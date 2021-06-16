NEWLAND — Avery’s baseball seniors contributed mightily throughout the 2021 season, and the trio were pivotal to the Vikings in a split of an afternoon doubleheader at Viking Field on Friday, June 11. The Big Red used a strong pitching performance and key hitting to take the first game of the twin bill, while the team refused to give up in the second matchup, overcoming an eight-run deficit only to have the Mitchell Mountaineers mount a late-inning rally of its own to salvage a split of the two games.
Avery 5, Mitchell 3
The opening game of the afternoon was a classic pitcher’s duel between Avery senior starter Jackson Russ and Mitchell southpaw starter Jeremy Sparks. Both pitchers gave the bullpen the game off, as each hurler threw a complete game for their respective clubs.
Sparks helped his own cause in the top of the first inning, as he reached on an error and advanced to third base, but Russ induced a popout from Mitchell second baseman Cameron Painter to end the threat and keep the game scoreless. The Big Red posted the first run of the day, as leadoff batter Ty Smith ripped a single, stole second base and scored on a double from fellow senior Chandler Berry for a 1-0 Avery advantage.
Russ found his groove once he was handed the lead, as he held Mitchell scoreless over the next two innings. Sparks, meanwhile, kept Avery at bay, as the Vikings continuously had trouble connecting on his array of pitches.
Mitchell’s offense finally found a measure of success in the top of the fourth inning, scoring three runs in the frame. Ethan Willis and Painter rapped back-to-back hits, with Willis scoring to tie the contest. Painter came around to score on a Carter Hoyle sacrifice fly to spot the Mountaineers a 2-1 lead. Right fielder Dalton Hollifield drew a two-out walk, and took advantage of a balk, a wild pitch and a Pierce Greene single to increase the MHS lead to 3-1 before Avery quelled the threat.
The Vikings instantly rallied in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game. A pair of Mitchell fielding errors allowed James Harris and Chandler Berry to reach base. Harris scored on an errant throw, while Berry came around to touch home plate on a wild pitch to knot the score at 3-3.
Russ retired the Mountaineers batters in order in the top of the fifth inning, and the Vikings broke the deadlock in the bottom of the stanza. AHS first baseman Bryson Whitley led off the inning by reaching on an error, then came around to score two hitters later when Smith laced a rocket down the line in left field, putting Avery back in front 4-3.
Mitchell threatened to score in the top of the sixth, when Alex Street and Hollifield each knocked base hits to put runners on the corners with one out. Avery senior pitcher Russ showed his mettle, however, as the righty recorded back-to-back strikeouts to retire the side.
In the bottom of the inning, Avery added a run of insurance to back their pitcher. Harris led off with a base hit to left and stole second base. Two batters later, Russ helped his own cause with an RBI double to left to score Harris. Mitchell’s Sparks kept his team close, however, by recording the final two of his 14 strikeouts for the game to close the inning.
In the top of the seventh, MHS’s Sparks drew a one-out walk and stole second base, but was stranded as Russ induced a flyout and groundout to end the game.
Smith was 2-for-3 at the plate with a run scored and an RBI, while teammate Chandler Berry also had two hits, a run scored and a run batted in. Russ earned the win, as he pitched the complete seven innings, scattering six hits while striking out five batters and walking a pair on 96 pitches.
Mitchell’s Sparks threw six innings, giving up seven hits and walking one batter to go with 14 strikeouts.
Immediately following the contest, Avery’s baseball program honored its seniors, Chandler Berry, Jackson Russ and Ty Smith, along with their families, for their contributions to the team and program during their time with the Vikings.
Mitchell 18, Avery 14
Both teams made up for the inability to consistently score large run totals in game one, combining in the night cap for 32 runs in a four-run Mountaineers victory.
Avery, who was the road team for the second contest, was unable to capitalize on three base runners in the top of the first inning, as starter Colt Genis held Avery off the scoreboard by inducing an inning-ending double play. Mitchell, meanwhile, laced up its hitting shoes, as it plated four runs in the bottom of the first against Avery starter Chandler Berry. Sparks, Willis, Genis, and Painter all reached base consecutively and each scored, giving Mitchell the 4-0 advantage after one inning.
The Vikings broke through with its first run in the top of the second inning, as third baseman Trent Wellborn laced a leadoff single to center, and came around to score after an Ethan Church base hit to left field, cutting the MHS advantage to 4-1.
Mitchell continued to connect with the baseball at the plate in the bottom of the second, scoring an additional four runs in the frame, highlighted by a Kendall Chapman solo home run, to take a commanding 8-1 lead, threatening to blow the game open. A fielding error, followed by back-to-back doubles by Sparks and Willis keyed the rally to pull MHS ahead.
Needing the score, Avery found holes in the Mitchell defense. Brooks Berry led off the third with a single, followed by a Harris base hit. Chandler Berry followed with a two-RBI double to cut the Mountaineers lead to 8-3 before Mitchell shut down the threat. Mitchell continued its theme of posting crooked numbers on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third, scoring three additional runs, taking advantage of a fielding error, a trio of walks and hit batsman to force a Viking pitching change, extending its lead to 11-3 after three complete innings.
Rather than lay down and quit in its season’s final game, Avery picked itself up and started to chip away at the Mitchell lead. Whitley led off the fourth inning with a base hit, followed by a Nathan McCloud walk. Smith singled to load the bases, and two batters later, Harris ripped a single to left field to score Whitley. A two-run single by Chandler Berry slashed the Mitchell lead to 11-5, and Berry scored himself on a wild pitch, drawing Avery to 11-6 before Mitchell finally retired the Viking side.
Avery reliever Harris retired MHS in order in the fourth inning, and the Vikings returned to the offensive charge. A one-out walk from Whitley was followed by a pinch-hit single by Riley Isaacs. Smith followed by reaching on an error which scored Whitley. Harris belted a two-RBI double two batters later which drew AHS within two runs at 11-9. A double from C. Berry scored Harris to draw Avery within a single run and induce a Mitchell pitching change. Berry then promptly scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at 11-11 entering the bottom of the fifth inning.
Unfazed, Mitchell plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth inning, keyed by a Willis two-run home run, to lead 14-11, but Avery answered with a pair of runs in the top of the sixth to draw to within 14-13. Mitchell responded with four insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take an 18-13 lead into the final frame.
Harris opened the top of the seventh by reaching base for the fifth consecutive at bat, and came around to score on a Wellborn base hit to close the scoring.
Harris was 5-for-5 for the game, with three RBIs and three run scored. Chandler Berry was 3-for-5 in his home finale, with five runs batted in. Smith was 2-for-5 with a triple and scored three runs. As a team, Avery blasted 17 total hits.
Mitchell racked up 14 hits, as Sparks, Street and Willis each laced multiple hits for Mitchell. Sparks led Mitchell with a 5-for-5 effort offensively. Genis led Mitchell with three of Mitchell’s team total of 13 stolen bases.
Avery finished its 2021 season with a 2-6 overall record.
