NEWLAND — Two games into the 2022 Avery Vikings varsity football season, the team has mustered only one offensive touchdown, coming on the final possession of last week’s lopsided 49-13 loss at the hands of Wilkes Central. The Vikings defense, which only gave up one touchdown in its 14-0 loss at Cherryville in the opening week of the regular season, struggled to keep up with the speed and athleticism of the Eagles last week, as Wilkes Central rolled up 496 yards of total offense while its defense limited Avery to just 104 total yards.
This week, Avery welcomes a familiar and nearby foe to MacDonald Stadium in the Hampton Bulldogs. Hampton enters this week’s game with the momentum of a 44-0 shutout win over Johnson County that improved the team’s record to 2-0 for the season. Avery and Hampton met last season in Carter County, Tenn., where Hampton pulled away from the Big Red in a 54-26 win at JC Campbell Stadium.
Scouting the Bulldogs
Hampton is coached by Avery County native Michael Lunsford, son of longtime Cloudland and Hampton head coach and one-time Avery offensive coordinator Mike Lunsford. Since taking the helm of the Bulldogs to replace his father, the younger Lunsford has blazed his own trail, leading the Bulldogs to a state runner-up finish in Class 2A in Tennessee a season ago.
Calling the signals for the run-heavy Bulldogs is junior Dylan Trivett, while joining Trivett in the backfield is senior teammate Levi Lunsford, a 5-9, 210-pound, four-year player for Hampton. Other players which may also see action carrying the pigskin out of the backfield for Hampton include Brody Hicks and Dominique Burleson.
Leading the way in the HHS receiving corps is the duo of Chance Point and Johnathan Greenwell. Both players possess size and guile that make each a difficult matchup defensively.
The Bulldogs offensive line has jelled quickly in the early season, as the team has had to reconfigure after graduation led to openings to fill.
Bryson Montgomery, a 5-9, 300-pound sophomore, Greg Tolley, a 5-11, 240-pound junior, as well as Devin Ward, Austin Bentley, Cameron Hall, Shayden Oliver, Jonah Boring and Adam Wenger vie for snaps on the O-line, with Geno Carrico anchoring the line as a tight end.
Hampton defensively will employ both a 4-4 and multiple 50 front, depending on situation, where Carrico and Oliver bring leadership and experience to the linebacking corps. Point and Elijah McKinney hold down the secondary on the corners.
The low down
With two setbacks to open its season under new head coach Ethan Farmer, the Vikings would do well to pick up a win before the conference portion of its schedule begins in two weeks. The going will be tough against this week’s opponent Hampton, however. Expect the Avery defense to see a healthy dose of the running game that Carter County teams such as Hampton and Cloudland are known for. Look for the Bulldogs to attempt to control the clock and wear down the Big Red up front, while Avery will look to load the box and force the Bulldogs to beat the Vikings through the air.
Offensively, Avery must find a way to run the football with greater success and consistency. With only 36 yards to show for its effort in last week’s game against Wilkes Central, Avery was unable to mount a substantial offensive possession last week until the final drive of the game with a running clock due to the NCHSAA mercy rule.
Avery took better care of the football in last week’s contest after giving away the pigskin four times in its season opener.
“We’re definitely going to game plan for their offense that is run-heavy. We want to just maintain playing physical football, and that’s one of the biggest things we’re emphasizing every week,” Avery head coach Ethan Farmer said of his team’s mentality entering this week’s contest. “We were in the game against them last year in the first half, and we kind of let our foot off the throttle. I’m hoping that we can capitalize on our opportunities and stop their run, and basically play our brand of football. We’re going to practice hard this week and see a different turnaround this Friday.”
By the numbers
2 — ranking of Hampton in the latest Associated Press Tennessee Class 2A state rankings
13 — tackles by Avery’s Asher Hartzog against Wilkes Central last week
16 — rushing yards by Avery QB Will Stanford to lead the Big Red last week
84 — yardage of kickoff return touchdown by Hampton’s Dominique Burleson in the Bulldogs’ 44-0 win over Johnson County last week
85 — yardage of kickoff return touchdown by Avery’s Elijah Holtsclaw in Avery’s home game last week against Wilkes Central
100 — completion percentage of Hampton wide receiver/reserve quarterback Chance Point in last week’s win over Johnson County (3-for 3, 49 yards), as he and starter Trivett each took snaps behind center
223 — rushing yards by Hampton RB Levi Lunsford through two games this season
Read next week’s edition of The AJT for a recap of this week’s matchup with Hampton, as well as a preview of next week’s game at McDowell.
