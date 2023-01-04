GUILFORD COUNTY — As the year wound to a close, the Avery Vikings wrestling team looked to celebrate the end of a productive calendar year with a strong showing at the 27th Annual Wildcat Invitational wrestling tournament at Eastern Guilford High School.
Five Vikings were champions at the event at the varsity level, with an additional JV champion during the day-long event.
In varsity action, Avery’s Cooper Foster won the 106-pound weight class tournament, earning a first-round bye before winning a semifinal bout by second-period fall over Glenn High School’s Yusel Aguilar. Foster won the championship round by 13-7 decision over Elijah Horton of Morehead High School.
At 120 pounds, Viking Ben Jordan received an opening round bye. In his semifinal bout, Jordan defeated Piedmont’s Kyle Snyder by 8-3 decision. In the championship bout, Jordan defeated Morehead’s Jared Thomas by first-period pinfall.
In the 132-pound weight class, Avery grappler Grant Reece captured his bracket with a pair of victories. Reece received a first-round bye, then defeated North Davidson’s Christian White by second-period pinfall. In the championship bout, Reece earned a 16-4 major decision victory over Eastern Guilford’s Malachi Cobb.
Viking freshman Cael Dunn was a tournament champion in the 170-pound weight class. Dunn was victorious in his quarterfinal bout by first-period fall against opponent Hunter McAdams of Southern Alamance. Dunn then won in the semifinal round by first-period pin against opponent Hezikiah James of McMichael High School to reach the bracket final. In the championship bout, Dunn defeated Eastern Guilford’s Kelvin Daniels by 6-4 decision to win the bracket.
Avery’s fifth champion during the event was Seth Blackledge at 182 pounds. Blackledge received a quarterfinal bye, then defeated opponent Makaleb Butler of Glenn High School by first-period pinfall to advance to the championship bout. In the title bout, Blackledge was victorious over Eastern Guilford’s Solomon Howell.
Two varsity Vikings earned runner-up finishes at the tournament. Mason Bentley competed in the 126-pound bracket, winning his quarterfinal match by 7-0 decision against Zy-Aire Priester of Williams High School. In the semifinal round, Bentley downed Eastern Guilford’s Omari Figueroa by 6-4 decision in extra time to advance to the finals. In the championship match, Bentley fell by third period fall to Piedmont opponent Trey Hinson.
Johnathon Gragg was the other Viking to earn a runner-up finish. Gragg defeated Southern Alamance’s Lucas Perry by first-period fall, then advanced to the finals with a semifinal win over Alejandro Lopez from Elkin High School by third-period pinfall. In the championship match, Gragg was defeated by Eastern Guilford’s Malachi Hamilton by tech fall to capture the silver medal.
A trio of additional Vikings saw action at the Wildcat Invitational but was unable to reach the podium, including Korie Clark at 113 pounds, Staley Griffith at 145 pounds and Connor Brewer at 220 pounds.
During junior varsity competition, Avery’s Barrett Potter was a champion in the 138-pound division. Following an opening-round bye, Potter was victorious over Lah Htoo of Southern Alamance by first period fall, then advanced to the finals after defeating Glenn’s Alejandro Lopez in the semifinal round. In the championship bout, Potter defeated Eastern Guilford’s Jayden Reza by 6-3 decision to take top honors.
Avery teammate Aiden Hart earned a third-place finish in the JV 106-pound tournament. Hart fell short in his opening round bout by fall, but bounced back with a win over Southern Alamance’s Carson Giannotti by first-period fall, then won by first-period pinfall over Morehead’s Chantel Hill to capture third place.
Avery’s Elijah Kaza competed in the 145-pound weight class, falling in his opening-round bout, but picked up a win in the consolation bracket, defeating Aniyah Black of Piedmont High School by 15-3 major decision.
Viking Grayson Lolies wrestled in the JV tournament at 182 pounds, capturing a third-place finish. Lolies entered the consolation bracket after a semifinal loss, but bounced back to win in the consolation finals with a 6-4 decision victory over Williams High School’s Brian Flaherty to earn the bronze medal.
Avery returns to the mat to open 2023 with a pair of events, taking part in a quad meet at Mitchell High School on Tuesday, Jan. 3, with host Mitchell, Madison and Erwin high schools. On Friday and Saturday, Jan. 6 and 7, the Vikings will compete at the Bill Brimer Brawl at Tennessee High School in Bristol, Tenn.
