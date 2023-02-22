Avery High School varsity boys basketball faced a tall order last week entering Western Highlands Conference Tournament play. To win the conference tournament, the Big Red would have to win three games in a five-day stretch, and the Vikings were tantalizingly close to doing so.
Avery dispatched Rosman at home in lopsided fashion to open the WHC Tourney, then won over Draughn on the neutral court at Owen High School two evenings later in a semifinal matchup for a berth in the conference champion game. Despite a 25-point performance from senior Landon Ingham in the tournament final, Avery’s hope for conference championship hardware fell one win shy, however, as the top-seeded Cougars stifled the potent Viking offense and pulled away for a 69-50 win.
Avery 82, Draughn 43
NEWLAND — Avery built an early advantage on seventh-seed Rosman, only to see the Tigers claw back in the matchup midway through the second period, cutting a Viking lead to as little as five at 33-28 with 2:00 to play in the first half. For the next 10 minutes, however, Avery scored 10 of the final 12 points of the half, then outscored RHS 22-5 in the third quarter to pull away to the one-sided victory.
Avery led 20-11 after one quarter as Jack Crenshaw scored three times in the frame and both Mason Bailey and Landon Hughes drained a three-pointer. Rosman refused to fold early, however, as teammates Mason Meece and Marley McCall combined for 12 points in the second quarter to draw the Tigers close. The Vikings countered in the second quarter with seven points from Ingham, as well as another six points from Crenshaw and five from Elijah Holtsclaw that extended Avery to a 13-point lead at 43-30 at halftime.
The Vikings defense flexed its collective muscle throughout the second half, surrendering only four baskets over the final two quarters, and just one made basket in the entire third quarter. With the help of seven points each from Ingham and Bailey in the third period, Avery removed doubt from the game’s outcome by leading 65-35 after three quarters in cruising to the quarterfinal win.
Bailey led Avery with 17 points, with 16 from Ingham and 12 from Crenshaw. Avery shot 55 percent for the game (32-for-58) and dominated the Tigers on the glass, out-rebounding Rosman 42-22. The Viking defense forced 17 RHS turnovers, while ACHS committed only seven for the game.
Avery 70, Draughn 58
SWANNANOA — Unlike its matchup with Rosman, third-seeded Draughn proved a more difficult foe for the Vikings to overcome. The teams played a physical matchup, with multiple stars making their presence felt on the floor. Despite a 30-point effort from Wildcats freshman D’Andre Moore, Avery’s duo of Ingham and Bailey poured in a combined 45 points to help lead Avery to the title game.
An early 12-4 scoring run by the Vikings built lead midway through the opening quarter, but DHS rallied with four Moore baskets in the frame to keep close at 18-15 after eight minutes of play. Moore continued to provide offensive spark for Draughn as Avery struggled to defend the talented guard. Moore scored 11 of Draughn’s 12 points in the second quarter, but Avery’s Ingham rose to the occasion, as the senior scored 16 first-half points himself and was the scoring force in the half that allowed Avery to take a 34-27 lead to halftime.
In the third quarter, Avery stalwarts Crenshaw and Bailey found the shooting touch, getting free and connecting on shots from both inside and beyond the arc to stretch the Wildcats defense. Bailey drained a pair of three-pointers and eight points in the third quarter, while Crenshaw slashed his way to a trio of baskets in the quarter. Ingham added four in the frame as Avery carried a 52-42 lead into the fourth period.
Avery found little time to exhale in the final quarter, as the Wildcats quickly whittled away at the Viking margin. Moore quickly knocked down a pair of three-pointers as part of 9-2 DHS scoring run in the first 90 seconds of the fourth quarter that drew the Wildcats to within three points at 54-51. The margin would prove to be as close as Draughn would get for the rest of the game. Bailey converted a conventional 3-point play to double Avery’s lead back to six at 57-51, and the Vikings closed out the game at the free-throw line, sinking 14-of-17 shots from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter to survive and advance to the title game.
Ingham finished the night with 26 points, six rebounds and three blocks, with 19 points and three rebounds from Bailey. Crenshaw added 11 points and seven rebounds.
Mountain Heritage 69, Avery 50
SWANNANOA — A horrific first half that saw Avery connect on just three total baskets did much to take the wind of the Vikings’ sails in its conference tournament matchup with top-seeded Mountain Heritage. Avery managed to stay close in the first half by getting to the free-throw line, however, scoring 15 of the team’s 22 points for the half from the charity stripe.
In the second half, the Avery offense got untracked, but the defense could not find a way to consistently stop the veteran and multi-faceted Cougars offense, as Heritage made a double-digit halftime lead hold up, pulling away from the Vikings in the fourth quarter to win the conference championship going away.
Neither team shot effectively through the first quarter of action, as the Cougars led 13-7 after eight minutes. Avery failed to score a point for the first three-and-a-half minutes, and could not score a basket during the entire frame, settling for a 7-of-10 effort from the free-throw line to account for all of its scoring.
Offense picked up for MHHS as the second quarter unfolded, as eventual tournament MVP Max Smoker scored five in the second quarter and eight points total in the half. Teammates Adam Ledford and Jace Loven added six points each in the first two periods. For Avery, Preston Coffey made the only Viking three-pointer of the half, while Ingham shouldered the offensive burden with 10 second-quarter points, as Heritage held a 33-22 lead at the halftime intermission.
Both teams played to a virtual stalemate through the third quarter, as both teams found the bottom of the net with greater frequency. Ingham, Crenshaw and Coffey each swished three-pointers in the quarter, while Landon Hughes scored three points in the frame. The duo of M. Smoker and Ledford combined for 10 points in the third quarter, while a Loven three-pointer helped the Cougars to maintain a lead of a dozen at 50-38 entering the fourth quarter.
In the final eight minutes, Avery sought to narrow the gap as Ingham connected on another pair of trifectas, with a 3-pointer from Landon Hughes and three from Bailey, but Avery could never cut the Heritage lead below double figures as the Cougars went on to capture the win.
Ingham scored 25 points to lead the Big Red and was Avery’s only scorer in double figures. Coffey and Landon Hughes scored six points each. Four Cougars scored in double figures, led by Max Smoker’s 14 points and Ledford’s 13 points. Avery’s Ingham and Bailey were named to the All-WHC Tournament Team.
The Vikings finished the regular season 17-9 overall and qualified for the state 1A basketball playoffs as a No. 14 seed, hosting an opening round game against 19th-seeded Andrews (14-11) on Tuesday, Feb. 21. A report of that matchup and other subsequent rounds in the state tournament can be found in next week’s edition of The AJT.
