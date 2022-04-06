Avery varsity baseball continues to seek its first victory of the 2022 season. An opportunity to break through slipped away with a seventh-inning outburst against West Caldwell early in the week, with matchups against conference foes Mountain Heritage and Madison encompassing a busy week on the diamond.
West Caldwell 19, Avery 9NEWLAND — Avery fell behind early in its contest against the West Caldwell Warriors at Viking Field on Monday, March 28, but rallied with six runs over a two-inning stretch to tie the game. West finished its final two times at bat with 10 runs, including a nine-run seventh inning, that sunk the Vikings ship in a 10-run defeat.
West got on the scoreboard early against Avery starter Josh Jackson, plating a pair of runs in the first inning and four additional scores in the top of the second frame to build a 6-0 lead. Avery regrouped, however, and found its hitting stroke against West starter Ty Winebarger, plating a pair of runs in the bottom of the second to cut into the advantage.
A pair of walks issued to Ethan Church and Bryson Whitley put a pair of runners on base to lead off the second inning. Three batters later, Kevin Carter reached on a West fielding error that scored both Whitley and courtesy runner Nate McCloud, cutting West’s lead to 6-2.
A two-out Viking error and a base hit by West in the top of the third got back the two runs surrendered in the previous inning, extending the Warriors advantage again to six runs at 8-2. Avery scraped across a run in the bottom of the inning, as Brooks Berry reached on a dropped third strike, stole second, and scored on a wild pitch.
After West picked up a single run in the top of the fourth, Avery responded by scoring three runs in the bottom half of the inning. A one-out Riley Isaacs single sparked the rally, which included an Evan Robbins walk and a Berry sacrifice fly to score Isaacs. A fielding error off the bat of Cole Singleton from the West defense allowed Robbins to score, while a double to right center by Trent Wellborn plated Singleton, slashing the WC lead to 9-6.
Jackson worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the top of the fifth to surrender no runs in the top of the fifth, and Avery went back to work, chasing Winebarger from the game as the Vikings plated three runs to tie the contest at 9-9. Whitley led the inning off with a base hit, followed two batters later by a Carter single. Two batters later, Robbins singled to score Whitley, while Mason Clouser, who replaced Carter on the base paths, came around to also score on the play. A Berry double then drove in Robbins which tied the contest.
Berry came on in relief in the top of the sixth, holding the Warriors to a single run which scored via wild pitch that gave the lead back to West at 10-9. Avery threatened to tie or take the lead in the bottom of the sixth as both Church and Jackson reached base on singles, but the duo were left stranded on the base paths.
A hit batsman to open the seventh inning proved to open the floodgates for the West offense, as six hits in the frame, along with a pair of walks snowballed into a nine-run inning that propelled the Warriors to a 19-9 lead. In its last at-bat, Avery refused to fall without a fight, as both Berry and Singleton rapped base hits with two outs. A groundout closed the inning and the game, however, to saddle the Big Red with the defeat.
Berry was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs in the game. Every starter in the Avery lineup collected a hit as well, as the Vikings collected 10 total hits. Jackson threw five innings, striking out six hitters in his outing, while Berry and Whitley came on in relief over the final two innings. Avery pitching fanned 10 Warriors in the game.
A trio of West hitters collected three hits each in the win.
Mountain Heritage 7, Avery 0BURNSVILLE — The hitting prowess that the Vikings displayed the previous day at home against West Caldwell was unable to be replicated when the Big Red took the bus to Yancey County to take on the Mountain Heritage Cougars on Tuesday, March 29. The Vikings could not capitalize on a strong effort by Avery pitchers Kevin Carter and Brooks Berry, as Avery was able to must just three hits off the Cougars pitching staff in a 7-0 loss.
Berry, Jackson and Isaacs were the only Avery players to lace base hits in the contest, with Berry’s hit, a double, leading off the game in the top of the first inning. The base runner was erased, however, thanks to a double play on a lineout, keeping Avery scoreless after the top of the first.
Heritage scored a run in the bottom of the first, taking advantage of a leadoff walk to score on a wild pitch and take a 1-0 lead. Jackson singled with two outs for Avery in the top of the second, but was stranded there to close the inning.
Neither offense could muster runs until the bottom of the third inning, when Heritage used a one-out single from Payce Carroll, followed by a RBI double from Lane Chandler and a single by Mason Robinson to score Chandler, pushing the Cougars lead to 3-0 at the end of the third inning.
Bats for both teams remained silent through the fourth inning before MHHS extended its lead on a two-run Carroll home run in the bottom of the fifth. Chandler then laced a single and, assisted by fielding errors, was able to score on the play, doubling the Cougars lead to 6-0. A Robinson walk, pair of stolen bases and a passed ball led to a fourth run in the inning as Heritage held a 7-0 lead after five innings.
Isaacs singled for Avery to lead off the sixth inning, but was caught stealing to quell any threat. Heritage loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth, but Avery’s Berry worked out of the jam without any runs scoring in the frame. Avery could not muster a comeback in its final time at bat, retiring in order to close the game.
Chandler hurled a complete game on 74 pitches to get the win, while Avery starter Carter surrendered only eight hits over 4.1 innings of work. Berry pitched the final 1.2 innings, giving up only one hit.
Madison 17, Avery 5NEWLAND — Avery returned home to Viking Field on Friday, April 1, to host conference opponent Madison. The Patriot pitching staff of Naz Windley, Matt Lee and Aiden Reese kept the Viking bats at bay, giving up only one hit in five innings of work. Despite the offensive drought, the Big Red managed to plate five runs for the game, but it did not prove to be enough as the Patriots picked up the win via mercy rule in five innings.
The top four hitters in the Patriots lineup accounted for 11 of Madison’s 17 runs, along with a combined total of 10 hits, getting started in the top of the first frame with four runs to build an early lead off Avery starter Berry. A leadoff double by Ethan Tipton, a hit batsman, a Cale Ball single, along with a fielding error and a single by Tate Jones accounted for the opening-frame run.
Undaunted, Avery answered in the bottom of the first. Berry drew a leadoff walk, and Ethan Church walked three batters later. Both Carter and Isaacs was hit by a pitch in the inning, and Trent Wellborn drew an RBI walk. The Vikings left the bases loaded preventing additional damage, but Berry and Church each scored in the frame to draw Avery to within 4-2 after one inning.
Madison responded with a pair of runs in the top of the second to lead 6-2, but Avery again threatened to take advantage of a wild Windley in the bottom of the frame, as Berry was hit by a pitch and Whitley and Church each walked to load the bases. A strikeout closed the inning, leaving the Vikings unable to capitalize.
The Patriots exploded for its greatest offensive output in the top of the third inning, scoring seven runs to blow open the contest. The inning was highlighted by a Ball three-run home run as 13 batters came to the plate and left Avery staring at a 13-2 deficit entering the bottom of the third.
As with the first inning outburst, Avery was able to put runs on the scoreboard, but only a pair to draw to within 13-4. Avery drew four walks and had a hit batsman in the frame, while a wild pitch led to runs scored by Wellborn and Robbins, also chasing MHS starter Windley from the contest.
Neither team scored in the fourth inning, as Avery’s lone hit in the game came in the bottom of the inning in the form of an Isaacs single to centerfield. Madison added four runs of insurance, aided by a Tipton triple as part of a 3-for-3 effort at the plate, as well as hits from James Smith and Eli Teague, to take a 17-4 lead into the bottom of the fifth.
Looking to stave off a mercy rule finish, Avery’s Singleton reached on an error to lead off the Viking fifth inning and came around to score on a Patriots error to cut the deficit to 17-5, but a pop fly to MHS reliever Reese ended the game.
Avery looks to pick up a first win of the season this week with a conference game at Owen, as well as a game at West Caldwell on Thursday, April 7, and a home game against Mitchell on Friday, April 8.
