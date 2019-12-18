Last week, the Avery varsity boys basketball team was busy on the court with a trio of non-conference games as the team prepares to hit the home stretch of its non-conference slate.
North Wilkes 79, Avery 51
NEWLAND — In a return matchup of a game played last month in Hays, the Avery Vikings were seeking to sweep its season series with the North Wilkes Vikings, a club that Avery defeated 80-54 on the road on Nov. 20 for its first win of the 2019-20 season.
In the early going of the return contest in Viking Gym, the visitors from North Wilkes jumped out to an early double-digit lead after one quarter and nursed the margin into a 28-point win by game’s end.
Avery was held to only seven points offensively as the club was missing a pair of key components in sharpshooting guards Trent Whitelock and Marcus Milliron. North found its shooting touch early on with a pair of 3-point baskets as part of a 21-point first period. Chase Gilliam drained a three-pointer for the Big Red, but the home Vikings trailed the blue-clad visitors 21-9 after eight minutes of play.
AHS looked to get untracked in the second quarter as Troy Hoilman scored five points in the frame and seven total points in the half. Jesse Jones added a triple in the quarter, but the North motion offense and hot shooting touch continued to hold Avery at bay. North’s Zack Carlton led all scorers in the first half with 13 points, with nine points from teammate Colby Brown and Trenton Sidden to power NWHS to a 44-24 halftime advantage.
Avery regrouped coming out of the halftime locker room, as it created openings in the North defense, as well as forced NWHS into several turnovers by virtue of a swarming defense. Midway through the third quarter, Avery had chipped away at the North Wilkes lead. Silas Barinowski drained a pair of three-pointers, and teammate Treyc Cuthbertson netted a triple to draw within 10 points at 50-40.
During the final 3:20 of the quarter, however, North responded to the Avery run with a 11-4 scoring rally of its own to close the quarter, pulling back ahead by a 61-44 score by period’s end.
As the final eight minutes transpired, Avery was unable to continue the offensive flurry it exhibited in the prior quarter, as it could only manage a single field goal in the opening 4:15 of the quarter. North Wilkes knocked down six field goals in the frame to capture the win.
Barinowski led the Vikings with 17 points, four rebounds and three assists, with 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists from Hoilman. Cuthbertson added seven points, with six points from Bowman.
Cloudland 56, Avery 30
ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — On Dec. 20, the Vikings made the short road trip across the state line to nearby Roan Mountain for a matchup with the Cloudland Highlanders.
Cloudland jumped out to an early lead in the contest. Conner Birchfield and Hayden Shell set the tone as CHS took a 16-6 lead after the first quarter.
Silas Barinowski got hot for Avery in the second quarter, as he hit three 3-pointers, while Troy Holiman added a pair of buckets. However, the ‘Landers countered as Bentley Gilbert tallied seven points in the frame to extend the CHS lead to 12 points at the half.
Points were hard to come by for both teams in the third quarter as Avery was limited to a Barinowski three-pointer, along with a pair of free throws from Hoilman. After taking a 40-24 lead into the final quarter, the ‘Landers defense continued to hold Avery in check to secure the home victory.
Cloudland connected on 52 percent of its field goals, while Avery was held to only 26.7 percent shooting for the contest. Both clubs committed 19 turnovers in the matchup, as Cloudland outscored Avery 36-12 in points in the paint for the game.
Barinowski had 12 points to lead the way for Avery, while Hoilman tallied 12 points.
Gilbert had a game-high 13 points for Cloudland, while Elijah Blair and Shell had 12 points each. Birchfield chipped in with 10 points.
East Wilkes 67, Avery 63
NEWLAND — After coming up short 59-55 in a matchup earlier this season in Ronda, the Vikings looked to manage a split in its season series against East Wilkes in non-conference play on a Friday the 13th evening.
The contest remained tight throughout before a late spurt by the Cardinals provided just enough offense to propel the visitors to a four-point win.
Tenets of the superstitious day were evident inside Viking Gym with odd occurrences taking place. The game did not begin with the traditional center jump ball, as a slam dunk during pregame warmups by Avery merited a technical foul, free throws and possession to East to start the contest.
Once play began, Avery’s offense was spearheaded by a pair of underclassmen in Silas Barinowski and Logan Gilliam. Barinowski, a junior, knocked down a pair of 3-point shots, while freshman Gilliam poured in three baskets for 12 of the 15 Vikings points for the quarter. East Wilkes drained a trio of trifectas in the first period, but Avery held a narrow one-point lead at 15-14 after eight minutes.
Continuing the oddities of the night, the second quarter also opened with technical foul free throws, only it was East assessed the penalty for putting a player in the lineup on the floor who was not listed in the official scorebook.
In spite of the unusual beginnings to the period, both teams continued to answer one another on the floor with baskets. East poured in a pair of three-pointers as Ledger Blackburn paced East with seven points in the period. Avery countered with Troy Hoilman, who scored nine of his 11 points for the first half during the second quarter, but the Cardinals held a one-possession lead at 38-35 at halftime.
Neither team shot for a high percentage in the third quarter, as the teams combined to make just five field goals during the eight-minute span. Avery outscored East 11-7 in the quarter, as Chase Gilliam drained a three-point shot as the quarter expired to give the Vikings a narrow 46-45 lead entering the final stanza.
The score remained tight in the early stages of the fourth quarter. East regained the lead and extended its margin early in the fourth quarter as Tray Lambert scored 11 of his 20 points in the final stanza. A Jesse Jones three-pointer midway through the period and a pair of Barinowski free throws each narrowed East’s lead to two points with less than two minutes to play.
East showed its mettle as it managed to score when it most needed to do so. Blackburn sank a pair of free throws and Lambert scored off an offensive rebound of his own free throw late in the contest to provide just enough cushion to hold off a late Avery flurry, capped by a Barinowski three-pointer to close the game.
Barinowski led Avery with 24 points, with 16 points from Hoilman. Lambert scored 20 points to lead East Wilkes, with 11 points from Blackburn.
Avery returns to the hardwood on Friday, Dec. 20, when it hosts Cloudland in a rematch at Viking Gym.
Matt Laws contributed reporting to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.