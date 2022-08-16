NEWLAND — Following a 2021 calendar year that saw Avery play two regular seasons and finish with a 3-13 combined mark in that span, the Big Red changed directions at the helm of the Viking ship as rookie head coach Ethan Farmer steers Avery into the 2022 season and its first game of a new era this Friday, Aug. 19, traveling to Gaston County for a non-conference game at Cherryville.
Last season, the teams squared off to open the 2021 season at MacDonald Stadium. Avery got off to a fast start, but gave up the lead as the Ironmen broke a 20-20 halftime tie by outscoring Avery 14-2 in the second half for a 34-22 win. The loss was the first instance of several games where the Vikings were hanging tough early in matchups, only to fade late and come up short on the scoreboard.
Scouting the Ironmen
The Ironmen are coached by veteran head coach Tim Pruitt, who prior to his tenure in Cherryville squared off several times with the Vikings as head coach at West Wilkes High School. CHS is a member of the South Piedmont 1A/2A Conference, which boasts the likes of Shelby, Burns, East Gaston and Thomas Jefferson among its members. Cherryville qualified for the state playoffs and finished 3-8 last year, falling to Cherokee in the opening round of the 1A state playoffs, and was picked by NC Prep Football News to place fifth in their conference this season in preseason prognostications.
“We have incorporated more conditioning and feel that the players are moving at a high level through their drills,” Pruitt remarked to local media during preseason workouts.
Cherryville faces a gauntlet of a schedule in 2022, starting with the Vikings and faces five schools that won their first round playoff game in 2021. Favoring CHS this season is having an experienced club, returning a senior-laden team with a depth of experience along the offensive line. One area lacks depth entering the season, however, is at the Ironmen’s skill positions, though the club returns its starting quarterback and leading wide receiver from last season.
Cherryville’s primary question mark entering the regular season will be who steps up in the backfield to serve as primary running back to complement the team’s passing game. The team also seeks to fill gaps in the linebacker layer of its defense where it suffered losses due to graduating seniors.
Senior Landon Hahn (WR/FS) was All-Area in 2021. He returns as the team’s leading receiver with 27 receptions for 540 yards and eight touchdowns, while also throwing a touchdown pass last season. Teammate Chase Miller returns for a senior season at quarterback, where he threw for 982 yards in 2021 with 10 touchdowns while running for 524 yards and five touchdowns. Other seniors who lead the Ironmen include leading tackler Kam Bolin (LB), who amassed 93 tackles, five tackles for loss, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries, as well as senior All-Conference offensive tackle Jack Dellinger, along with two-year starting lineman Corey Alston and senior fullback/linebacker Elijah Gibson. Tobias Miller serves as tight end and defensive end, while fellow senior Gage Vernon is a two-year starter at center for CHS.
Junior Chamber Moss is slated to start as running back according to preseason projections, with fellow seniors Caleb Hovis (lineman) and Josh Ward (ATH) bringing athleticism to the field for the Ironmen.
The Low Down
Avery proverbially let the opening game slip away against Cherryville last season, holding an early lead only to struggle in the second half. This year’s version of the Vikings has shown more diversity in its offensive approach on the field, demonstrating its ability to play from seemingly diametrically different formations, playing out of both the Spread formation and the Wing T formation. Early indications are that the Vikings will show a greater commitment to running the football and traditional mountain smashmouth football, a diversion from the air assault that Avery has been known for during the better part of the past two decades.
Coach Farmer’s tough-nosed approach to getting after the football has his players ready to compete and succeed, but that success remains to be seen until the team gets under the lights for a first road test out of the gate this week.
Avery’s returning leaders will have to show the way early, and that means the leadership of players like senior quarterback Will Stanford and fellow seniors Elijah Holtsclaw, Lukas and Landon Hughes, and Logan Gilliam at skill positions, as well as veteran returners on the offensive and defensive lines will help determine whether the opening chapter of the book of the 2022 season starts well.
Expectations and attitudes are high in Big Red Country, and last week’s scrimmage showed that the Vikings have the ability to move the football downfield while also stopping opponents on defense. The Avery defense must improve from its 2021 version which gave up less than 28 points on only two occasions last season, a win at Rosman and a one-point loss at Madison. Offensively, Avery’s offense must also find a way replace the production of its leading rusher and the conference specialist of the year from a season ago in Chad Giarrusso, who transferred to neighboring Mitchell in the offseason.
By the Numbers
3 — touchdown passes by Cherryville’s Landon Hahn in last year’s 34-22 Ironmen win over Avery
6 — quarterback sacks by Avery’s Landon Hughes in 2021 to lead the Viking defense
10 — receiving touchdowns by Avery senior wide receiver Logan Gilliam last season
21 — touchdown passes by Viking quarterback Will Stanford last season
55 — receiving yards per contest by Viking Elijah Holtsclaw to lead the club in 2021
71 — yards of total offense gained by the Vikings in the second half of its matchup with Cherryville last season
99 — rushing yards per game by Chad Giarrusso to lead the Vikings last season
Read next week’s edition of The Avery Journal-Times for a report on this week’s game at Cherryville, as well as next week’s first home game of the season against Wilkes Central.
