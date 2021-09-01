HENDERSONVILLE — The Western NC Carnival Race, sponsored by TC Roberson High School, took place Friday evening, Aug. 27, at Jackson Park in Hendersonville.
Avery County competed with the top ranked runners from across the western p of the state. Avery’s top male finishers at the event were Ethan Shell with a time of 21:00, Ayden Ray, with a time of 21:34, and Noah Holtsclaw, in a time of 22:56. Avery’s top female finishers were Kathryn Haas with a time of 23:03 and Brook Cheuvront in a time of 23:19.
The Riley Howell Service Award was also recognized at the meet. Riley Howell was a former Cross Country Runner for TC Roberson High School. Howell was killed while attempting to stop the active shooter on the campus of UNC Charlotte. Each year at the WNCC race, students are recognized from each team for their compassion for others and their care for the environment. Avery’s honorees this year were Ethan Shell and Brook Cheuvront.
