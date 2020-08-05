NEWLAND — As the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact the lives of countless individuals, the turning of the calendar to August generally has prep football fans salivating over the quickly approaching football season.
This year, however, the cracking of shoulder pads and the trajectory of passes has been muted as never before. With schools seeking ways to safely accommodate students for the beginning of another academic year, high school football continues its holding pattern of sorts, experiencing significant limitations on what players and coaches can and cannot accomplish in group gatherings on the gridiron.
While the state of Tennessee, including Cloudland High School, a mere 13 miles from Newland in Carter County, has moved ahead and allowed for schools to begin contact during practice for football and girls’ soccer while leaving its scheduled regular season start date of August 21 unchanged, Avery High School and, which sits a mere and hundreds of additional North Carolina high schools only this week have moved into the NCHSAA’s phase two of athletics, allowing schools to touch footballs and players to hit blocking sleds for the first time since summer workouts started in the association’s initial phase on June 15.
As the state cautiously moves forward, the Avery football program has continued to maintained utmost attention to health protocols and protections for its participants.
“We’ve done what the rules allow us to do,” Avery Head Football Coach Mac Bryan said on the first day of conditioning and skills development under the phase 2 guidelines. “We’ve been through some conditioning. I wish our numbers were higher, but that’s to be expected as we’ve got restrictions to what we can do. It’s probably not as much fun as it could be, but with Phase 2 in effect, hopefully we’ll have more kids come back now that we’re able to do a few more things. Hopefully it’s a sign of moving forward and we can get to really practicing before too much longer.”
Since the first opportunity to work out under the team banner on June 15, the Vikings have been putting in the effort through conditioning, lifting of weight plates (entrance to the weight room and locker rooms have been disallowed and are still not permitted under phase 2 ordinances) and skills development, including running patterns and emphasizing linemen footwork and other drills.
Bryan noted that response from parents in reference to football have been positive, with the primary question revolving around when the players will be able to return to conventional practices and preparation for a regular season which is still hanging in the balance.
“The only conversations I’ve really had with parents have been about how and when we think we’re going to be able to get to play,” Bryan added. “We hope that our numbers will go back up so we can be able to do some things.”
New to the group gatherings as the program enters the newest phase is being able to interact with objects, including footballs and blocking sleds. All items are sanitized immediately after being touched by players or staff.
“This is the first day all summer that we’ve been able to touch a football and linemen were able to hit the blocking sled, and we were able to do that before the rains came. We’re keeping kids distanced at least six feet apart and keeping two separate venues working to keep our numbers limited who are together at one time,” Bryan added. “Our trainer Joe Hawkins was out there and he was cleaning the sled once someone hit them and we’re trying to do what we’re told from the protocol standpoint. What really makes it tough has been the hour-and-a-half time limit. It’s tough to get a lot of football done because, in my opinion, the priority is still conditioning. Kids who have been with us all summer are conditioned and in pretty good shape, while others have been hit-and-miss, or have been gone for a week and returned. We still want to keep the conditioning on the forefront until we’re actually able to put hands on people, which then we will shift to football as top priority.”
Several Avery players have earned preseason recognition on a state and regional level in recognition of past performance leading into the eventual 2020 season. Viking rising senior quarter Troy Hoilman, who threw for more than 3,100 yards and 38 touchdowns last season, was named All-Western North Carolina. Rising junior Levi Andrews also was named to the All-WNC team, as the two-time state wrestling champion amassed 120 tackles and seven tackles for loss for Avery in 2019. CarolinaSportsNut.com also released its all-Western Highlands Conference preseason team, listing Hoilman, as well as naming senior Ty Smith and Cyle Hicks to the offensive squad, in addition to Andrews and sophomore defensive back Chad Giarrusso to the defensive squad.
“The recognition is certainly justified. Those young men deserve all the accolades that have been given to them. Troy is one of the state’s leading passers, Ty Smith may be the best receiver anywhere around here, and Levi has been a two-year starter for us and a champion wrestler. All of the players who have been honored are great players,” Bryan added. “Last year, I’m not saying we were a ‘dominant’ football team, but we were dealt with and we were competitive. With being competitive those accolades will come, and I think that makes a big difference that the program has advanced to the point that we are to be contended with. We’re competitive for the most part, and the next step is in winning those conference games and becoming a power, and we’re building toward taking that next step forward.”
As August arrived and the regular season remains in question, the Vikings are focused on those things they can control and preparing as best it can to navigate the uncertain waters in the present time and in the future which lies ahead. Some of those adjustments may involve aspects from a reduction of the regular-season schedule to reduction of the number of schools qualifying for state playoff contention to the potential drastic step of moving the football season altogether from the fall to the spring semester.
“We’ve focused little on the regular schedule. Until we are told that we can begin preparation statewide on September 1 and that the first regular season game is whatever date that is, I don’t know how you can do anything toward adjusting your schedule,” Bryan explained. “You can’t really adjust anything until you know what you can adjust. I can make phone calls all day but it doesn’t do any good until we know what we’re looking at.”
Regardless of what point that official practices commence, schools across the state will at varying levels be playing catch-up when it comes to team development. Missing from this summer has been the usual 7-on-7 competitions, as well as team scrimmages that normally would begin within the next week to 10 days. The original date of the first week of regular-season play was Friday, Aug. 21. The lack of preparation brought on by the pandemic, according to Bryan, brings with it a number of lasting effects on the football field.
“The 7-on-7s, though they’re not actual football, they are critical to us. We had six scheduled during the summer and we’re ready to go, with one of them being an all-day event. Those are important because that’s what we actually do. We’re going to be a little more balanced, but you can count on us putting the football in the air at least 40 times a game,” Bryan said. “Like I said when I got here, we’re going to get on the bus throwing and get off the bus throwing. Our secondary suffers as well because they get no opportunity to see things or cover people, so it’s going to be very hard to be in sync offensively to the point that we would be if we get limited practice time before we play. We’ve done route running, but it isn’t the same thing. The kids miss the competitive part of it also, because that helps keep your numbers up, as kids know they’re going to be going out and competing each week. It’s hard as well for us as coaches to get ready also, especially with the hour and a half time frame we have with the players right now.”
Any players wishing to participate in football, at whatever point that actual practices occur, may still come out and join the team in its summer preparation leading up to the time that the players will be able to come together on the field to improve as a team and, eventually, to game plan for its first opponent, whoever and whenever that may be.
“Nobody is behind in joining us other than conditioning, as everything else has been kind of slow going. We’d like to see some of our younger kids come out and join us. We’ve averaged some weeks 35 or more and others we’ve had 25 or more, depending on the week. We’d love to see that number at 50, but we also lost three months of recruiting and spring ball to get potential students and players involved,” Bryan said. “We’re going to keep our kids as safe we can and are following all the protocols. It’s beneficial for the kids to be here and we’ve had no problems. We do the health screenings and temperature checks daily. We’ve told kids if they don’t feel well to stay home, and they don’t participate until they’re checked out and cleared by our training staff. We’ll certainly continue following what we’re told to do.”
