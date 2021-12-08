Avery Wrestling continues to hone its individual and collective skills in preparation for the upcoming conference season, participating in a tri--match at McDowell on Thursday, Dec. 2, and winning all four of its dual matches at the Caitlyn Price Duals at Alexander Central High School on Friday, Dec. 3.
Avery produces strong showing at McDowell Tri-Match
Avery faced a pair of schools in McDowell and South Caldwell who were each larger-sized schools and fielded virtually complete teams for each weight class, giving the Big Red the opportunity to forego forfeits and settle matches in one-on-one bouts on the mat.
Avery 54, McDowell 24
MARION — Avery surrendered a forfeit to McDowell at 113 pounds,but won 10 of 13 bouts over the course of the dual to earn the match victory.
At 106 pounds, Avery’s Cooper Foster defeated Morgan Repasky by fall, while Ben Jordan won over McDowell’s Rylan Patterson by fall at 120 pounds.
At 126 pounds, Avery’s Kenneth Pritz was victorious over MHS’s Luke Roberts by 11-6 decision, while Viking teammate Mason Bentley earned an 11-6 decision win over McDowell’s Brennen Thomas at 132 pounds.
Viking sophomore Grant Reece won at 138 pounds over Josh Ellis by fall, while Ethan Shell earned a win by fall at 145 pounds. Johnathan Cable earned six team points with a win by fall at 152 pounds before McDowell stopped Avery’s run of wins with a victory by Josh Burnette at 160 pounds.
Bradley Parker (170 pounds) and Seth Blackledge (182 pounds) were each winners by pinfall, while McDowell’s Jesse Barrier and Collin Campbell picked up victories for the Titans at 195 and 220 pounds, respectively. Levi Andrews won by pin at 285 pounds over McDowell’s Hayden Haynes to provide the final margin of victory.
Avery 72, South Caldwell 6
Avery faced off with South Caldwell in the second portion of its tri-match event, winning in dominating fashion.
Reece opened the match at 138 pounds, earning a win by first-period fall over SCHS’s Kaleb Martin. The victory began a streak for the Big Red that saw Shell (145), Cable (152), Wayne Stines (160), Parker (170), Blackledge (182), Dakota Hoilman (195), Grayson Hoilman (220), Andrews (285) and Foster (106) all win by either pinfall or forfeit. South’s only points came by forfeit at 113 pounds. Avery’s Jordan won by fall at 120 pounds, while Pritz earned a 5-2 decision at 126 pounds and Bentley won by narrow 9-8 decision to close the dual.
Vikings win four straight at Caitlyn Price Duals
TAYLORSVILLE —Avery took on a number of perennially strong opponents in action at the Caitlyn Price Duals at Alexander Central High School on Friday, Dec. 3, earning wins over Newton-Conover, Providence Day School, Mallard Creek and North Henderson high schools.
Avery 45, Newton-Conover 21
Avery squared off with 2A power Newton-Conover High School in a dual matchup as the Vikings faced the Red Devils, led by longtime head coach and Avery High School alumnus Eddy Clark.
Foster earned points for Avery at 106 pounds with a first-period fall over N-C’s Cody Ingle. Avery surrendered a forfeit at 113 pounds, with Jordan earning a pin in 16 seconds over N-C’s Phoenix Michaud at 120 pounds.
Pritz battled to a hard-fought 4-3 win over Camden Spencer at 126 pounds, while Bentley earned a 7-3 decision victory over Darius Musaeus. Avery’s Reece was a 4-3 decision winner over Conner Shumate at 138 pounds, while Shell won by first-period pin over Ethan Clark at 145 pounds.
Cable was an 8-2 decision winner over Jason Brawley at 152 pounds, while N-C’s Caiden Rowe won by pin at 160 pounds over Avery’s Wayne Stines. Parker won by 5-0 decision for the Vikings at 170 pounds, with Blackledge winning by pin at 182 pounds against N-C’s Nicholas Cadwallader. N-C’s Owen Clark won by second-period fall against Avery’s Lane Hoilman at 195 pounds, with Joseph Lioret-Tutty defeating Avery’s Grayson Hoilman by 5-0 decision. Andrews earned a first-period pin at 285 pounds to round out the bouts.
Avery 50, Mallard Creek 30
In its matchup with Mallard Creek, the dual opened at 285 pounds, where Andrews started the match off with a win in 51 seconds over MCHS’s Chandler Allen. Foster earned a pinfall win at 106 lbs. for Avery, while Avery surrendered a forfeit at 113 pounds. Jordan won by first-period pinfall at 120 pounds, while Pritz earned a 4-2 decision win at 126 pounds.
Keyshawn Johnson of Mallard Creek won by third-period pin over Bentley at 132 pounds, with Trey O’Conner winning by second-period fall over Avery’s Reece. Shell was victorious by first-period fall at 145 pounds, with teammate Cable winning by tech fall 16-1 over opponent Da‘Vion Crawford-Harris.
Mallard Creek captured a win at 160 pounds by third period fall before Parker (170 pounds) and Blackledge (182 pound) won back-to-back matches by pinfall. Mallard Creek captured a pinfall at 195 pounds before Grayson Hoilman was victorious by fall at 220 pounds to close the dual and the Avery win.
Avery 49, North Henderson 30
Avery met former Western Highlands Conference foe North Henderson and had to again battle hard to pull out a win.
Avery winners in individual bouts included Foster (106 pounds — pinfall), Jordan (120 pounds — 3-0 decision), Pritz (126 pounds — pinfall), Reece (138 pounds — pinfall), Shell (145 pounds — pinfall), Parker (170 pounds — pinfall), Blackledge (182 pounds — pinfall), Lane Hoilman (195 pounds — 7-6 decision) and Andrews (285 pounds — forfeit).
Avery 56, Providence Day School 18
The Vikings took on Providence Day School in what proved to be the Big Red’s most lopsided dual victory at the event.
At 113 pounds, Foster won by 13-4 major decision over Colin Abraham, while Jordan (120), Pritz (126), Bentley (132) and Reece (138) were all winners by forfeit. Shell won by 10-2 major decision over Providence Day’s Pearce Phillips, while Avery surrendered a forfeit at 152 pounds.
Parker won by fall at 160 pounds for the Big Red, with PDS’s Charlie Hanson earning a pin at 170 pounds. Blackledge was a winner for Avery by fall at 182 pounds, while PDS won the bout by fall at 195 pounds. Grayson Hoilman was a victor by forfeit at 220 pounds, as was Andrews at 285 pounds. A double forfeit was awarded at 106 pounds to close the dual.
Avery returned to the mat this week for its first home matches of the season, taking on Freedom and Oak Hill in middle school and high school competition. Avery travels to Newton-Conover High School for the Red Devil Duals this Friday and Saturday, Dec. 10 and 11.
