NEWLAND — Avery basketball continues to navigate the waves of the global pandemic in order to continue its jaunt through the Western Highlands Conference schedule. Unlike their female counterparts, who recently had to pause activities due to COVID-19 concerns, the Vikings boys varsity team remains active to press on with competition, hosting WHC foes Polk County and Mountain Heritage at Tommy Burleson Court last week.
Polk 59, Avery 50
Avery sought its first win of the season when it welcomed undefeated Polk County to Viking Gym on Friday, Jan. 22. Avery tightened the pressure against the Wolverines on both the offensive and defensive sides of the basketball, building a double-digit lead at halftime only to have Polk County rally with a second-half flurry to escape Newland with a win.
The Vikings were firing on all cylinders in the first half, riding the steady hot hand of guard Silas Barinowski, who poured in 20 first-half points, including a trio of 3-pointers. The Big Red also had trifecta contributions from teammates Trent Whitelock and Logan Gilliam. Meanwhile the Vikings held the Polk offense in check, limiting the Wolverines to only six-first quarter points in amassing a 15-6 lead after one quarter and a commanding 31-20 margin at halftime.
Once the teams re-emerged from the locker room to begin the second half of play, Polk’s adjustments defensively began to tighten the gap. PCHS held Barinowski scoreless in the third quarter, and held the Vikings to just 10 third-quarter points. At the same time, the Wolverine offense found its deft touch, as Dominique Carson scored seven points in the quarter as part of a team-high 21-point performance to pull Polk within a point at 40-39 after three periods.
In the final eight minutes, Avery struggled to find the consistency scoring the basketball that it had in the first half. Barinowski was able to provide a spark with six points in the final stanza, but the team could only muster an additional three-pointer from Gilliam and a free throw from David McCollum to close the contest.
Polk guard Shaq Wingo, who had been held scoreless by the Vikings through three quarters, gave the Wolverines the added scoring threat needed to take and hold the lead. Wingo scored 10 points in the final quarter, while Chan Barber scored four of his eight points in the game during the final period to complete the win.
Barinowski paced the Vikings with a game-high 26 points, with Gilliam as the only other Avery player scoring double figures with 14 points. McCollum and Whitelock scored three points apiece, with a pair from Chad Giarrusso and Jack Crenshaw.
Mountain Heritage 63, Avery 54
Avery had little time to dwell on what might have been in its loss to the Wolverines, as it welcomed defending conference champion Mountain Heritage into Viking Gym on Saturday, Jan. 23, for a conference clash. Avery battled and stayed within striking distance throughout the game, but the two-headed monster of Gabe Silvers and Max Smoker proved too much to overcome as the Cougars claimed a nine-point win.
Both teams came out of the blocks with the shooting shoes on, combining to knock down 12 field goals in the opening quarter. Silvers scored six to pace Heritage, while Avery countered with six points from Gilliam in the opening eight minutes as MHHS held a narrow 16-11 advantage.
As the second period progressed, Heritage senior wing Logan Higgins took the majority of offensive responsibility on the floor as he tallied three field goals and eight total points in the frame, while no other teammate scored more than a single basket. Avery answered with a balanced offensive attack to keep pace behind 3-point baskets from Gilliam, Whitelock and Barinowski in the second quarter. A bucket by Crenshaw and a pair of free throws from McCollum kept the Big Red close at 31-24 at halftime.
As the second half unfolded, it was smoker who caught fire for the visitors from Burnsville, lighting up the stat sheet for nine points in the stanza. Gilliam continued his scoring flurry to prevent Heritage from pulling away, draining a pair of three-pointers in the third quarter and eight points in the period in total as the Cougars clawed out to a 51-37 lead with eight minutes remaining in the game.
Needing another scorer to step up as Heritage focused its defense on containing Vikings leading scorer Barinowski, McCollum answered the call as he scored nine points over the final eight minutes, with 13 points in all for the game. Gilliam connect on the final two of his six 3-point baskets in the final period. Despite making just two baskets in the fourth quarter, Heritage held off a Viking comeback with eight made free throws in the period, including five from Silvers and a pair from Smoker to secure the win.
Gilliam led all scorers with 23 points, with 13 from McCollum, six points from Whitelock, and five points each from Barinowski and James Harris. Silvers led the Cougars with 18 points, followed by 17 from Smoker and 10 from Higgins.
The Vikings are scheduled to return to the hardwood this week with conference games at home against Owen on Jan. 26 and on the road at Mitchell on Friday, Jan. 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.