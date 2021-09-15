MARSHALL — The Avery Vikings Cross Country team had its first conference team meet at Madison High School on Tuesday, Sept. 7. Teams participating included Madison, Mitchell, Mtn. Heritage, Avery and Rosman.
Avery’s boys and girls teams won the meet with impressive times ahead of the other teams. In the boys race, the first place overall finisher was Ethan Shell, crossing the finish line with a time of 23:43. Other top finishers were Noah Holtsclaw, who placed third, and Ben Jordan, who finished fourth overall. Blake Krege, Owen Ward and Carter White also finished strong helping the team secure the first-place team honors.
Top finisher for the girls race was Avery’s Kathryn Haas, who completed the course in a time of 25:04. Other top finishers were Brook Cheuvront, who placed second overall, and Josie Naumowich, who finished in fifth place. Teammates Lydia Crosby, Maddy Barrett and Kendall Clark also finished strong to help the squad earn the first-place team finish.
Avery Middle School and Cranberry Middle School students also represented Avery County in the first-ever middle school cross country meet. Boys and Girls raced in a combined two-mile meet. Kaydence Menifee of Avery Middle School captured first place overall at the meet, while Alma Hernandez finished an impressive second place.
Additional runners competing at the middle school meet were Colton Johnson, Ceiro Kaza and Katie Smith.
Avery High School hosted a meet on Tuesday, Sept. 14, at MacRae Meadows on Grandfather Mountain for the first-ever Grandfather Mountain Meadows Invitational.
