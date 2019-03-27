Coming off last week’s back-to-back wins in its doubleheader against Cloudland, the Vikings baseball team rolled into its March 18 game versus Patton with a strong sense of momentum. However, the team was defeated by the Panthers, and subsequently fell short in its other two other games against Mitchell and Mountain Heritage.
Patton 15, Avery 5
MORGANTON — Avery traded blows with Patton in its non-conference game on Monday, March 18. Behind the pitching of starter James Russ, Avery held a 5-4 lead before Russ was removed due to a high pitch count.
Patton’s offense took advantage of Avery’s young and inexperienced relievers to score 11 unanswered runs, including 10 in the bottom of fifth and final inning to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.
“We were relaxed and played good ball,” Avery head coach John Stafford said. “We had other games in the week, so we had to save arms. We put some freshmen and sophomores in a tough spot to get them some experience for the future, and we gave the game away at the end.”
Russ struck out eight batters over 3.2 innings on the mound. Ty Smith belted a pair of base hits to lead Avery.
Mitchell 10, Avery 2
LEDGER — A combination of solid Mitchell pitching from a pair of college signees, along with five Viking defensive miscues, helped the Mountaineers upend the Vikings in conference action on Tuesday, March 19.
The Avery pitching tandem of Austin Waldroop and Noah Rosato surrendered only four hits over six innings while striking out seven, while the Mitchell duo of Caleb Pritchard and Zeus Ponder surrendered zero runs and struck out 11 Avery batters over a combined 4.2 innings.
No Avery player collected more than one hit in the game, as James Russ and Rosato each collected an RBI in defeat.
Avery trailed by a score of 3-0 after three innings, but the Mountaineers added seven runs, highlighted by a four-run fifth inning to pull away for the victory.
“We played well with them over seven innings, but we made mental mistakes that we just can’t afford to have against good teams,” Stafford added. “Mitchell is the best team in the conference, in my opinion.”
Mountain Heritage 19, Avery 11
NEWLAND — Mountain Heritage’s Cougars prowled onto Viking field on March 22 for Avery’s final game of the week. The visitors opened up the top of the first inning by tallying three runs that came courtesy of Blake Dahlberg, Lucas Jenkins and Jalen Branton. Avery’s Ty Smith and Austin Waldroop answered by crossing home plate each to narrow the score to 3-2.
A scary moment occurred in the bottom of the first inning when Avery first base coach Tyler Stafford was struck in the head by a line drive. The game was stopped temporarily as medical personnel attended to the fallen coach. Coach John Stafford reported after the game that Tyler sustained a concussion from the impact despite wearing the mandatory batting helmet while coaching.
In the second inning, the Cougars managed to put some distance between themselves and the Vikings thanks to four runs on four hits to build a 7-2 lead. Neither team added to their total until the bottom of the third inning. Avery roared back at that point by putting three runs on the board to draw to within a 7-5 score.
Starting pitcher Rosato held Mountain Heritage scoreless in the top of the fourth inning, then helped his own cause by belting a grand slam to propel the Vikings to a 10-7 lead.
“Noah really crushed the ball, it went about over the road in right field,” Stafford said.
Mountain Heritage added one run in the fifth and sixth innings to cut Avery’s lead to a single run at 10-9. The Vikings added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth, when Smith drew a one-out walk and scored on a Waldroop RBI single to center.
Trailing by two runs entering its final at-bat, MHHS exploded for 10 runs, combining timely hitting with Avery defensive breakdowns. The Vikings were held scoreless in the bottom of the frame as Heritage earned the win.
“We made some mental mistakes there at the end but that’s just part of the growing pains that come with building a winning culture,” Stafford said. “It’s frustrating as a coach sometimes because I’m used to winning, but when I get home and start thinking about the situation we’re in I see that there’s only positives you can get out of this. It’s amazing where we’ve been in just two weeks and where we’re going.”
Smith and Griffin Rogers each were 2-for-3, scoring a combined five runs. Waldroop also scored three runs in the game.
Avery hosted Madison earlier this week, and will travel to Madison this Friday, March 29, for a conference clash.
