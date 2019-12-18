CONOVER — The Avery Vikings wrestling team continues to hone its craft on the mat, turning in another dominant dual-meetperformance at Newton-Conover High School in the traditionally tough Red Devil Duals held on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13 and 14, at the school.
“The team wrestled really well this weekend,” Vikings head wrestling coach Matthew Dunn said following the event. “They looked like a group of young men on a mission. We had several wrestlers go undefeated against some of the toughest teams in a multi-state area.”
Avery competed against nine separate schools in dual-format action, and a trio of competitors: River Griffith, Lucas Andrews and Levi Andrews, won all nine of their individual bouts across the span of the two-day event, while teammate Ethan Shell won eight of his nine bouts, having to bump weight classes in the one bout where he came up short during the tournament.
“Ethan only lost one, which came from bumping him up a division to help win the match,” Dunn added. “Without that bump, we likely would not have won the dual against West Forsyth.”
The Vikings won six of its nine dual meets over the two days at Newton-Conover.
Fred T. Foard 53, Avery 31
Avery surrendered a number of forfeits in a dual defeat at the hands of the Tigers. Vikings who earned victories by fall over Foard competitors included Lucas Andrews (195 pounds), Levi Andrews (220 pounds), Zachary Vance (285 pounds) and Shell (120 pounds). Additional victors in the dual included Jonah Hayes (13-3 major decision at 126 pounds) and Griffith (7-6 decision) at 132 pounds.
Hickory Ridge 42, Avery 31
Hickory Ridge earned four bout victories (24 total points) via forfeit, which proved to be the difference in its dual against the Vikings. Lucas Andrews earned a major decision victory at 182 pounds, with Levi Andrews winning by 12-1 major decision at 220 pounds. Vance (285 lbs.), Hayes (126 lbs.) and Griffith (132 lbs.) each won bouts by pinfall, while Shell earned an 8-3 decision win.
Avery 66, Hickory 0
Avery’s first dual win came by virtue of the rare dual-meet shutout over the Tornadoes of Hickory High School.
Dalton Towe (160 lbs.), Seth Blackledge (170 lbs.), Lucas Andrews (182 lbs.), Vance (285 lbs.), Shell (120 lbs.), Hayes (126 lbs.), Griffith (132 lbs.) and Tristan Adams (138 lbs.) all earned wins by forfeit. In the three bouts that were contested, Dakota Hudson won by third-period pin at 195 pounds, with Levi Andrews earning a first-period pin at 220 pounds. Johnathan Cable earned Avery’s final bout win as he pinned his opponent in just 16 seconds at 152 pounds to complete the whitewash.
Avery 54, Mooresville 27
The Vikings continued their winning ways with a dual victory against Mooresville. Vance earned Avery’s first points via forfeit at 285 pounds, with Mooresville earning 12 points off back-to-back forfeits at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively. Shell tied the dual with a first-period fall at 120 pounds, with Hayes following with a pin at 126 pounds.
Griffith earned a forfeit win at 132 pounds, while Adams won by third-period pinfall at 138 pounds. Avery’s Cable won by forfeit at 145 pounds, sandwiched between two forfeit wins for Mooresville. Towe and Lucas Andrews both pinned opponents within 30 seconds in their bouts at 170 and 182 pounds, respectively. Hudson fell in a hard-fought 4-2 decision at 195 pounds, while Levi Andrews ended the dual with a second-period pinfall victory.
Avery 51, North Gaston 12
Avery continued its dual-meet roll with a decisive win over North Gaston.
Levi Andrews earned a first-period pin at 220 pounds to start the dual, while Vance earned a first-period pin at 285 pounds. At the 120-pound class, Shell won by a 4-0 decision, while Hayes earned a first-period win by pinfall.
Griffith netted a 7-3 decision victory at 132 pounds, while Adams scored a 7-0 decision at 138 pounds. Cable and Towe earned forfeit wins at 145 and 160 pounds, respectively, with teammates Lucas Andrews (182 pounds) and Dakota Hudson (195 pounds) each winning bouts by pinfall in the first minute of their respective matches.
Rock Hill, SC 44, Avery 33
In Avery’s sixth and final dual of day one, Avery fell short to a deep Rock Hill roster. Rock Hill picked up 24 points in forfeit victories by fielding a full squad, which invariably proved the difference maker in the final score.
In the 10 individual bouts contested, Avery won six of them. Lucas Andrews (182 lbs.), Hudson (195 lbs.), Levi Andrews (220 lbs.), Shell (120 lbs.), Hayes (126 lbs.) and Griffith (132 lbs.) each were match victors.
Avery 42, Newton-Conover 28
On the morning of day two of the Red Devil Duals, Avery grappled with host Newton-Conover, coached by Avery County native and Viking wrestling champion Eddy Clark.
The Vikings proved more than equal to the task, however, in picking up a hard-fought win.
Levi Andrews put Avery’s first points on the board with a second-period pinfall win at 220 pounds. The Vikings next earned a win at 120 pounds, where Shell won by fall in only 28 seconds. Hayes won his match at 126 pounds, with Griffith earning a win by fall at 132 pounds. Adams earned a win by fall at 138 pounds, while teammate Cable earned a 10-5 decision victory at 145 pounds.
Victories were alternated during the final four bouts of the match, with Towe earning a win at 160 pounds and Lucas Andrews winning by 5-0 decision at 182 pounds.
Avery 45, Davie Co. 31
The Vikings continued its winning ways by downing Davie County in its eighth dual of the event.
Lucas Andrews (182 lbs.) and Hudson (195 lbs.) each won by fall to open the dual, while fellow teammates Levi Andrews (220 lbs.) and Vance (285 lbs.) earned forfeit wins.
Davie earned forfeit victories at 106 and 113 pounds, respectively, with Avery claiming the next three weight classes. Shell (120 lbs.) won by fall, while Hayes (126 lbs.) won by 13-3 major decision and Griffith (132 lbs.) won by 18-2 tech fall.
Avery’s Adams (138 lbs.) and Cable (145 lbs.) each were defeated, but neither were pinned, saving valuable team points. Towe earned Avery’s final points with a pinfall win at 160 pounds.
Avery 39, West Forsyth 33
Avery’s ninth and final dual was its closest of the event.
The Vikings surrendered forfeits to West at 170, 106, 113, and 120 pounds, respectively, to give the opponent 24 of its 33 team points. Avery’s lone forfeit win was earned by Levi Andrews at 220 pounds.
Lucas Andrews won by first-period pin at 182 pounds, while teammate Vance earned a third-period pinfall at 285 pounds. At 126 pounds, Shell battled a tough foe in West Forsyth’s Evan LaBella, as he bumped up to take the challenge. After regulation couldn’t settle matters, LaBella earned a 5-3 win in sudden victory.
Hayes and Griffith earned wins at 132 and 138 pounds, respectively, with Adams winning by 5-4 decision at 145 pounds. Cable fought hard but came up a point short by 5-4 decision in the 152-pound bout, with Towe earning a win by pinfall at 160 pounds to close the match.
“We have several other wrestlers beginning to really show steady improvement. We have a great core of wrestlers that are scoring the team points that we expected but now they are being assisted by several others on the team who are steadily improving,” Dunn explained. “What I am most pleased about is seeing this group come together as a team. We forfeit 24 points automatically due to our small numbers, so the only way to win is for our guys to go out and relentlessly chase points. It would be easy for them to focus on individual successes and take easy wins but these guys have a ‘no-stall’ mentality and push their limits constantly trying to score points for the team.”
Due to semester exams, Avery’s scheduled home dual against Ashe County was cancelled. The Vikings return to action on Dec. 21 at the Tigerland Classic at Fred T. Foard High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.