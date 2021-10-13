RUTHERFORDTON — Avery High School’s Cross Country team traveled to RS-Central in Rutherfordton on Wednesday, Oct. 6, for the Armentrout Invitational.
The girls team placed second overall out of 10 predominantly 2A and 3A schools.
Kathyrn Haas placed third overall with a personal-best time of 20:36, winning a medal.
Brook Cheuvront placed seventh overall, also winning a medal with a time of 21:44. Other top Avery runners were Addie Fitzpatrick, Josie Naumowich and Madden Lorraine.
The boys team placed fourth overall in the event, as Ayden Ray, Ethan Shell, Owen Ward, Ryan Ingham and Ben Jordan were the top runners. Ayden Ray ran a personal best time of 18:45.
Avery’s cross country team returns to the course on Wednesday, Oct. 13, when it will travel to Asheville Christian Academy for its pre-conference race.
