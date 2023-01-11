Avery Wrestling returned from its short Christmas holiday break with conference dual meets against Madison and Mitchell, as well as a dual against Erwin High School during a quad event on Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Mitchell High School. The Big Red had strong showings in winning each of the three duals.
At the end of the week, Avery ventured to Viking Hall in Bristol, Tenn., for the Bill Brimer Brawl in the Hall tournament. There, the Vikings came away with four wrestlers, Cooper Foster, Ben Jordan, Grant Reece and Cael Dunn, winning tournaments in their weight classes against a stacked field of competitors from high schools across the region. Teammates Tristan Adams claimed second place in his weight class, Seth Blackledge won third place and Mason Bentley placed fourth overall as the Vikings placed third overall out of more than 30 schools in team points.
Vikings go perfect 3-0 in quad match at Mitchell
LEDGER — For its first outing of the new year, Avery made the short bus ride to Mitchell High School for a trio of dual meets.
Avery 48, Erwin 36
Avery’s closest dual of the evening came against Erwin High School, where the Vikings edged the Warriors in a tight matchup.
Beginning at 120 pounds, Jordan was victorious over Trevor Harris, with Bentley winning at 126 pounds over Erwin’s Parker Plekan and, in the 132-pound class, Reece knocked off opponent Tanner Rockwell.
Erwin earned its first dual points at 138 pounds, where Logan Wilson defeated Avery’s Staley Griffith. EHS also won the next bout, with Deaijaha Ray earning a win over Johnathon Gragg at 145 pounds. Adams was victorious at 152 pounds over Jonathan Jimenez, with Erwin’s Peter Romeo winning over Avery’s Elijah Kaza.
Avery reeled off two straight wins as Dunn and Blackledge each won bouts at 170 and 182 pounds, respectively. Erwin won the final two contested bouts at 195 and 220 pounds, with Erwin’s Dillon Buckner defeating Brandon Cabrera at 195 and Jake McAbee upending Avery’s Connor Brewer at 220 pounds. Erwin received a forfeit at 285 pounds, with Avery’s Foster (106) and King Orvosh (113) earning forfeit wins.
Avery 54, Madison 30
In a conference dual, Avery emerged victorious over a game Patriots grappling team.
At 106 pounds, Foster was a winner by forfeit for Avery, with Orvosh (113), Jordan (120), Bentley (126) and Reece (132) each winning bouts.
Madison’s Cade Woody put the Patriots on the board with a win over Griffith at 138 pounds, but Avery’s Gragg (145) and Adams (152) were each victorious for Avery to extend its advantage. Kyle Jamerson won his bout over Avery’s Kaza at 160 pounds, with Avery’s Dunn and Blackledge each picking up wins for the Vikings at 170 and 182 pounds, respectively.
Madison’s Diego Loredo-Gaspar was a victor over Avery’s Cabrera at 195 pounds, with Patriot teammate Charles Greer winning at 220 pounds over Avery’s Brewer. Avery surrendered a forfeit at 285 pounds to round out the dual.
Avery 78, Mitchell 6
Avery took care of business against its border rival Mitchell, surrendering only a six-point forfeit to the Mountaineers en route to a convincing win.
Viking wrestlers Reece (132), Gragg (145), Adams (152), Blackledge (182), Foster (106), and Orvosh (113) all received forfeit victories. In competed bouts, Bentley (126) opened with a win by fall in 1:47 over Mitchell’s Bryson McFalls. Griffith was a Viking winner at 138 pounds over Mountaineer Ayden Tesseer, with Avery’s Kaza winning by fall in 2:20 over MHS’s Austin Styles.
Dunn was a winner in 12 seconds at 170 pounds over opponent Adam White, with Cabrera winning at 220 pounds by fall over Israel Valezquez. Brewer was victorious by fall in 3:07 against Mitchell opponent Justice Sobolefski at 285 pounds, with Jordan winning by pin in 46 seconds over Mitchell’s Noah Burke.
Mitchell’s lone win came by forfeit at 195 pounds, where Camron Cook received the victory.
Vikings excel at Brimer Brawl at the Hall
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Coming off a strong performance at Mitchell, the Vikings sailed to Viking Hall in Bristol, Tenn., where it would only make sense for a team with the same name as the building would be successful. The notion proved accurate, as seven Avery wrestlers placed no worse than fourth, while the team also celebrated another individual milestone at the event.
Beginning in the 106-pound weight class, Cooper Foster won his bracket with four consecutive wins after receiving a bye through the first round, improving his overall mark for the season to 36-0. Foster defeated Terrance Jones of Castlewood High School by fall in 2:21 to make the quarterfinals, where he defeated Cole Dipietro of Holston High school by fall. In the semifinals, Foster pinned Cole Sanders of Jefferson High School in the second period to reach the finals, where he defeated Caleb Gibson of Rural Retreat High School by 9-2 decision to earn the gold medal.
King Orvosh wrestled for the Big Red in the 113-pound tournament. Orvosh won his opening bout by second period fall over Nicholas Fields of John Battle High School, but was defeated by Castlewood’s Adam Gibson to enter the consolation bracket. Orvosh won his first consolation bracket match by fall over Jefferson High’s Kameron Gilbert, but was stopped in the next round, coming up on the short end of a 6-4 decision to Dobbyns-Bennett wrestler Wyatt Rogers.
At the 120-pound weight class, Ben Jordan continued his strong season by winning his tournament. He opened with a pin in 16 seconds in first-round action over Rural Retreat’s Rustam Badziev, and followed with a 31-second pin over second-round opponent Trey Massengill from Knoxville Halls High School. Jordan won his quarterfinal match over Elizabethton’s Gabe Miller by fall in 3:12, and earned a pinfall win in 3:28 in his semifinal bout over Chilhowie High School’s Nate Widener to advance to the finals. In the championship match, Jordan battled to shut out opponent Luke Wells of Powhatan High School by 4-0 decision for top honors.
Mason Bentley represented the Big Red at 126 pounds, earning four wins to claim fourth place in the class. Bentley won his first bout by fall in 1:01 over Myles Smith of John S. Battle High, then won a second-round match by pin in 2:23 against Mason Stipes of Morristown-Hamblen West High School. In the quarterfinal round, Bentley defeated Elizabethton’s Brock Shelby by pin in 57 seconds to reach the semis, but momentum was stopped there as Bentley was defeated by Kennedy Watterson of Dobbyns-Bennett to drop into the consolation bracket. In consolations, Bentley defeated Lucious Strevel of Heritage (Tenn.) High School to reach the third-place match. In that bout, Bentley fell just short of bronze, losing by 4-2 decision to opponent Eli Moore of Tennessee High.
At 132 pounds, Grant Reece earned a couple on honors en route to capturing the tournament bracket title. Reece won his 100th career bout during the tournament, and also was recognized for his finals bout, with it voted the best match of the tournament.
Reece opened his event with a bye to round two, where he defeated Nick Greer of David Crockett High by pin in 32 seconds. Reece advanced to the quarterfinals with a pin in 5:16 over Heritage High opponent Ricky Napier. In the quarterfinal round, Reece defeated Volunteer High opponent Austin Glass by fall in 38 seconds, and in the semis, Reece won by 15-2 major decision over John S. Battle High School foe Christian Rector. In the championship bout, Reece emerged victorious with a 4-2 decision win over Dobbyns-Bennett’s Gavin Armstrong.
Staley Griffith wrestled for the Vikings in the 138-pound tournament, receiving an opening round bye before being defeated by Abingdon High’s Michael Maxfield to drop into the consolation bracket. In wrestle backs to attempt to reach third place, Griffith won by first-period fall over Ethan Booth of John Battle High, followed by a win by second-period fall over Tazewell foe Tristan Williams. Griffith won his third consecutive bout with a victory over Wyatt Davis of Whitwell High School. Griffith’s streak came to an end in his fourth consolation bout, however, as he fell by 15-7 major decision to Dobbyns-Bennett’s Ben Tucker.
Tristan Adams made a deep run in the 152-pound bracket, earning a silver medal, second-place finish. Adams opened with a win by second-period fall over West Ridge High’s Brayden Ray, then advanced to the quarterfinals with a win by fall in 4:47 over Austin Conners of Dobbyns-Bennett. In the round of eight, Adams defeated Barrett Whaley of Knoxville Halls by 9-5 decision to reach the semifinal round. Adams earned another win in the semis, an impressive 9-0 major decision win over Nathan McKee of Heritage High. In the championship round, Adams’ run toward gold fell a bout short, with Ravenswood (WV) High School’s Jacob Bowling earning an 11-2 major decision win.
Cael Dunn continued his strong season as Avery’s fourth tournament champion at Brawl at the Hall, downing the field in the 170-pound weight class. Dunn opened with a win by pin in 1:01 over Volunteer’s Kevin Swanner, followed up with a win by fall, again in 1:01 over Lucas Bouthillier to reach the quarterfinal round. In the round of eight, Dunn won by pin in 1:49 over Davy Crockett’s Colton Ferrell, followed by a semifinal win by 7-0 decision over Joey Olender of Rural Retreat. In the title match, Dunn battled Culpepper (Va.) foe Sebastian Gabarrete, winning the match by 6-2 decision to claim top honors.
Seth Blackledge competed at the 182-pound tournament, winning his first pair of matches by pinfall to advance to the quarterfinal round. In the quarterfinals, Blackledge fell by fall to Dobbyns-Bennett’s Nikolas Burke, but rallied in the consolation bracket. Blackledge defeated Culpepper’s Alijah Robinson by pin, as well as pinned his next opponent, James Click of Samuel Everett School of Innovation. In the consolation semis, Blackledge won by fall in 3:23 over Ravenswood’s Blake Dauch to reach the third-place match, where he avenged his earlier loss to Burke with a pinfall win in 1:44 to take home bronze.
Avery’s final competitor at Viking Hall was Brandon Cabrera at 195 pounds. Cabrera won by first-period fall over West Greene’s Damion Sentelle, but came up short to Davy Crockett’s David Ingle in the second round. In the consolation bracket, Cabrera earned one win, defeating Holston’s Kendon Keith by fall in 18 seconds.
Avery returns to the mat this week with a tri-match at West Caldwell against West Lincoln and host West Caldwell on January 10, and will take on Mountain Heritage and Owen in a tri-match at Cane River Middle School on Thursday, Jan. 12, with middle school beginning at 4 p.m. with high school action starting at 5:30 p.m.
