NEWLAND — All-Conference honors for the winter sports season has a distinct Avery flavor, as Avery sports and student-athletes earned numerous team and individual honors.
Wrestling
Avery Vikings wrestling was the most decorated of the Big Red winter sports for the 2018-19 season. The Vikings captured a Western Highlands Conference regular season championship, were dominant in winning the WHC Conference Tournament, won the 1A Western Regional Championship, and qualified a state-high 10 wrestlers for the 1A NCHSAA State Wrestling Championships, earning three champion finishes and one runner-up finish.
Avery wrestlers earning All-Conference honors include Joe Jordan (state champion), Ethan Shell (state runner-up), River Griffith (state champion), Jonah Hayes, Jonathan Cable, Lucas Andrews, Austin Duncan and Levi Andrews (state champion).
Griffith was also tabbed as Western Highlands Conference Wrestler of the Year, while Vikings head coach Derrick Calloway picked up WHC Coach of the Year and Regional co-Coach of the Year honors.
Girls Basketball
The Avery Lady Vikings basketball team finished its 2018-19 season with a 21-win season, a runner-up finish in both the WHC regular season and postseason tournament, and a number of individual accolades, including milestones for seniors Heaven Nelson (2,000 career points), McKenzie Franklin (500 career rebounds) and Hannah McIntosh (1,000 career points and 600 career assists), as well as head coach Matthew Wiseman (100 career wins).
Avery’s Nelson, Mcintosh, Franklin and Faith Daniels were named to the WHC All-Conference Team. Joining the quartet from across the league were Presley Peterson, Hannah Tipton, Victoria Burge, Hannah Ray and Kylie Robinson from state champion Mountain Heritage, as well as Marley Cloer, Hannah McMahan and Paige Johnson (Mitchell), Chesney Gardner (Owen), Kristen Hall and Olivia Overholt (Polk) and Bailey Cantrell, Hannah Chandler and Beth Shelton (Madison).
Avery’s Nelson was named Western Highlands Conference Player of the Year, as well as named Second Team All-District 12 by the NC Basketball Coaches Association.
Mountain Heritage Head Coach Susie Shelton was named WHC Coach of the Year and NCBCA District 12 COY.
Nelson and McIntosh were selected to play in the annual Rhododendron Blue-White All-Star Game, while Daniels and Franklin were part of the Midwest squad in the fifth annual West/Midwest 1A All-Star Game.
Boys Basketball
A trio of Avery boys basketball players were recognized with All-Western Highlands Conference honors for the 2018-19 season in which the Big Red finished fourth in the regular season and advanced to the WHC Tournament semifinals.
Seniors Sam McCollom, Ryder Seiz and Evan Krug were named to the squad, joining Lucas Jenkins, Cole Shehan, Callin Randolph, Jalen Branton, Brandon Aumiller and Justus Shelton (Mountain Heritage), in addition to Alex Chambers, Jeremiah Flores and Jacob Lamb (Madison), Wyatt Lehman and Noah Moore (Owen), Clark Phipps (Polk), and Caius Peterson, Tyler McKinney and Noah Pitman (Mitchell).
Mountain Heritage swept individual awards as well, as Shelton was named WHC Player of the Year and head coach Hank Newson was named Coach of the Year.
McCollum and Seiz also participated for the Midwest squad in the fifth annual West/Midwest 1A All-Star Game.
Swimming
A total of 10 Avery swimmers were named All-Western Highlands Conference. Viking student-athletes earning All-WHC honors include Timmy Liberatore, Emma Bentley, AJ Ayers, Penelope Brocco, McRae Hart, AJ Ayers, Emmalee Carver, Wren Austin, Taylor Page and Lewis Sellars, with Ayers competing at state championship competition for the Big Red.
Owen swimmers Natasha Luchinina, Chloe Little, Kylie North, Emma Whitney, Olivia Hale, Sam Hey, Dennis Luchinina, Eden McCall and Hailey Guthrie were also named to the All-Conference squad.
