NEWLAND — The Avery Vikings boys soccer team lost in the final three minutes of a close match against Madison on Monday, Oct. 17, under the lights at MacDonald Stadium by a score of 2-1.
It was a battle as the two teams went scoreless for the entire first half. Madison scored at 34:10 in the second half and the Viking score followed at 32:40 with a crisp shot from sophomore Elisha Ross-Kaza. The second Madison goal was scored with just 2:30 left in the match.
Coach Alan Yawn noted the outstanding play of sophomore Brynnox Maya and goalkeeper, senior Drew Flores.
The Vikings were in action again on Wednesday Oct. 19, at Owen. Although the Vikings lost 3-0, it was a much improved team on the pitch. A few weeks ago, the team from Owen mercy-ruled the Vikings 9-0 in the final two minutes of the match. However, in the rematch the entire team put forth outstanding effort in the loss. Coach Yawn singled out Stayley Griffith, a junior, and senior Flores at the left and right back positions, respectively. He also remarked that “our central players, from Jack Crenshaw up to Cain Hart, played really well.” Also during this match, Kaliel Yawn tied a school record with 16 saves.
This week, the Vikings played at home for Senior Night on Monday, Oct. 24, against Mitchell, and its final regular season match will be against Madison on Wednesday, Oct. 26. A report of these matches will be included in next week’s edition.
