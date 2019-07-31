NEWLAND — Avery High School Football competed in a night of 7-on-7 pre-season competition on Thursday, July 25, on its home turf of MacDonald Stadium.
“We did well over the two-and-a-half-hour session,” said ACHS Football Coach Mac Bryan. “It was a good workout for everybody and an important part of the process in preparing for the season.”
Four teams traveled to Newland in order to participate in the night of play: East Burke, East Rutherford, Elizabethton (Tenn.) and T.C Roberson.
“I’m pleased with the state my players are in,” said Bryan. “We do need more depth in our team, however. We can’t have everybody on the team playing each snap in each quarter.”
Avery High lost its first game of the night, falling by a score of 4-2 in a matchup against Elizabethton. In its second matchup, the Vikings faced the East Rutherford Cavaliers, as the game ended with a score of 4-3 in favor of East Rutherford.
The Vikings’ third game ended in an Avery victory as it overcame East Burke by a score of 4-1. Avery’s final contest of the night was between the Big Red and T.C. Roberson. According to Bryan, the game was a tight competition throughout and ended even with a score of 3-3.
“I am really looking forward to seeing how our offensive and defensive lines do in game-time action, as we’ve made strides in that area.” Bryan added. “We should also be able to run the ball with more physicality than we did last season, which I think might give us an edge.”
According to Bryan, the large-scale construction of the high school is going to be somewhat of a challenge as fall football season ensues.
“It will affect everybody,” Bryan explained. “It’s going to be tough with sports and school, but we’ll work through it.”
