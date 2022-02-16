Avery varsity boys basketball wrapped up its regular season conference schedule last week with a road matchup against Mitchell on Tuesday, Feb. 8, following the next day by hosting Madison for Senior Night. The Vikings were unable to leave Ledger with a win, but maintained control throughout a decisive home win over the Patriots.
Mitchell 63, Avery 47
LEDGER — A strong second half by the home-defending Mountaineers helped Mitchell pull away from Avery in what was a close matchup through one half of play. The difference in the matchup proved to be Mitchell sharpshooter Tim Hollifield, who exploded for 20 second-half points to lift the Mountaineers to the conference win over the Vikings.
Hollifield led all scorers with 26 points, and was one of three Mountaineers in double figures. Ty Turbyfill added 11 points, with 10 points off the bench from Elijah Nave.
Mitchell opened up an early 7-2 lead with the help of a Hollifield three-pointer, but Avery’s motion offense helped the Vikings to narrow the margin. Mitchell led 13-6 midway through the stanza, but Avery rallied to close the quarter on a 5-2 run to narrow the margin to three points at 15-12. Jack Crenshaw scored a pair of baskets in the period, with a three pointer from Mason Bailey, while baskets from Landon Ingham and Lukas Hughes accounted for the Avery offensive attack.
Hollifield scored three baskets in the second quarter for Mitchell, but a Gage Young field goal accounted for all the made shots in the stanza. Avery didn’t blister the nets in the period itself, but the Big Red knocked down a pair of three pointers in the quarter, one each by Ingham and Bailey, while Landon Hughes scored a pair of buckets off the bench which left the game as anyone’s to win as the Mountaineers led 26-22 at the halftime break.
As the third quarter unfolded, Avery was unable to completely erase its deficit. Midway through the quarter the Vikings cut the MHS lead to 34-31 behind five Ingham points in the quarter and field goals from Lukas Hughes and Bailey, but Mitchell closed the quarter on a 9-3 scoring spurt to build its largest lead of the contest at 43-34.
In the final eight minutes, Mitchell pulled away from Avery with the help of its key contributors Hollifield and Turbyfill, along with the ability to convert on free throws. Avery sent the Mountaineers to the line 16 times in the final period, with Mitchell making 10 of its 16 shots in the frame. In contrast, the Vikings went to the free-throw line for only 12 shots in the entire game.
Four points each from Crenshaw and Lukas Hughes accounted for the majority of Avery’s offense in the final quarter, but Hollifield closed with 9 fourth-quarter points to help lead the Mountaineers to the 16-point win.
The Vikings connected on 16-of-49 shooting for the game (32.7 percent), including 5-for-22 from three-point range. Avery’s defense held Mitchell to just 21-for-50 shooting (42 percent) from the floor. Mitchell was 17-of-31 from the free-throw line in the game, while Avery made 8-of-12 from the charity stripe. Mitchell edged Avery 42-27 in rebounding, including a 16-8 advantage on the offensive glass.
Ingham added four assists, three rebounds and two steals, with eight rebounds by Bailey and six rebounds from Crenshaw. Ethan Willis and Mason Harris led MHS with eight rebounds each, with seven rebounds from Turbyfill.
Avery 65, Madison 50
NEWLAND — Following a rivalry game with Mitchell the previous evening, Avery returned to the floor 24 hours later to host the Madison Patriots in Viking Gym. During a pregame ceremony Avery honored basketball senior J’Leyn Hoilman and senior cheerleaders Destiny Love and Mattie Cantrell for their contributions to their respective teams.
Avery made sure that it learned its lesson from the previous evening, getting off to a fast start on the Patriots, building a double-digit first-half lead that it continued to maintain through the remainder of the matchup as the team closed regular-season action with a 15-point win.
Landon Ingham led Avery with 19 points on 7-of-8 shooting from the floor, adding four rebounds and three assists. Elijah Holtsclaw added nine points and two rebounds, with eight points and four rebounds from Mason Bailey, along with eight points and four rebounds from Jack Crenshaw. Lukas Hughes added six points, with five points from Landon Hughes.
Caden Hilemon led the Patriots with 23 points, four steals, three rebounds and three assists. Dakota Dison chipped in with 10 points and seven rebounds.
Avery got off to a quick start as a steal and slam dunk from Ingham scored the first field goal of the game and set the tone for the Big Red.
The Viking scored the first seven points of the game before a Madison jumper at the 5:30 mark put the Patriots on the scoreboard. Avery immediately answered the first Madison points, as Ingham beat the Patriots defense down the floor and flushed another slam dunk to forced a Patriots timeout. Two additional field goals from Ingham helped pushed the Avery lead to 16-4, with Avery going on to build its lead to 21-6 after one period.
In the second quarter, Madison settled and found more offensive rhythm, as Hilemon scored three field goals in the stanza. Teammate Dakota Dison added a pair of baskets in the paint in an effort to keep Avery from pulling away on the scoreboard for good.
Avery kept the pressure on offensively in the second period, however, finding success near the basket. The Viking offense was 6-for-8 from the paint. Ingham scored twice in the frame, while Guest scored on a layup to help the Big Red build a 36-20 halftime lead.
As the third quarter ensued AHS was downright defensive. The Vikings held Madison to just 2-for-11 shooting in the quarter and seven total points. Avery meanwhile was white hot with its offense, draining four baskets in the paint and a pair of three-pointers, including a trifecta off the bench from Asencion Barajas as part of a 6-for-9 team shooting effort, helping the Vikings to build a 50-27 lead after three quarters.
Ingham added two field goals in the final eight minutes, with a bucket from Lukas Hughes as Avery played a number of its reserves through much of the final period en route to the 15-point win.
The Big Red was 23-for-49 shooting from the field in the win, including 5-for-18 from 3-point range. Avery connected on 14-for-20 from the free throw line, while the Patriots were 18-for-49 shooting from the field and 13-for-20 from the charity stripe. Madison made only 1-of-18 shots from long range, however.
Avery secured the No. 4 seed to open this week’s Western Highlands Conference Tournament, to be played at Viking Gym, taking on No. 5-seeded Owen. A recap of that matchup and any additional contests in postseason play can be found in next week’s edition of The AJT.
