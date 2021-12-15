Avery Vikings Wrestling endured its busiest week of the regular season thus far last week, hosting its first dual meet of the season at Viking Gym against visiting Freedom, as well as traveling to Conover to participate in the Newton-Conover Red Devil Super Duals.
Vikings win big in home dual over Freedom
NEWLAND — Avery came out strong in its dual against visiting Freedom, capturing several forfeit victories, dropping only two bouts in a 70-12 dual meet victory on Monday, Dec. 6.
At 106 pounds, Avery’s Cooper Foster won by 14-0 major decision over FHS’s Jeulenea Khang, while at 113 pounds, Freedom responded as Alejandro Campos won by forfeit. At 120 pounds, Benjamin Jordan earned a forfeit win, while teammate Kenneth Pritz won by forfeit at 126 pounds. Freedom’s Davion Lowdermilk was victorious at 132 pounds over Mason Bentley by fall, while at 138 pounds, Avery’s Grant Reece was a winner by fall over Freedom’s Tavion Dula.
Ethan Shell earned a forfeit win at 145 pounds, as did Johnathan Gragg (152 pounds), Tristan Adams (160 pounds), Bradley Parker (170 pounds), Seth Blackledge (182 pounds) and Lane Hoilman (195 pounds). Avery’s Grayson Hoilman won by pin at 220 pounds, while Levi Andrews won at 285 pounds by first-period pin.
Avery suffers first dual losses of season, wins six duals at Red Devil duals
CONOVER — Competition was stiff for the Vikings as they ventured off the mountain to Newton-Conover High School for the Red Devil Super Duals. Avery held its own against some of the top programs from North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia at the event, capturing six of its dual-meet matches, but falling in a pair of narrowly contested matchups.
Bandys 37, Avery 34
Avery took to the mat against Bandys in a dual that saw the Vikings come up three points short to the Trojans.
Following Bandys wins at 195 and 220 pounds, respectively, Levi Andrews put points in the Avery ledger with a pin in 37 seconds over Bandys’ Avery Miller.
Avery’s Cooper Foster was a winner by fall in 20 seconds over Bandys’ Hunter Wilhite at 106 pounds, and after the Big Red surrendered a forfeit at 113 pounds, Ben Jordan won by 2-1 decision over Bandys’ Boedi Kirkland. Bandys’ Joey Levix defeated Avery’s Kenneth Pritz by 4-3 decision at 126 pounds, while Avery’s Grant Reece was a winner by fall at 132 pounds over Trey Story.
Bandys got on the scoreboard again at 138 pounds, as Bandys’ Bryson Burkett earned a 9-0 major decision win over Mason Bentley. Ethan Shell won by fall at 145 pounds for the Vikings, while Bandys’ Will Nix was a winner at 152 pounds over Avery’s Johnathan Gragg, while Caleb Moore earned a Trojans win by fall over Avery’s Wayne Stines at 160 pounds. Viking Tristan Adams earned a 2-0 decision win over Ian Moore, while teammate Seth Blackledge was victorious at 182 pounds by 13-3 major decision over Bandys’ Raydyn Brooks.
Avery 48, Davie 34
Avery earned forfeit wins in four consecutive weight classes during its matchup with Davie High School, as Foster (106), Jordan (113), Pritz (120) and Bentley (126 pounds) were all victorious.
Davie picked up points at 132 pounds, as Lane Hill upended Reece by a 14-5 major decision. Avery’s Shell was a winner at 138 pounds via first-period fall over Reid Nail, while Gragg earned a forfeit win at 145 pounds. Davie’s Collin Bailey earned a first-period fall over Avery’s Elijah Kaza at 152 pounds, while DHS teammate Isaac Webb was a winner by fall over Averys’ Stines at 160 pounds.
Davie earned a forfeit at 170 pounds, while Blackledge won by forfeit for Avery at 182 pounds. Davie won the following two bouts, as Charlie Frye (195 pounds) and Brysen Goodbye (220 pounds) were winners by fall, and Avery’s Andrews was victorious by forfeit at 285 pounds.
Avery 39, Hickory Ridge 35
Avery battled through another hard-fought dual, coming out on the winning end of its matchup with Hickory Ridge.
Viking victors in the matchup included Foster by first-period pin at 106 pounds, Jordan by first-period fall at 120 pounds, Pritz by forfeit at 126 pounds, Shell by forfeit at 145 pounds, while Blackledge by 9-3 decision over Tomas Booker at 182 pounds. Grayson Hoilman was a winner by first-period fall at 220 pounds, and Andrews won by first-period fall at 285 pounds. The Vikings gave up forfeits at 113 pounds and 170 pounds in the dual.
Landstown (Va.) 35,
Avery 33
Avery battled through a nip-and-tuck dual meet with Landstown (Va.) in which a break either way would mean victory. By dual’s end, however, it was the Vikings who fell two points short of a team win.
Landstown’s lighter-weight competitors proved the strength of the club, At 106 pounds, Landstown’s Adonis Lattimore won by 8-6 decision over Foster, while at 113 pounds Jordan was a 4-2 decision winner over Landstown’s Hayato Otero. In the 120-pound weight class, Landstown’s Spencer Koontz earned a win by 8-4 decision over Pritz, with Kris Velez winning by 6-1 decision over Bentley at 126 pounds.
Landstown’s Yuta Otero earned a 6-0 win over Grant Reece at 132 pounds, but Avery regrouped at 138 pounds, as Shell won by pin over Landstown’s Maddox Smith. Gragg was victorious by forfeit at 145 pounds, with Ethan Farrell giving Landstown a win at 152 pounds by technical fall over Avery’s Kaza. Landstown earned a pinfall win at 160 pounds, as well as a forfeit at 170 pounds before Avery turned the tide.
Blackledge was a winner by fall at 182 pounds, while Lane Hoilman was victorious by fall at 195 pounds. Landstown’s Jayden Young earned a win by fall over Avery’s Dakota Hoilman at 220 pounds, while Andrews was a winner by fall at 285 pounds.
Avery 40, Mooresville 39 (tiebreaker)
Avery’s closest match of the dual actually ended in a tie, with Avery winning the match via tiebreaker using criteria.
Winners for the Big Red included Foster (106), Jordan (113), Pritz (120), Reece (132), Blackledge (182), and Andrews (285). In a close-fought bout, Bentley lost a narrow 4-3 decision at 126 pounds, and both teams won a pair of weight classes by forfeit.
Avery 48, North Gaston 31
The Big Red had a little more breathing room in its dual with North Gaston, picking up another team win. Winning bouts for the Vikings were Foster (106), Jordan (113), Pritz (120), Reece (132), Shell (138), Blackledge (182), Lane Hoilman (195), and Andrews (285), with each win earned via pinfall or forfeit.
Avery 46, Rock Hill (SC) 33
The Vikings again asserted its dominance in a victory, this time over Rock Hill High School from south of the border in South Carolina.
Wrestlers earning bout wins in the dual for Avery included Foster (106), Jordan (120), Pritz (126), Reece (138), Shell (145), Stines (160), Blackledge (182), and Andrews (285).
Avery 66,
West Cabarrus 18
The most lopsided win for Avery during the event came against West Cabarrus. Avery surrendered a forfeit win at 113 and 170 pounds, respectively, and dropped a bout by third-period fall at 152 pounds.
Picking up wins for the Big Red over Rock Hill were Foster at 106 pounds by first-period fall, Jordan by forfeit at 120 pounds, Pritz by first-period fall at 126 pounds, Bentley by second-period fall at 132 pounds, Reece by first-period fall at 138 pounds, Shell by first-period fall at 145 pounds, Tristan Adams by second-period fall at 160 pounds, Blackledge by forfeit at 182 pounds, Lane Hoilman by forfeit at 195 pounds, Dakota Hoilman by first-period fall at 220 pounds and Andrews by fall at 285 pounds.
“We wrestled one of the toughest dual competitions in the state, and knocked off some really good teams,” Avery Head Wrestling Coach Matthew Dunn said. “Seth Blackledge beat one of the top wrestlers in the state, and we still have three unbeaten wrestlers in Ethan (Shell), Levi (Andrews) and Ben (Jordan), while our younger kids are getting great experience and are developing rapidly.”
Avery returns to the mat this week with a change to its original schedule. The Vikings will be competing at Cherryville High School on Friday, Dec. 17, for a quad match with host Cherryville, Lincolnton and Bunker Hill high schools, with weigh-in at 5 p.m. and wrestling beginning at 6 p.m.
