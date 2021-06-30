GREENSBORO — Avery High School wrapped up its 2021 outdoor track and field season on Friday, June 25, at the NCHSAA 1A State Track and Field Championship at North Carolina A&T University.
The Vikings finished 16th in team overall standings, while the Lady Vikings squad placed 33rd overall.
Avery was paced by a pair of runner-up finishes at the event, who accounted for the Viking total points on the day. Viking senior runner David McCollum finished second in the 400-meter run, crossing the line at 51.18 seconds, approximately 0.5 seconds behind first-place Giovanni Bernard of Mountain Island Charter School.
The Big Red’s 4x400-meter relay team, consisting of McCollum, Troy Hoilman, Ty Smith and Mason Thomas, placed second overall in a time of 3;35.13, approximately four seconds behind top-placing Lejeune.
Other Viking finishers at the state meet included Landon Ingham, who placed ninth in the triple jump (38 feet), while the 4x100-meter relay team consisting of Jack Crenshaw, Will Stanford, Bray Guest and Jamie Hernandez placed 16th with a time of 50.54 seconds. Avery’s 4x200-meter relay team of Thomas, Crenshaw, Stanford and Guest finished 12th in 1:39.90, as Chandler Berry of the Vikings had no height in the pole vault.
On the girls side, Cayden Waters of the Vikings finished seventh in the girls pole vault with a jump of 6-feet, 6-inches, and the 4x200 relay team, consisting of Carter Peterson, Regan Hughes, Marisol Guzman and Lillie Ward finished seventh in 1:53.60. Brook Cheuvront finished ninth in the girls 3,200-meter run in a time of 13:24.13), while she also finished 13th in the girls 1,600-meter run, with a time of 6:05.04.
Swain County won the team title in the girls meet with 78 points, while Mountain Island Charter won the boys team championship at the meet with 91.5 points.
