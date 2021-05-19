Avery Vikings varsity baseball played a pair of high-scoring affairs on the diamond last week against the Mountain Heritage Cougars, winning a home game on Viking Field on Tuesday, May 11, while dropping a close contest on Friday, May 14, in Burnsville.
Avery 12, Mountain Heritage 8
NEWLAND — The Vikings bats came to life with a five-run bottom of the fifth inning to erase a deficit and take the lead over for good in a four-run victory over the visiting Cougars.
Heritage drew first blood in the top of the first inning, as shortstop Jalen Branton drew a one-out walk and came around to score thanks to a pair of Viking errors to seize a 1-0 lead.
The Cougars added a pair of runs in the top of the second inning to increase its advantage to 3-0. A leadoff single by Ashton Hoilman was followed by a catcher’s interference call and another pair of Viking errors to plate Hoilman with the game’s second run. Logan Huskins reached on one of the Avery errors and came around to score after a sacrifice fly from Joe Webb.
Avery cut into the Cougar lead in the bottom of the second inning. Third baseman Trent Wellborn led off the frame with a single, stole second and advanced on a sacrifice bunt, then scored on a Mountain Heritage fielding error to draw the Big Red within 3-1 after two innings.
The Vikings defense held MHHS scoreless in the top of the third, and Avery rode the momentum by swinging the bats to the tune of four runs in the bottom of the inning to take its first lead of the contest. James Harris opened the frame by getting hit by a pitch, and following a walk issued to Jackson Russ, center fielder Ty Smith reached on an error that allowed Harris to score. Russ scored on a steal of home during the next at-bat to tie the game at 3-3. After Smith stole third base, Wellborn drew a walk and Smith crossed the plate as a result of a wild pitch to give the Vikings a 4-3 advantage.
Following a MHHS pitching change, an error by the Heritage catcher allowed Wellborn to break for home from third and cross safely to push Avery to a 5-3 lead before the Cougars finally quelled the threat.
With one out in the top of the fourth, Heritage rallied for a five-run frame to retake the lead. Hoilman reached on an error to open the inning and scored one hitter later after a double from Eli Cassida. Following a strikeout, Webb doubled to center field to plate Cassida to tie the game at 5-5. Webb advanced to third on an error and both he and teammate Bryson Hoilman plated on a double by second baseman Mason Robinson for a 7-5 MHHS edge. Robinson later scored on a sacrifice bunt as the Cougars led by three runs at the midway point of the game.
Avery responded with a pair of fourth-inning runs to draw within 8-7, as pitcher Jackson Russ drew a one-out walk and later scored on a single to left field from Ty Smith. Smith himself scored on a wild pitch to drive in Wellborn during his at-bat to bring the Big Red within a run. A pair of outs on the base paths prevented Avery from tying the game during the inning, however.
Over the final three innings of the matchup, the Avery pitching staff, consisting of starter Russ and relief pitcher Harris, shut the Cougars down, not allowing another hit during that span. The Viking offense, meanwhile, took control of the game for good in the bottom of the fifth but putting five runs on the scoreboard. Ethan Church, Bryson Whitley and Brooks Berry each walked to open the inning, and a wild pitch brought home Avery courtesy runner Evan Robbins from third base to tie the game. Whitley plated on another Heritage wild pitch, then Russ rapped a two-run double to left center field to propel the Vikings to an 11-8 lead. Russ advanced to third base on a steal without a throw, then proceeded to also steal home for Avery’s 12th and final run of the game as the Vikings caged the Cougars for the win.
Avery pitching held Mountain Heritage to only three hits in the victory, while Russ and Smith each had two RBIs in the win.
Mountain Heritage 10, Avery 7
BURNSVILLE — Avery and Mountain Heritage renewed acquaintances three days after the Viking win earlier in the week, and the Cougars exacted a measure of revenge in a three-run win.
In similar fashion to the previous meeting between the schools, the visiting team struck first on the scoreboard, only this time it was the Vikings snatching an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Harris drew a leadoff walk, advanced to third on a pair of wild pitches, then scored on a third wild pitch uncorked by Heritage for the game’s first run.
The Cougars bounced back to tie the game in the bottom of the frame, as leadoff hitter Branton ripped a triple to center field and scored when designated hitter Gabe Silvers doubled, tying the game at 1-1 before Avery starting pitcher Chandler Berry retired three straight Cougars to end the threat.
Over the course of the next three innings, Avery found itself with runners in scoring position, but failed to plate a single run. Meanwhile, the Cougars were slowly but surely adding to its lead, scoring a run in the bottom of the second and fourth innings, respectively, to build a 3-1 lead.
After retiring the Vikings in order in the top of the fifth, Heritage added another run, as a leadoff walk to Branton led to an RBI single from Grady Brooks to pad the Cougars advantage to 4-1 after five complete innings.
Avery’s strongest offensive inning came in the top of the sixth, as the Vikings roared back to take a 6-4 lead. Wellborn reached on a leadoff walk, advanced to second on an error, and later to third on a hit by pitch. Harris then singled to left to score Wellborn and advance a pair of runners. A pair of fielding errors by the Cougars then led to three Avery runs, as Church, Brooks Berry and Harris all touched home plate. Heritage fielding gaffes continued to help the visitors, as Russ reached and made his way all the way home thanks to Heritage errors to give the Big Red the two-run lead.
The Viking advantage was short-lived, however, as Heritage answered in the bottom of the sixth inning with six runs on six hits to take a 10-6 lead into the final inning.
Needing to rally, Avery’s Chandler Berry led off the inning with a towering solo home run to center field to cut the MHHS lead to 10-7, but the Vikings could draw no closer as the Cougars retired the Vikings without further damage to clinch the win.
Avery mustered just three hits for the game, with Harris and C. Berry each driving in a run. Mountain Heritage collected 10 hits on the day, with Jalen Branton and Sage Austin each collecting multiple hits for the Cougars.
Avery ventured to Marshall to take on Madison in conference action earlier this week, and hosts the Patriots at Viking Field on Friday, May 21.
