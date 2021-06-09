Last week, the Avery Vikings baseball team continued through the home stretch of the Western Highlands Conference regular season schedule as it took the diamond for a home-and-home series against the Owen Warhorses.
Owen 13, Avery 7
NEWLAND — Owen broke open a tight matchup by posting an eight-run sixth inning to erase an Avery lead and capture a six-run victory at Viking Field on Tuesday, June 1.
Following a scoreless first frame, Owen broke the ice with a run as starting pitcher Landin Favrot led the inning off with a double and scored on a groundout to take a 1-0 lead. The Warhorses further threatened in the inning by loading the bases, but Avery starting pitcher Jackson Russ recorded a pair of strikeouts to prevent further damage.
The Vikings responded to the OHS tally by tying the game in the bottom of the second. James Harris led off the inning with a single, stole second and advanced to third on an error, then scored on a sacrifice fly from first baseman Bryson Whitley to tie the game at one run apiece.
Owen again snatched the lead in the top of the third inning after a leadoff walk issued to Owen’s Eli Lanter and a pair of stolen bases led to an RBI single by Favrot for a 2-1 lead. Owen again had an opportunity to extend the lead, but back-to-back strikeouts by Russ limited Owen to a single run.
Again facing a deficit, the Vikings responded with a pair of runs in the bottom of the third inning for its first lead of the contest. A leadoff single from Ty Smith was followed by a double by left fielder Brooks Berry. Avery also took advantage of an Owen error as both Smith and Berry came around to score to give the Vikings a 3-2 lead.
Avery’s lead was short-lived, however, as Owen scored twice in the top of the fourth to regain the lead at 4-3. In the following inning, Owen scored an insurance run but again left the bases loaded, as the Big Red only trailed 5-3 entering the bottom of the fifth inning.
The Viking bats came to life in the bottom half of the frame, as Avery erased the Owen advantage to again seize the lead. Avery plated four runs behind base hits from Smith and Chandler Berry, while also taking advantage of a pair of wild pitches and an interference call against the Owen catcher, to hold its largest lead of the game at 7-5.
Things unraveled for the home team in the top of the sixth, inning, however, as Owen finally capitalized on opportunities on the base paths to rap four hits while sending 12 men to the plate, scoring eight runs in the inning for a 13-7 advantage. Avery was unable to rally in the closing two innings as the Warhorses earned the road win.
Smith belted three hits to lead the Vikings, with a pair of hits by Harris and hits from Brooks and Chandler Berry. Russ threw 107 pitches for the Vikings, earning a no-decision in striking out five and surrendering only three earned runs over 4.2 innings on the mound.
Favrot was a perfect 5-for-5 at the plate, scoring three runs and driving in three for the visiting Warhorses.
Owen 22, Avery 10 (5 innings)
SWANNANOA — ACHS looked to exact a measure of revenge against the Warhorses in a rematch at Owen High School on Friday, June 4, scoring 10 runs in the road matchup. A 13-run second inning was too steep of a hill for the Vikings to climb, however, as the Big Red lost via NCHSAA high school 10-run mercy rule in a five-inning contest.
Fortunes looked bright for the Vikings in the early going, as Avery gained an early 1-0 lead after the top of the first inning. Leadoff batter Ty Smith was hit by a pitch, advanced to second when Brooks Berry walked, advanced to third and scored on wild pitches to put Avery on the board. The Vikings were poised to add runs, but AHS stranded a pair of runners to close the inning.
Owen had its proverbial hitting shoes on from the outset of the game, as it batted around in the bottom of the first off Viking starter Chandler Berry, plating six runs to give the Warhorses a sizable 6-1 lead.
AHS responded to the Owen offense, supporting its starter with four runs of its own to cut the deficit to 6-5 entering the bottom of the second inning. Viking catcher Ethan Church led off the inning with a single to center field, stole second base, and advanced to third on a single from right fielder Riley Isaacs. Smith then cleared the bases for the Vikings with a towering home run to center field. Brooks Berry followed with a single, stole second base and eventually scored from third on a wild pitch.
Trailing by just a single run, Avery looked to hold Owen in check and come back into the dugout for another extended offensive inning. But the Warhorse bats were on fire in the bottom of the second, batting around the lineup twice in the frame, amassing nine hits and scoring 13 runs to effectively put the game out of reach, with the Warhorses holding a 19-5 lead entering the third inning.
Following a scoreless third inning and despite the difference on the scoreboard, the Avery offense resumed inflicting damage to the Warhorse pitching staff in the fourth inning with three runs. Smith led off the frame with a base hit, then stole second. Teammate Trent Wellborn reached on an error and Chandler Berry connected at the plate with an RBI double to plate Smith. Jackson Russ followed with an RBI groundout to plate Wellborn, and Berry scored on a wild pitch to cut Owen’s lead to 19-8.
Owen finished its hit parade in the bottom of the fourth by adding three runs to its ledger, capitalizing on a pair of hit batsmen and a walk, along with a pair of base hits, to lead 22-8.
The Big Red finished the game swinging, scoring two additional runs in the top of the fifth and final inning. Isaacs led off the inning with a base hit and advanced to second when Smith was hit by a pitch. Brooks Berry walked to load the bases, and Wellborn delivered with a base hit to right field to score Isaacs. Chandler Berry followed with a base hit to score Smith, accounting for the final margin.
Smith finished with a pair of hits, including the home run, with four runs scored and three runs batted in. Isaacs added a pair of hits for Avery.
AHS returned to the diamond for a home game and Senior Day against Mitchell on June 8, then will travel for a rematch with the Mountaineers in Ledger on Friday, June 11.
