NEWLAND — After a tough defeat at Watauga the previous week, Avery’s boys varsity basketball team played with purpose and passion as it returned home to host a pair of non-conference opponents last week in Viking Gym.
Avery took on the Indians of Saint Stephen’s High School, taking down the Catawba County opponent with an impressive second half, then returned to action three days later at home for a rematch with Ashe County. Avery dominated the Huskies in the previous meeting this season between the schools, but Ashe played with better precision in the rematch. Despite the improvement, however, the athleticism of Avery proved too much to overcome, as the Big Red improved to 5-2 overall for the season.
Avery 74, St. Stephen’s 53
Avery got off to a hot start in its matchup with SSHS, torching the St. Stephen’s zone defense by racing out to a 22-point first quarter. The quarter began with a Landon Ingham three pointer, while Cole Singleton closed the quarter with a three-pointer at the buzzer to end the quarter. In all, the Vikings drained five 3-pointers in the first quarter alone. The Vikings defense was also stingy in the period, giving up just eight points in the frame to carry a 14-point lead into the second quarter.
The Indians offense woke up in the second quarter and put 19 points on the scoreboard, with seven points from Noah VanBeurden and two baskets from teammates Ajay Swisher. Avery countered with three pointers from Mason Bailey and Jack Crenshaw, along with 10 points in the quarter as part of a 13-point first half effort from Elijah Holtsclaw. The effort helped the Big Red to build a 42-27 lead at the halftime break.
Avery’s scoring slowed a bit in the third quarter, as Bailey led the way with three baskets as part of a 15-point quarter for the Vikings. The AHS defense continued to hustle and stifle St. Stephen’s, however, limiting the visitors to just nine points in the stanza en route to Avery seizing a 57-36 lead entering the fourth quarter. The Vikings went on to clinch the contest in the final eight minutes, as Crenshaw scored three times in the final eight minutes and Ingham added a pair of buckets to help seal the win.
Avery shot 51.9 percent from the floor in the win (27-of-52), including 8-for-17 from three-point range and 12-of-16 from the free-throw line. The Vikings defense held SSHS to just 38.6 percent shooting from the floor (22-of-57), and forced 12 Indian turnovers. Avery out-rebounded SSHS 34-27 in the contest.
Holtsclaw led the Big Red with 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting, with six rebounds and two assists. Bailey added 16 points and seven rebounds, while Ingham added 15 points, six assists and five rebounds and Crenshaw poured in 11 points, four rebounds and two steals.
Avery 71, Ashe 56
The varsity boys Vikings squad earned a decisive win on December 9 to improve to 5-2 for the season following its 15-point home win over the visiting Ashe County Huskies on Friday, Dec. 9.
Seniors Landon Ingham, Jack Crenshaw, and Lukas Hughes all made big shots throughout the matchup, as the tandem combined to score 42 of Avery’s points in the win.
The first quarter was a four-point game at 18-14, as Crenshaw led Avery through the first quarter. Guards Preston Coffey and Bray Guest orchestrated the offense, chipping in with a pair of three-pointers.
For the Huskies, Austin Grogan started hot, as he was 2-for-3 on free throws in the beginning, finishing the game with a total of 17 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
The Vikings continued to maintain control and led 38-25 at halftime. Harrison Langdon, Grogan, and Jake Grubb provided points for the Huskies to keep the club within striking distance, but Avery’s defense was on point, with Ashe’s shooting unable to find a hot streak.
Holtsclaw added another four points, including a three-pointer, to the ledger for Avery in the third quarter, while Landon Hughes and Lukas Hughes each scored four points in the stanza which helped propel the Vikings to a 51-39 advantage after three quarters of play.
In the final eight minutes, Ashe received a boost by Grubb, who scored 10 points in the period as part of a 16-point performance in the contest, but Avery managed to maintain and seal its lead from the free-throw line, connecting on 10-of-14 foul shots to preserve its lead and earn the team’s fifth win of the season.
Avery connected on 48.9% of its shots in the win (23-of-47), including 7-for-18 from beyond the arc. The Big Red defense held Ashe to just 43.1% shooting from the field, and made just three of its 13 three-point attempts. The Vikings went to the free-throw line 31 times, connecting on 18 shots, while Ashe only attempted 14 free throws, making nine.
Four different Avery players reached double figures scoring, led by Ingham with 15 points, Crenshaw and Lukas Hughes with 13 points each, and 11 points from Landon Hughes. Ingham added a team-high eight rebounds, with seven rebounds from Crenshaw. Grogan led Ashe with 17 points.
The Vikings competed with the Rosman Tigers in their first conference matchup of the season on Monday, Dec. 12. Avery will host Draughn in hoops action this Friday, Dec. 16, in Newland as well.
Jamie Shell contributed reporting to this story.
