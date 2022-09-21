NEWLAND — In the first-ever Homecoming week intersquad soccer competition, the Avery men’s soccer team put on an exhibition game at MacDonald stadium on September 15. Coach Alan Yawn divided the entire team into two evenly matched squads: a squad dressed in red and a squad dressed in white.
This was done on the basis of skill and talent, with each team having the same number of starters. The match was officiated by former player and current assistant coach of special technical development, Finley Serafim.
A brisk and clear evening provided an optimum opportunity for viewing the team in action as spirited play ensued for two 30-minute halves. About 50 fans cheered as the game progressed under the lights.
Although the White team scored first and held the lead for awhile, Cain Hart of the Red team scored to tie the match at 2:33 in the first half. However, once the second half began, Kaden Knight of the White squad found the goal at 26:30 to retake the lead. The score remained unchanged until late in the second half, when Red scored another goal to tie the match at 2-2.
At that point, the teams did a five-man shootout on the keepers, alternating between teams and goalies. However, the game still remained tied. Coach Yawn commented that “the night ended as it should have in an inter-squad game,” with everyone playing. He also remarked that is was “fun to be on out own pitch,” as the boys all got in a good workout.
“I guess we split them up pretty well,” Yawn noted.
The team’s next competition is at home at MacDonald Stadium at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, when it squares off with Mountain Heritage. Come cheer on the Vikings!
