Editor’s note: Special thanks to Deana King, publisher of NCPreps.com and member of the Starmount HS Hall of Fame, for contributing to this week’s preview.
NEWLAND — With its highest win total since 2014, the Avery Vikings (5-6) enter the NCHSAA 1-AA state football playoffs with a No. 8 seed, good enough to play host to the No. 9-seeded Starmount Rams (5-6).
The Vikings managed only one Western Highlands Conference win following a 4-2 start in non-conference play this season, but were competitive in several of its WHC matchups, including a tussle in October with eventual conference champion Mountain Heritage.
Avery hosts its first state playoff game since 2013 this Friday, Nov. 15, and takes on an opponent it has not faced since the state 2A playoffs in November 1988 in the Starmount Rams.
Starmount, who played for a state championship in 2014 before falling to the same Wallace-Rose Hill team that defeated the Mitchell Mountaineers the following season, has experienced a long history of postseason success. This season, however, has seen its share of struggles, as the team dropped its final three regular season games, two of which against teams that Avery defeated during its non-conference schedule this season in North Wilkes and Ashe County.
In the matchup between the Vikings and the Rams more than three decades ago, Avery came out on the short end of a 33-2 score. That season, the Rams were Northwest Conference champions, the No. 6-ranked team in the state with a 9-1 record and scored 33 unanswered points in Boonville against the Big Red en route to advancing in the 2A playoffs.
Scouting the Rams
Starmount remains a member of the Northwest Conference and is led by second-year head coach Sandy Grinton. The Rams, long known as a Wing T and predominantly running offensive club during its string of state success, was converted by Grinton to a Spread passing offense, not unlike the Vikings.
Starmount advanced to the Western regional final just a season ago and returned close to 20 players from last year’s club, but the squad has struggled to find the formula of success that it possessed a season ago. Last year’s squad was catalyzed by RB/LB Ethan Barnes, but his graduation left a void the club has attempted to fill with multiple athletes.
Triggering the offense for the Rams offense is senior quarterback Trey Dezern, who has completed 167-of-287 passes this season for a school record 2,428 yards, with 24 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. As the statistics bear out, the Rams throw the football with frequency, putting the football in the air on approximately three out of every four plays in the regular season.
Catching the passes from Dezern are Eric Wiles, a six-foot, two-inch senior who has 55 receptions for 966 yards and nine touchdowns, as well as the team’s best all-around player, JMax Swain. A five-foot, seven-inch senior, Swain is a natural team leader according to longtime SHS fans, and has caught 60 passes for 792 yards in 2019 with 10 touchdowns. Thomas Cole, another senior receiver, has amassed 248 receiving yards and caught three touchdowns this season.
When the Rams run the football, look for the pigskin to be placed into the hands of junior Sterlin Holbrook, who leads the team with 404 yards on 108 carries and five touchdowns. also carrying the football for notable yardage this season have been Swain (59 carries, 317 yards, 2 TD) and Cole (55 carries, 360 yards, 8 TD).
Defensively, the Rams will implement a three-man front line that will seek to stuff the opposing offense and put pressure on the quarterback. Against the passing attack of Ashe County last week, however, the Rams struggled to put pressure on the Huskies passing game, as Ashe posted 52 points on the scoreboard.
Seniors Wiles and Will Ray each have picked off three passes for the Rams in 2019, as the team collected eight total interceptions during the regular season. The Rams also recovered nine fumbles as a squad.
“Offensively, Starmount is very similar to us in the way that they line up,” Avery head coach Mac Bryan said of this week’s opponent. “They do a couple of things differently, but they’ll throw the ball about 65 percent of the time while we throw it about the same. We’re kind of a mirror. Defensively, they’ll send a little bit of blitz at you with their three-man front, where we’ll be in four down a lot of times. They’ve got a talented quarterback and several skill guys that can hurt you. They’re certainly a playoff-caliber team, no doubt about that.”
The low down
Avery and Starmount in many ways this week mimic one another in that both teams like to throw the football around the yard and have at times displayed susceptibility to an opponent’s passing attack. That formula may very well translate into a high-scoring affair on the turf at MacDonald Stadium this week.
Turnovers have haunted the Rams in its last three games, as it has struggled to keep its offense in sync while giving up the football. Nevertheless, the Rams have displayed explosiveness in its passing game when the pistons are all firing at the right timing, a true depiction of what one could classify as a “Jekyll and Hyde” type of club.
Avery, meanwhile, struggled to stop offenses in its final three contests as well, surrendering 35, 54 and 51 points to Owen, Polk and Mitchell, respectively. The difference, however, is that each of those teams qualified for the state playoffs as part of a total of nine opponents from Avery’s 2019 schedule that advanced into this postseason.
As this week’s game plays out, several factors will play a role in the outcome. First, if the Vikings can take an early lead on a cold night on The Mountain and place doubt in its opponent’s ability to play to the caliber of the Avery attack, the Big Red’s chances of victory will increase. Defensively, AHS must play disciplined assignment football, especially in its secondary, to limit the number of big plays cashed in by Dezern and the Rams offense. A third factor in victory is one that is less tangible: the support of a raucous home crowd to pack “The Mac” this Friday night.
“Having the home field advantage is critical this week. The weather is going to help us out as it’s gonna be cold. We need people there for that advantage as well. Fans need to come out and watch these players play,” Bryan said. “They’ve played hard all season, and I’d tell the fans to also be prepared to eat a bit out of the concession stand, because it might last a while.”
By the numbers
1 — Starmount lost for the first time ever to the Alleghany Trojans earlier this season, a 14-7 decision last month in conference play
2 — Avery and Starmount meet for only the second time on the gridiron, with Avery seeking to avenge a 33-2 loss to the Rams 31 seasons ago
3 — interceptions thrown by Starmount QB Trey Dezern in last week’s loss to Ashe County
5 — Avery receivers with more than 35 catches and at least 285 receiving yards this season (T. Smith, J. Jones, C. Giarrusso, J. Bowman and Lu. Andrews)
116 — rushing yards by Ashe’s Boen Crouse in last week’s 52-14 win last week at Starmount
170 — receiving yards by Ashe Huskies receiver Austin Poe in last week’s win over the Rams
384 — average yards of total offense gained per game by the Vikings in the regular season
793 — rushing yards this season by Avery senior RB Lucas Andrews
5,280 — combined passing yardage this season of starting quarterbacks Troy Hoilman (AHS) and Dezern (SHS) entering this week’s contest
Read next week’s edition of The AJT for a full recap of this week’s playoff game against Starmount, as well as a potential second-round playoff game preview.
