NEWLAND — Avery High School track and field continues to hit its stride, as the team performed admirably at a conference home meet at MacDonald Stadium on Tuesday, May 18, which featured the Vikings, along with conference members Mitchell, Mountain Heritage and Owen. Avery also competed on Friday, May 21, at a tri-meet in Swannanoa featuring host Owen and Franklin high schools.
Vikings host conference meet
Avery’s boys team earned a first-place finish in team competition, earning 178 points. Owen earned second place with 138 points, with Mountain Heritage (137.5 points) and Mitchell (59.5 points) rounding out the field.
In girls competition, the Lady Vikings finished second with 128 team points. Owen earned top girls honors with a team score of 148 points. Mountain Heritage placed third with 122 points, with Mitchell finishing fourth with 26 points.
Boys highlights
Several Vikings boys competitors turned in solid performances at Avery last week.
In track events, Will Stanford and Jericho Nunley placed fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 100-meter dash event, with Mason Bailey placing 11th, J’Leyn Hoilman placing 14th and Devron Patterson finishing 15th. In the boys 1600-meter run, Parker Gautier placed fourth with a time of 5:38.3, with teammate Ryan Ingham placing eighth with a time of 5:52.4.
The Vikings boys had a strong showing in the 400-meter dash, as Bray Guest won the event in a time of 57.1 seconds, followed closely behind by teammate Stanford (57.3). Aaron Williams placed fifth (1:04) with Carter White finishing seventh (1:16.5). Viking Jack Crenshaw finished second in the 800-meter run, finishing in a time of 2:19.1. Guest placed third with a time of 2:23.4, with Ryan Ingham finishing fifth with a time of 2:33.2.
In the 200-meter dash, Viking runners Nunley placed third in a time of 25.6 seconds, with Stanford placing fourth (25.7 seconds), Landon Ingham placing sixth (26.28 seconds), Bailey finishing ninth (28.06 seconds), followed by Patterson (29.85) and J’Leyn Hoilman (31.39 seconds) while Gautier placed third in the 3200-meter run (12:38.2).
In relay events, the Vikings placed second in the 4x800-meter relay, placed first (1:36) in the 4x200-meter relay, placed first (46.1 seconds), fourth (55.3 seconds) in the 4x100-meter relay, and finished first in the 4x400-meter relay event, with a time of 3 minutes, 45 seconds.
In field events, Lane Hoilman placed third in the boys shot put (37 feet, nine inches), with Cyle Hicks earning fifth place (35 feet, three inches), J’Leyn Hoilman finishing sixth (32 feet), Porter Carver placing ninth (29 feet, three inches) and John Lee placing 10th (27 feet, nine inches).
In the discus throw, Lane Hoilman placed fourth (101 feet, seven inches), J’Leyn Hoilman placed fifth (80 feet, six inches) and John Lee placed sixth (71 feet, five inches).
Avery’s Landon Ingham was the highest Viking placer in the long jump, placing fifth with a distance of 17 feet, one inch. Elijah Holtsclaw placed seventh in the event (16 feet, five inches), Jack Crenshaw placed eighth (16 feet, two inches), Bray Guest placed 12th (15 feet, five inches), Mason Bailey placed 14th (14 feet, one inch), with Will Stanford (14 feet) and Jericho Nunley (13 feet, four inches) rounding out the field.
Landon Ingham was top placer in the high jump (5 feet, 6 inches), followed by runner-up Jack Crenshaw (5 feet, 4 inches). Henry Peterson earned top honors in the pole vault (eight feet).
Girls highlights
Avery’s girls track and field squad boasted multiple high finishers in events during the afternoon. In the 100-meter dash, Reagan Hughes placed fifth (14.66 sec.) followed by teammate Emree Hoilman (15.0 sec.)
In the 1600-meter run, Brook Cheuvront claimed top prize with a time of 6:04, and also claimed second place in the 800-meter run and first place in the 3200-meter run. Lillie Ward was top finisher in the 300-meter hurdles (54.4 seconds), and Jocelyn Hernandez (30.53 seconds), Renn Hurdkloz (30.88 seconds) and Emree Hoilman (32.4 seconds), placed third, fourth and fifth, respectively, in the 200-meter dash.
In relay races, Avery placed first in the 4x200-meter (1:59.1), the 4x100-meter (56.0 seconds), and the 4x400-meter (4:52.9) relays.
In field events, Emmalee Carver was high placer for Avery in the girls shot put, finishing sixth with a distance of 20-feet, eight-inches. Carver also placed sixth in the discus throw with a distance of 51-feet, 11-inches.
Emree Hoilman finished as runner-up in the girls long jump, leaping a distance of 11-feet, 7.5-inches, with Reagan Hughes placing fifth with a distance of 10-feet, 3.5-inches. Marisol Guzman placed first in the high jump, with a mark of 4-feet, 6-inches, with teammate Carter Peterson placing second, also reaching the 4-feet, 6-inches mark.
Vikings continue preparations for postseason with Owen meet
SWANNANOA — Avery ventured on Friday, May 21, to Owen High School for a meet featuring the host Warhorses, Vikings and Franklin Panthers. Avery continued to make progress as it prepares for the upcoming conference and regional meets.
Boys highlights
A quartet of Vikings competed in the 100-meter dash, with Stanford earning high-finishing marks for the Big Red with a sixth-place finish. Bailey placed ninth, with J’Leyn Hoilman placing 10th and Devron Patterson finishing 12th. Stanford and Hoilman also raced in the 200-meter dash, with Stanford placing second in a time of 25.14 seconds, and Hoilman finishing seventh (30.34 seconds).
In the 400-meter dash, Bray Guest placed as high Viking, finishing third with a mark of 56.24 seconds. Stanford placed fourth in the race with a time of 56.34 seconds, followed in seventh place by Carter White, while Aaron Williams placed eighth overall. In the 800-meter run, Guest placed fifth in a time of 2:31, while teammate White placed 11th with a mark of 3:06.
Parker Gautier raced in both the 1600- and 3200-meter run events, finishing sixth in the 1600 meters (5:32) and fourth in the 3200 meters (12:53). Landon Ingham was runner up in both the 110-meter hurdles (23.84 seconds) high jump (5-feet, 8-inches) while placing fourth in the long jump (17-feet, 5.25-inches). Jack Crenshaw placed second in the 300-meter hurdles (47.14 seconds), as well as sixth in the high jump (5-feet, 6-inches) and the long jump (16-feet, 1.5-inches). Elijah Holtsclaw placed third in the long jump (17-feet, 6-inches), with Stanford placing seventh and Bailey eighth, respectively, in the same event. Bailey earned a fourth-place finish in the triple jump (31-feet, 1-inch), with J’Leyn Hoilman placing eighth in the shot put (30-feet, 2.5-inches) and 10th in the discus throw (73-feet, 3-inches). John Lee finished eighth in the discus throw, while placing ninth in the shot put event.
Girls highlights
Avery’s girls track team continued its ascent toward conference supremacy during the Owen meet.
In the 100-meter dash, Cora Hollifield was top placer, earning sixth place with a time of 14.74 seconds, followed closely behind by Emree Hoilman (seventh), Jocelyn Hernandez (ninth place), and Brook Cheuvront (11th). In the 200-meter dash, Hernandez was high finisher for the Big Red, placing fifth (30.84 seconds), with Renn Hurdkloz placing seventh, Emree Hoilman placing eighth, Hollifield placing ninth and Cheuvront placing 12th.
In the 400-meter dash, Hollifield placed third with a time of 1:11.24, followed immediately behind in fourth by Cheuvront. Cheuvront also earned runner-up honors in the 800-meter dash, with a time of 2:48.
Lillie Ward earned a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles, finishing in a time of 19.74 seconds.
In relay events, the Lady Vikings again swept the three events with first-place finishes in the 4x100-meter, 4x200-meter and 4x800-meter events.
The Lady Vikings performed admirably in field events to round out the day’s action. Marisol Guzman and Carter Peterson placed third and fourth, respectively, in the girls high jump with heights of 4-feet, 6-inches. Hoilman and Reagan Hughes placed third and fifth, respectively, in the long jump, while Emmalee Carver finished eighth in both the shot put and the discus throw events.
Avery track and field returns to action this week with a meet at Owen on May 25 and at Polk County on May 26.
