The Avery Vikings varsity baseball team continued Western Highlands Conference play last week with two games against Madison High School. AHS traveled on Tuesday, May 18, to Marshall to take on the Patriots, then returned home for a rematch with Madison at Viking Field on Friday, May 21.
Madison 4, Avery 0
MARSHALL — Avery came up short as it was unable to crack the scoreboard in a matchup in Madison County on May 18, as the Big Red could only muster four hits for the contest. Avery’s defense and pitching, with the exception of one inning, played one of its better games of the season, however, settling down following a difficult second inning to shut out the Patriots for the remainder of the game.
Avery threatened to score in the top of the first inning as James Harris led off with a single, stole second base and advanced to third on a groundout. Harris was stranded at third to close the inning, however, as the matchup remained scoreless.
Vikings starter Jackson Russ surrendered a first-inning single to Trent Jones, a two-out walk to cleanup hitter Cale Ball, and hit left fielder Beck Chuchran, but worked out of trouble by striking out designated hitter Diego Loredo to strand three runners and keep the game tied at 0-0.
Following a 1-2-3 inning from Madison starting pitcher Ball to retire Avery in order in the top of the second inning, Madison struck for four second-inning runs that proved to be the difference in the ballgame. Gannon Kooles laced a one-out single, advanced on an error and a wild pitch, then scored the game’s first run on an RBI single from catcher Ethan Tipton. Jones reached on an error as Tipton scored a second MHS run, while shortstop Joseph Rice drew a walk. Jones scored on a passed ball, and Rice plated the team’s fourth run on an RBI single to left center field by Ball before Russ induced a pop out by Chuchran to end the inning.
Avery struggled offensively to find an answer against the pitching of Ball, only generating two hits over the next three innings. The Vikings placed runners in scoring position in both the third and fourth innings, but the Big Red was unable to drive in runs to narrow the score.
Russ settled down to hold Madison scoreless over his next three innings of work, allowing only one base runner to even reach third base during the span while striking out a pair of Patriots.
Both Avery and Madison called on their bullpens in the sixth inning, and Avery’s Kevin Carter and Madison’s Kooles were equal to the task. Kooles struck out three AHS batters over his two innings of work, while Carter worked out of a one-out jam to strand a pair of runnings in his lone inning of work.
Avery pitching surrendered only five hits for the contest. Russ, Harris, Brooks Berry, and Trent Wellborn were the lone Vikings to rap base hits in the Viking effort.
Madison 16, Avery 3
NEWLAND — Avery grabbed an early 2-0 lead in its rematch at Viking Field on Friday afternoon, May 21, before Madison clawed back to take a lead of its own and slowly extend to a three-run margin. A total of 11 Patriots runs over its final two innings at bat blew open what was a competitive contest, as MHS took the 13-run victory.
Avery starting pitcher Chandler Berry was on point in the first inning, as the right hander surrendered a lone base runner in a scoreless frame. The Vikings offense in turn provided Berry with early run support with a two-out rally. Center fielder Ty Smith reached on a base hit and Berry helped his own cause by reaching base on an error. First baseman Bryson Whitley followed with a rocket to left center field that brought home both Smith and Berry to stake the Big Red to a 2-0 advantage.
Madison responded in the top of the second inning to score a pair of runs to tie the contest, as Chuchran laced a one-out double and Eli Teague walked, followed by a Kooles single to score Chuchran. Berry then hit the next two batters he faced with pitches, Tipton and Jones, to force home a second run to tie the contest before inducing a flyout to end the inning.
Kooles settled down after giving up the first two Avery runs, holding the Big Red scoreless over the next four innings. Avery mustered only a pair of hits over that span and managed to advance just one runner to second base during that stretch. Berry continued to battle on the mound for Avery, but the Patriots scored a single run in the third inning off a Teague sacrifice fly, then followed up the next inning by plating two additional runs, pitching 3 2/3 inning before giving way to relief pitcher Carter, who shut down the Patriots to close the fourth and held MHS scoreless in the top of the fifth inning.
Madison added a pair of insurance runs in the top of the sixth inning on two hits, but Carter worked through a bases-loaded situation to minimize the damage and keep Avery within striking distance at 7-2. In the bottom of the inning, Avery responded offensively with a run, as Smith led the frame off with a walk, stole second base, and came around to score on an Ethan Church sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to 7-3.
Looking for a quick defensive inning to mount a final-inning rally, the Vikings were unable to slow down a suddenly juggernaut Madison offense. The Patriots sent 14 batters to the plate in the inning, lacing seven hits and scoring nine runs before Avery’s combination of Carter and fellow reliever James Harris, along with the AHS defense, could retire the side.
Avery loaded the bases off Madison reliever Diego Loredo in the bottom of the seventh inning, but Loredo wriggled out of trouble to record the final out and clinch the win for the visitors.
Russ, Smith, Wellborn, Berry, Church, and Whitley each collected one hit to lead the Vikings.
Avery returns to the diamond this week with a home game with Polk early in the week, and ventures to Columbus on Friday, May 28, for a rematch with the Wolverines.
