CONCORD — Coming off a strong showing in the conference tournament, the Avery Vikings sought to make some noise and do damage in the NCHSAA 1A State Basketball Tournament, traveling on Feb. 22 to Concord to face the Comets of Carolina International School, a charter (non-traditional) school.
CIS came out with its offensive hands blazing, torching the nets for 31 first-quarter points to put Avery in a double-digit deficit. The Comets exploded for 56 total first-half points to send the Big Red into a deficit that it was unable to escape from, as CIS ended the Vikings’ season with an 83-60 loss.
Avery struggled to find an answer to the Comets’ dynamo Kimman Power, who powered the CIS offense to the tune of a game-high 39 points. Power scored 18 first-quarter points, tying the entire Viking team total. Mason Bailey scored six points inside for Avery in the first period, with four points from Landon Ingham and three from Landon Hughes, but the Comets led 31-18 after eight minutes of action.
In the second quarter, Power remained hot with 10 points in the frame to total 28 first-half points, exactly half of the team’s total offense. The Vikings, meanwhile, matched its offensive output from the first quarter.
Elijah Holtsclaw scored five points in the second quarter, with four from Ingham and La. Hughes, along with a bucket from Jack Crenshaw, but the Big Red trailed 56-36 at the halftime break.
Any hope for a mighty Vikings comeback was dashed as CIS held the Vikings to just six third-quarter points, outscoring Avery 16-6 over the eight-minute span to extend its lead to 30 points at 72-42. Avery rallied to finish strong in the final stanza, however. Despite the Comets playing its starters deep into the fourth quarter with a sizable lead, Avery kept battling and outscored the Comets 18-11 in the last eight minutes to account for the final 23-point margin.
The Vikings were 25-of-44 from the field in the contest (56.8 percent) and was 6-of-10 from the free-throw line. CIS made 35-of-81 shots (43.2 percent), including 10-of-32 from the three-point line, and was just 3-of-4 from the free-throw line.
Elijah Holtsclaw paced Avery with 13 points and four rebounds. Ingham registered a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Bailey also chipped in with 10 points. Landon Hughes scored nine points, with eight points and 12 rebounds from Jack Crenshaw.
Aside from Power’s 39 points, Kobe Phannavong and Davion Featherston scored 14 points each, with 12 points from TJ Solomon to lead the Comets.
Avery completes its season with a record of 14-11 overall, with a 7-5 record in Western Highlands Conference matchups.
