point opening quarter, with baskets by Lukas Hughes and Elijah Holtsclaw, leaving the Vikings with a four-point deficit at 14-10 after one quarter.
Avery hung close in a gym that has been a difficult place for the Big Red to win over the past several seasons. Crenshaw was active on the offensive end and made his way to the foul line on three separate occasions in the second quarter, netting 5-of-6 free throws in the period, along with a pair of baskets for 10 points in the frame. Landon Hughes added four of his five first-half points in the period, with another bucket from Ingham.
Mountain Heritage held the Vikings at bay behind the play of M. Smoker, who scored three times in the second stanza, as did frontcourt teammate Shelton. Silvers chipped in off the bench with four points in the second quarter that proved the difference by intermission, as the Cougars led the Big Red 33-28 at halftime.
As the third quarter progressed, Avery chipped away at the narrow deficit early on, as Landon Hughes swished a three-pointer as part of a five-point quarter, while Ingham and Crenshaw each scored four in the frame, cutting the Cougars lead to 41-39 and forcing a Heritage timeout at the 2:22 mark of the third period. Following the break in action, Heritage closed the quarter with an 8-4 scoring advantage. Ledford nailed a pair of trifectas in the quarter and seven points overall to again establish a Cougars lead at 49-43 entering the fourth quarter.
The teams battled back and forth through the final eight minutes, as Avery fell behind by as many as 12 points in the period at 58-46 before a 9-2 scoring run cut the Heritage advantage to just five points in the final two minutes of the game. The Big Red rode the hot hand of Landon Hughes, who scored 11 points in the final stanza.
Each time the Vikings seemed poise to draw even, however, the Cougars had an answer, whether it was sinking 10-of-14 free throws in the final quarter or making a key defensive play, like a late Vaughn Smoker steal that allowed the Cougars to milk extra time off the clock with a two-possession lead and eventually capture the six-point win.
Heritage outscored Avery 42-28 in points in the paint during the contest, while ACHS out-rebounded MHHS 25-23 for the game.
Avery 63, Madison 46
MARSHALL — Following a slow start, Avery used a productive second quarter and a strong finishing kick in the fourth quarter to put away the Madison Patriots on the road on Friday, Jan. 6.
Avery allowed just three baskets to Madison, two by the team’s leading scorer Cadyn Hilemon, in the opening eight minutes of play, but could manage only four field goals of its own. Landon Ingham scored a pair of buckets and a free throw for five points in the stanza, with field goals from Jack Crenshaw and Mason Bailey, as the teams were tied at 9-9 after one quarter.
In the second period, Avery began to figure out the switching Madison zone defenses and exploiting them for points. Landon Hughes scored three baskets and nine points total for the period, while Hank Johnson knocked down a pair of three-pointers in the quarter, accounting for all but four of Avery’s 19 points in the period. Hilemon scored another six points for the Patriots in the second, while freshman Gavin Gault netted a three-pointer and five total points in the quarter. The Vikings used an 8-2 run to end the quarter to hold the lead at the half by a 28-22 score.
Despite the deficit, Madison continued to hang around behind the tandem of Hilemon and Gault, who combined to score 12 of Madison’s 14 third-quarter points. AHS countered with three baskets from Bailey, in addition to baskets by Ingham, Crenshaw and Landon Hughes, to increase its lead by quarter’s end by a single point to 43-36 going into the fourth quarter.
In the final eight minutes, the Vikings extended its lead to double figures with three-pointers from Preston Coffey and Landon Hughes to spark the offense. Avery was able to preserve the lead late by getting to the free throw line, despite making just 6-of-15 shots there in the stanza. Avery’s defense put a lid on the win as it allowed just three baskets in the last quarter to clinch the win.
Avery connected on 51% of its shots (24-of-47) in the win, including a 7-of-9 stretch during the second quarter when the Vikings ultimately took control of the game. Avery’s defense held the Patriots to just 37% shooting (16-of-43) and forced 18 Madison turnovers. Madison converted on 10-of-14 free-throw attempts, compared to Avery’s 10-for-22 effort from the charity stripe in the game.
Landon Hughes led the Big Red in scoring for a second straight game, tallying 17 points, with two steals. Ingham scored 11 points with four rebounds, with 10 points and two rebounds from Bailey. Hilemon led Madison with 17 points, with 15 points from Gault.
Avery returns this week to the hardwood with an early-week home game against Owen, followed by a conference road trip on Friday, Jan. 13, to Mitchell.
