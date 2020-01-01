CHARLOTTE — As the decade comes to a close, the Avery High School wrestling team continues to carry the momentum of its successful early season to the new year.
The Vikings ventured to Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte on Dec. 27 and 28 for the Holy Angels Tournament, a showcase of many top schools from across the nation. Eight Vikings took part in the event as a pair of grapplers earned runner-up finishes in their respective weight classes, in addition to another pair of placers.
In total, the Vikings completed the tournament as a team with a fifth-place finish. Creekview High School was the overall team winner with 200 points, with Veterans High School placing second with 184 points. Wrightstown High School placed third with 162 points, with Pope High School placing fourth with 155 points, followed by Avery with 146.5 points.
“We had two runners-up in Ethan [Shell] and River [Griffith], with a third place from Lucas Andrews and fourth place by Levi Andrews,” Avery head wrestling coach Matthew Dunn said. “Bradley Parker and Zach Vance nearly placed in the event as well. The tournament had teams from all around the country. Of the 84 teams competing at the event, we placed in fifth, higher than any other of the North Carolina teams competing at the event.”
Shell battled in a competitive 120-pound tournament, earning a first-round bye before picking up four consecutive bout wins to advance to the championship final, downing Kobe Reed of Rock Hill by fall, Seth Miller of Wheatmore by fall, Caleb Hagler by 9-3 decision, and Tyson Thurmond of Jefferson by hard-fought 3-2 decision.
In the title match, Shell battled Tripp Collins of Piedmont, coming up just short in a 4-3 decision defeat.
Griffith again excelled at the 132-pound tournament, but ran into a familiar road block in the title match. Griffith earned a first-round bye, then dispatched of opponents Devin King of Weddington by fall, Rex Howard of Pinecrest by 17-1 tech fall win, Cody Williams of Reidsville by 6-4 decision, and Weston Nguyen of Indian Land by 11-1 major decision to reach the bracket finals. In the championship match, Griffith faced Wheatmore’s Ethan Oakley, whom Griffith dropped a 15-7 to in the Fred T. Foard tournament the previous week. In the rematch, Oakley again came away victorious, but in a much closer 7-2 decision.
Avery senior Lucas Andrews earned a first-round bye in the 182-pound bracket, then defeated Ledford’s Christian Franklin by fall, Terrence Martin of Riverside by fall, and Veterans High School’s Wylde Wilkerson by 5-3 decision. Andrews fell by 7-3 decision to drop into the consolation bracket. From that point, Andrews defeated East Rowan’s Tayron Frost by fall, then earned third place by winning a match by first-period pin over Charlotte Catholic’s Kurt Hayes.
Sophomore Levi Andrews also earned a first-round bye at the 220-pound bracket, then reeled off three consecutive wins, downing Creekview’s Jacob Ellis by fall, Lake Norman’s Caleb Tate by 10-2 major decision and Sergio Saldana of Uwharrie Academy by pinball. In the championship semifinals, Le. Andrews fell to Cape Fear’s Nick Minacapelli by fall to drop into the consolation bracket, where Andrews defeated Clover’s Graysen Latham by fall to reach the third-place match. In that matchup, Andrews fell short by 9-5 decision to North Henderson’s Triston Norris for fourth-place honors.
In the 152-pound tournament, Parker opened with a win over Central Davidson’s Trace Aufderhar, but dropped into the consolation bracket following a second-round defeat. From that point, Parker, won four consecutive matches, winning by fall over Parkwood’s Jacob Jackson, by 14-8 decision over Western Guilford’s Luke Stanley, by 6-4 win in sudden victory over Bryson McLees of Traveler’s Rest High School, and a pinfall win over Independence’s Trey Hart. Parker came up just short of a podium opportunity when he lost a narrow 8-7 decision to Woodmont’s Charles Rogers, finishing with a 5-2 overall record at the tournament.
In the 285-pound tournament, Zach Vance earned three total wins, defeating Central Cabarrus opponent Jovani Rodriguez by second-period fall before dropping a 7-3 decision to Rock Hill’s Garrett Pfirman. In the consolation bracket, Vance earned a pair of wins, by fall over Myers Park’s Eduard Bagarean and by fall against Cuthbertson’s Myles Lopez. Vance’s tournament was cut short as he fell 6-4 in sudden victory to Laney’s Emmanuel Bell.
In the 126-pound tournament, Jonah Hayes earned a victory, as did teammate Dalton Towe in the 160-pound bracket.
Avery returns to action this week with a home dual against Polk County on Jan. 2, along with competing at the Enka Duals at Enka High School on Saturday, Jan. 4.
