NEWLAND — It was a long time coming for the Big Red, but the Avery Vikings varsity baseball team unleashed a season’s worth of frustration on the visiting Rangers from Unaka (Tenn.) High School from Carter County on a chilly Tuesday, April 19, at Viking Field.
After having tasted its fair share of lopsided defeats over the course of the 2022 spring season, it was the Vikings’ turn to dish out the offensive onslaught, scoring nine first-inning runs, while the Avery pitching duo of Kevin Carter and Josh Jackson surrendered only one hit over four innings of work in a 26-1 Avery victory that was called in the bottom of the fourth inning due to the mercy rule.
“I thought it was great to see the boys finally get the reward for all their hard work they’ve been putting in. I thought that we played really well. Defensively we had only two errors, and we probably shouldn’t have had those. We put the ball in play when the ball was thrown across the plate, and that’s all we can ask for,” Avery head baseball coach John Stafford said following the win. “We’ve got talent and we’re just so young. We normally start three or four juniors, and everyone else are sophomores.”
Stafford was excited about the team’s effort on the mound at shutting down the Ranger hitters over the course of the entire matchup, as well as the improvement of the defense.
“I think that the pitching kind of guided us. Our pitchers are all sophomores, and I think they finally found how to hit their spots a little bit better, as well as how to play defense behind them. If we don’t just lob the ball down the middle and have opponents crush the ball so hard that the defense makes errors, we make plays,” Stafford added. “Pitching really helped us to have some confidence about us. Kevin (Carter) steps up and retires them 1-2-3, then we go in offensively and score nine runs in the bottom of the first inning, and they just had confidence from the get-go.”
Avery hitters knocked around Unaka starter Logan Lewis with four hits in the opening inning, along with drawing a pair of walks in the frame that led to the nine-run outburst. Utaka’s offense, meanwhile, was non-existent, as Carter allowed only a first-inning Jacob Nidiffer two-out single while striking out seven over three innings of work. Jackson completed the contest for the Big Red, giving up the only Ranger run of the game following a walk, a wild pitch and an error helped plate UHS shortstop Kyler Townsend with the visitors’ only run.
The Vikings showed patience at the plate throughout the contest, as a quartet of Unaka pitchers issued a combined 19 walks over 3.1 innings of work, with 14 of the players who drew walks coming around to score runs in the game.
Viking leadoff hitter Brooks Berry laced a pair of hits, stole four bases, and scored four times in the win. Teammate Ethan Church walked three times and accounted for four runs as well. Several Avery players, including Logan Gilliam, Bryson Whitley (2-for-3), Cole Singleton and Riley Isaacs, each scored three runs for the Big Red offense. Berry had three runs batted in, as did teammates Singleton and Isaacs. Eight Vikings rapped base hits, while 12 Avery players crossed home plate to score at least one run in the contest.
Avery improves to 1-14 overall, but will finish its season with one non-conference game with West Caldwell and four conference games, including a pair of games with Mitchell and a home date with Mountain Heritage. Stafford shared that a playoff berth is still on the table for his ball club, but only if the team is able to finish the season strong, likely with a sweep needed of its remaining games to clinch a postseason tournament spot.
“We have Madison, West Caldwell and Owen this week, and we’re looking like we’ve got more confidence because of this win against Unaka. Our guys have realized how fun baseball is, and how fun the game is when you’re playing to your potential,” Stafford explained. “We have three games in conference next week, with a home game with Heritage and a home-and-home with Mitchell. I feel we can win at least four of those five games and slide into the playoffs. I’d like to really see us win five games and secure a berth. It isn’t out of our reach right now. With those wins and a sweep over Mitchell, we could earn a tiebreaker. We have an opportunity right now, and I don’t know of a single game this season that we could not have won and could have been competitive. We’re just young, and we’re still learning how to overcome adversity and get over those humps.”
