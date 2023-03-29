NEWLAND — Avery High School Track and Field hosted its first track meet of the 2023 season on a beautiful day at MacDonald Stadium on Thursday, March 23.
Four Western Highlands Conference teams participated: Avery, Draughn, Mitchell and Mountain Heritage, and was joined by Wilkes Central.
High school meets start with the 4x800 meter relays. Avery’s girls finished second overall with a time of 12:50.7. Draughn’s girls took first with a time of 12:29.8. The Avery girls running in this relay included Lydia Crosby, Haley Tipton, Madden Lorraine and Kylie White. Avery’s boys runners took first place with a time of 9:18.2, just 18 seconds off qualifying for regionals. Mountain Heritage came in a distant second. The Avery team was comprised of Kaden Knight, Ryan Ingham, Will Stanford and Bray Guest.
The other relays were spaced out throughout the meet. In the 4x400-meter relays, both Viking teams took first. The girls finished in a time of 4:40.6, 5.5 seconds away from qualifying for regionals. The boys’ time was 3:36.6, and not only did the quartet qualified for regionals, but they are also the top-ranked team in the state. Mitchell placed second in both relays.
The Avery girls handily won the 4x200-meter relay with a time of 1:52.4, followed by Mitchell with a time of 2:03.5. The girls qualified for regionals at an earlier event this season. The boys team had a close contender in this relay, with Avery winning the event in a time of 1:35.4, and Wilkes Central finishing second in 1:38.4. Avery only needs to shave 1.4 seconds off its time to earn a spot at regionals. The girls’ team consisted of Carter Peterson, Renn Herdklotz, Abby Burleson and Maddy Barrett, while the boys team was the quartet of Logan Brown, Ryan Ingham, Will Stanford and Bray Guest.
The 4x100-meter relay girls grouping of Carter Peterson, Abby Burleson, Kaydence Menifee and Lillie Ward qualified for regionals with a time of 52.9 seconds, bettering the qualifying time of 53.5 seconds. Wilkes Central finished second with a time of 56.1 seconds. The Avery boys, sweeping all four relays, won this relay with a time of 45.7 seconds. They are so close to qualifying for regionals, needing to shave off less than a second. The boys 4x100 relay team was represented by Logan Brown, Silas Garceau, Will Stanford and Bray Guest.
In the boys hurdles, sophomore Garceau swept both the 100-meter and the 300-meter hurdles, with times of 16.8 and 44.5 seconds, respectively. Mitchell’s Andrew Carpenter came in second in the 100 meters and Draughn took second in the 300 meters. Garceau is one second off qualifying for regionals in the 300-meter hurdles. In the girls’ hurdles, Avery’s Lillian Star Bradley, a freshman, finished second to Mountain Heritage senior Cami Jo Ray. Ray finished in 18.6 seconds, followed by Bradley’s 21 seconds. Avery’s Maddy Barrett, a sophomore, took the 300-meter hurdles in commanding fashion, beating out Ray of Heritage by 10 seconds, as Barrett’s own teammate, Bradley, finished third. Barrett, who finished in 48.4 seconds, has qualified for regionals. In a previous meet, Lillie Ward also has qualified for regionals.
Avery had many runners in the sprints and fewer in the middle distance and distance races. In the girls 100-meter dash, Avery had five runners, with Lillie Ward finishing second (13.1) and Kaydence Menifee placing fourth (13.56). Ward has already qualified for regionals in this event. The boys also had five runners, but only Logan Brown placed. His 11.5 seconds earned him a second-place finish, behind the 11.41 time earned by a Draughn runner.
Seven Avery girls ran in the 200-meter dash, with Lillie Ward finishing second with a regional-qualifying time of 27.3 seconds. Renn Herdklotz finished third (28.1), Kaydence Menifee finished fourth (28.19), Abby Burleson finished fifth (28.3), and Brooke Sullivan placed sixth (28.9). There were 21 boys running in the 200 meters, and of Avery’s four runners, only Garceau placed. He won with a 23.7-second performance, just off the 23.3-second time to automatically qualify for regionals.
In the 400-meter dash, Avery had five of the seven runners. Freshman Kaydence Menifee finished first in 1:08.4 seconds, with the rest of the Avery runners including Lydia Crosby placing fourth (1:11.0), Dayla Young fifth, (1:16.29), Kylie White sixth, (1:16.62) and Sabrina Weiner seventh, (1:17.91). Barrett did not race but has already met the 1:05 qualifying time for regionals in this event. Aaron Williams and Aaron Calvert, the two Avery boys running in the 400 meters, finished fifth (59.9) and seventh (1:02.25), respectively.
In the 800-meter run, Avery had two runners in each race. For the girls, Kylie White finished fourth (3:18.3), while Haley Tipton finished sixth (3:19.5). Aaron Calvert finished seventh (2:40.7). In the 1600-meter run, Avery’s Lydia Crosby won the race with a 6:51.0 and Madden Lorraine came in third (7:23.6). Noah Holtsclaw, an Avery freshman, handily won the boys 1600-meter run with a time of 5:24.5. Second place was almost 20 seconds slower. Holtsclaw also dominated in the 3200-meter run, finishing in 12:32, beating the closest competitor by three minutes.
Avery also had success in the field events. On the girls’ side, Avery had four competing in the Long Jump, and all earned points for the team. Kylie White finished third (12’-6”), Brooke Sullivan was fourth (12’-3”), Tatum Hicks fifth (11’-6”) and Sadie Barinowski was sixth (11’-3”). Regional qualifying jump is 15’. Avery had two representatives in the Triple Jump. Maddy Barrett qualified for regionals with a 32’-2” jump. Tatum Hicks finished sixth with a 22’-2.5” jump. In the High Jump, Sadie Barinowski was the lone Avery jumper. She finished third with a jump of an even four feet. Abby Burleson represented Avery in the Pole Vault, clearing eight feet for the win and qualifying for regionals.
Avery had four boys compete in the Long Jump. Landon Ingham came in second (19’-3”) and Ari Sutriasa finished eighth (16’-4”). Ingham is nine inches shy of qualifying for regionals. Ingham won the Triple Jump with a 40-foot jump, one foot short of qualifying. Aaron Calvert finished third (30’-4.5”). In the High Jump, Ingham qualified for regionals, winning the event with a six-foot jump. Avery wrapped up the Pole Vault with five of the six jumpers. Logan Brown easily qualified for regionals, clearing 11’-6”. None of the other jumpers cleared the 10’-0” requirement at this meet, but Johnathon Gragg had previously qualified. Gragg and Kaden Knight tied for second at this meet, jumping 9’-6”. Thomas Clark finished fifth, clearing 7’-6” while King Orvosh placed sixth (7’-0”).
In the throwing events, Isabella Macias placed seventh in the Shot Put with a distance of 20’-7”. Addison Holtsclaw just missed scoring for Avery, finishing ninth. Macias finished sixth in the Discus Throw (55’-3”) and Holtsclaw placed eighth (49’-0”). The boys throwing events were dominated by Heritage’s Jesse Shelton, son of the Cougars longtime women’s basketball coach. He took first in both events. Shelton had a toss of 52’-4”, well above the 44’-0” qualifying mark, but below his personal best. Avery’s Grayson Hoilman finished third, with a 40’-4” toss. Dawson Nunley finished fifth (39’-0”). Three other Avery guys participated in this event, all finishing in the top half of the field. Hoilman finished third (102’-7”) in the Discus Throw, behind Shelton (167-8”) and a second Cougar thrower, Erick Rodriquez-Pile (108’-3”). Avery’s Jericho Nunley took fifth (99’-3”), with John Asher Hartzog placing seventh (93’-0”). Dawson Nunley took ninth while Porter Carver earned the 14th spot.
Competing in 18 events, Avery teams both took first at the first home meet of the season.
Girls’ team scores: Avery 202, Draughn 143, Mountain Heritage 62, Mitchell 59, Wilkes Central 48.
Boys’ team scores: Avery 198, Draughn 123, Wilkes Central 109, Mountain Heritage 83, Mitchell 83.
Some of the teams competing didn’t bring their full team for a variety of reasons, and most teams this time of year are still trying people out in different events. Avery’s home meet scheduled for March 28 was postponed. Avery Track and Field will also be at home for meets in April and May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.