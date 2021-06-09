Avery Vikings wrestling continues its march to the upcoming conference and regional postseason tournaments with a quartet of victories, including a pair of conference wins, in tri-matches at Polk County and at Owen last week.
Avery 66, West Henderson 15
COLUMBUS — The Vikings made the lengthy road trip to Polk County to participate in a pair of dual matches, sweeping its pair of opponents on Tuesday, June 1.
West won a pair of bouts in lighter weights and managed to win just one bout in heavier weight classes to prevent an Avery sweep. Francisco Turja earned a pinfall win at 106 pounds over West’s Justin Reyes. WH wrestler Damon Landreth earned a 14-7 decision win over Avery’s Ben Jordan at 113 pounds and West teammate Mickey Allen was victorious by pinfall at the 120-pound weight class over Avery’s Wilson Wilson.
Avery found its groove in winning 10 of the other 11 weight classes. Grant Reece (126 pounds) won by fall over West’s Cody Eplee, while Ethan Shell (132 pounds) won by fall over West’s Gaige Watson. Jonah Hayes (138 pounds) won by fall over West’s Garrett Dalton, with Johnathan Cable (145 pounds) earning a win by fall over WH’s Corbin Marks. Tristan Adams (152 pounds) was a winner by pinfall over WH wrestler Connor Chandler, Bradley Parker (160 pounds) won by fall over West’s Jackson Futch, Dalton Towe (170 pounds) was a winner by pinfall over West’s Josh Jones, and Seth Blackledge (182 pounds) was victorious by pinfall against West’s Samuel Musser.
Will Parker snapped the Avery win streak with a win by fall over Avery’s John Hartzog at 195 pounds, but the Vikings rebounded with wins by Zach Vance at 220 pounds against West’s Garrison Haire and by Levi Andrews at 285 pounds over West’s Jose Rios.
Avery 69, Polk 12
Avery continued its winning ways as it met Polk County in the final regular season dual match of the pair as members of the Western Highlands Conference.
Turja earned a win by second-period fall (106 pounds) over Polk’s Tori Strickland, while Vikings Jordan and Wilson earned forfeit victories at 113 and 120 pounds, respectively. Reece (126 pounds) won by first-period pinfall, while Shell won by forfeit at 132 pounds.
Hayes earned a 6-2 decision win against Polk’s Collier Foster at 138 pounds, while Cable (145 pounds) won by second period pinfall over Polk’s Deaken Nodine.
Avery’s Adams (152 pounds) and Parker (160 pounds) each won by forfeit, while Towe (170 pounds) won by first-period pinfall over Logan Rhodes. Polk’s Jacob Knighton (182 pounds) won by third-period pinfall over Avery’s Blackledge, while the Wolverines’ Charlie Jackson won by pin at 195 pounds over Avery’s Dakota Hoilman. Vance (220 pounds) won by first-period pinfall over Polk’s Christopher Wilmoth, while Andrews (285 pounds) won by forfeit.
Avery 72, North Buncombe 9
SWANNANOA — Avery made a second road trip in a 48-hour period with a tri-match against a pair of Buncombe County foes on Thursday, June 3, earning lopsided victories over both host Owen and North Buncombe.
In the match against North Buncombe, Avery surrendered only a decision loss at 120 pounds and a loss by fall at 195 pounds, with the Big Red winning the remaining 12 bouts.
Jordan (113), Reece (126), Shell (132), Hayes (138), Adams (152), Parker (160), Blackledge (170), Towe (182), Vance (220), and Andrews (285) all received wins by forfeit, while Cable (145) earned a win by second-period pinfall over North Buncombe’s John Watkins.
Avery 72, Owen 11
Avery remained unbeaten in Western Highlands Conference duals with a decisive win over the Warhorses. Turja (106) and Jordan (113) each earned wins by forfeit before Owen’s Zeke Alexander Grabowski was a winner by 17-1 tech fall over Avery’s Wilson.
Reece (126 pounds) was a winner by forfeit, and teammate Shell (132 pound) won in 1:09 over Owen’s Landon Robinson. Hayes (138 pounds) and Cable (145 pounds) each won by forfeit, with Adams (152 pounds) winning by fall in the third period of Owen’s Kameron Moore. Parker (160 pounds) won by forfeit, with Blackledge (170) earning a win in less than a minute against OHS’s Fisher McPherson. Towe (182) won by forfeit, with Owen’s Jason Dash winning by second period fall over Avery’s Hartzog at 195 pounds.
Vance (220 pounds) won by fall in less than a minute against Owen’s Connor Miller, while Andrews (285 pounds) was a winner by forfeit.
Avery completed its regular season dual-match schedule this week by hosting Mitchell and North Davidson in a tri-match on June 8 for Alumni Night and Senior Night, with the Western Highlands Conference Tournament scheduled for Thursday, June 10.
A report on the week’s matches can be found in next week’s edition.
