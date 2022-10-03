The Avery cross country team last week at the Draughn meet. Pictured from left are Coach April Cheuvront, Coach Laura Burchette, Ryan Ingham, Tripp Markland, Dillon Dibble, Aaron Calvert, Kathryn Haas, Addi Fitzpatrick, Addison Holtsclaw, Zoe Carpenter, Noah Holtsclaw, Owen Ward, Acension Barajas, Ayden Ray, Coach Bing Crosby, Lydia Crosby and Meadow Cheuvront.
Avery's boys cross country team at the recent Watauga meet. Pictured are Aaron Calvert, Acension Barajas, Noah Holtsclaw, Ayden Ray, Tripp Markland, Blake Krege and Ryan Ingham.
Photo courtesy April Cheuvront
The Lady Vikings cross country team during last week's Watauga meet. Pictured from left are Lydia Crosby, Kathryn Haas, Addi Fitzpatrick, Madden Lorraine, Meadow Cheuvront and Addison Holtsclaw.
Photo courtesy April Cheuvront
NEWLAND — The Avery High Cross Country team traveled to Draughn High School on Tuesday, Sept. 27, for a meet against Draughn, East Burke and NCSSM schools. The Avery boys team won the meet with a score of 53 points. Ayden Ray placed third overall with a time of 19:52. Next to cross for Avery were Acension Barajas, Noah Holtsclaw, Ryan Ingham and Aaron Calvert.
The Avery girls team also won the meet with a score of 24 points. Kathryn Haas placed second overall, posting a time of 22:42. Crossing next were Lydia Crosby, Zoe Carpenter, Addi Fitzpatrick, Meadow Cheuvront and Addison Holtsclaw.
Avery also ran against some of the fastest teams in the tri-state area, in the well-known Watauga High Country Classic on Saturday, Sept. 24. This was preceded by a fast race at Freedom High School on Wednesday, Sept. 21, where Kathryn Haas claimed a seventh-place finishers medal and the girls team finished with an impressive fourth-place finish overall.
Avery's cross country squads are planning to race its next meet at R-S Central in Spindale on Tuesday, Oct. 4.
