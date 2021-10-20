MARSHALL — Early in the fourth quarter of its conference matchup at Madison, the Avery Vikings led 27-14 and were poised to seal its second conference win of the season. A pair of late touchdowns pushed the Patriots to a one-point advantage, but Avery managed to get the football back for one final time in the game’s final minute.
Moving precisely and without a timeout available, the Vikings advanced into field goal range, but a last-second kick fell short as the Patriots sent the Big Red to a third consecutive defeat and seventh loss in eight contests this season.
“We had them about ready to bury them in the first half and we just didn’t do it. You’ve got to have a killer instinct and we had them down 19-7,” Avery head coach Mac Bryan said after the game. “Again, we’re playing hard and we’re doing some good things, but again, we’ve got to tackle better in the secondary. We did better things defensively and made them punt a few times, made them stop some drives.”
Avery bounced back from its previous week’s offensive performance against Mountain Heritage by amassing 386 total yards, including 285 passing yards on 17-of-30 attempts with three touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Will Stanford. Stanford also carried the ball 14 times for 75 yards with a touchdown. Teammate Chad Giarrusso toted the ball 15 times for 76 yards in the game, while receiver Elijah Holtsclaw caught nine passes for 187 yards and all three Avery receiving touchdowns.
Madison’s difference maker was Zander Fender, normally the team’s starting tailback who was forced to play a “wildcat” quarterback due to injuries and unavailability of the Patriots’ starting and backup quarterbacks. Fender was the crux of the MHS offense, running the football 33 times for 204 yards and two touchdowns, while also catching Madison’s only two pass attempts (thrown by teammate Dillon Dison) for 77 yards.
The Vikings set an early tone for the game as it received the opening kickoff, then drove 80 yards over 10 plays, capping the drive with a 30-yard touchdown connection from Stanford to Holtsclaw. The ensuing extra point kick from Giarrusso was blocked by Madison, leaving the Big Red with a 6-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.
Bryan noted the importance, even early in the contest, of the lost point that proved the difference in the outcome.
“The bottom line is that we try to emphasize the importance of not making mistakes, and we get an extra point blocked early because we don’t step down in A gap like we’re supposed to,” Bryan explained. “That cost us a point and I know it’s a long game, but it turned out being a one-point game.”
The Avery defense bent but didn’t break in forcing Madison to punt with its first offensive series, and the Viking offense picked up with it left off on its first drive, using almost five minutes of the first-period clock to move 80 yards in 13 plays. A 15-yard pitch-and-catch from Stanford to Holtsclaw hit paydirt, with a failed two-point conversion try leaving the Vikings with a 12-0 lead entering the second quarter.
Again the Vikings defense stymied the Patriots offensively, turning Madison away on a 4th-and-3 conversion attempt when Levi Andrews tackled Fender a yard short of the line to gain. Avery immediately gave the football back, however, when the Patriots’ Kyle Jamerson forced a fumble following a catch by Holtsclaw, which was recovered by MHS’ Drake Marshall in Avery territory.
With the turnover, Madison capitalized for its first points of the night, capping a six-play, 46-yard drive with a 26-yard Fender touchdown romp. Diego Loredo’s PAT cut Avery’s lead to 12-7 with 6:28 to play in the second quarter.
Avery bounced back from its earlier gaffe by hurting the Patriots on the ground. A Stanford 19-yard carry, followed by a Giarrusso 17-yard tote set up a Stanford 33-yard scurry to the goal line, with a successful extra point staking the Vikings to a 19-7 lead.
The defense of the Big Red rose up again on Madison’s ensuing possession, when following a nine-play drive, a third-down pass by Patriot Dyson was picked off by Andrews in the final minute of the half, preserving Avery’s 12-point margin at the intermission.
With its first possession in the second half, the Vikings defense made another momentum-shifting play when, deep in Avery territory, AHS’s Dakota Hoilman recovered a fumble by Madison running back Dawson Garrett at the Viking 14-yard line, again preventing the Patriots from putting points on the board.
On its ensuing possession, Avery appeared set up to throw a knockout punch to its weary opponent. Stanford completed a 40-yard pass to Holtsclaw to put the Big Red into Madison territory, but the drive stalled at the Madison 40, where Avery lined up to punt on a 4th-and-6 play. On the fourth-down play, punter Giarrusso pulled the ball down and opted to run for the first down yardage, but the alert Patriots special teams tackled the junior after a one-yard gain, turning the ball over on downs back to the home team.
“Unfortunately we tried to run a punt that we should not have tried to do. That was a mistake that wasn’t called for,” Bryan explained regarding the decision. “Chad saw an opening and thought he had it, but the situation did not call dictate that. With a lead and the ability to pin someone back deep, you don’t take that chance. When he did it before (against Mountain Heritage) I thought it was a good idea because we were behind and we were trying to stay in the game, and that was the difference. If they don’t rush, he has the ability to run the ball, but you have to know when to do it and when not to do it.”
With good field position following the possession change, MHS marched 61 yards in nine plays, all running plays that heavily featured either Fender or teammate Levi Shelton, that ended with a Fender 13-yard touchdown run. Loredo’s PAT cut Avery’s margin to 19-14 entering the fourth quarter.
As it did with Madison’s first score of the game, the AHS offense responded in kind. Using less than two minutes of clock time, Avery quickly drove 77 yards in just six plays, as Stanford connected again with Holtsclaw on a 52-yard touchdown pass. Giarrusso crossed the goal line on a two-point conversion, giving Avery back a double-digit lead at 27-14 with 11:16 remaining in the game.
The Vikings defense stopped Madison inside the Avery red zone with its ensuing possession, but the turnover bug bit Avery when a Stanford pass was intercepted by Madison’s Jamerson inside the Viking 20-yard line.
“Will played a really good game, except for that one mistake there in their red zone. He threw a pick he can’t throw,” Bryan said. “It gave Madison a short field there, and if you take a couple of our mistakes off the table, we probably win the game by 14 points.”
One play after the interception, Shelter scored on a 17-yard run, with the PAT cutting the Viking lead to 27-21 with 6:33 left in the game.
Needing to sustain a drive, Avery was forced into its only three-and-out of the game, giving possession back to Madison. The Patriots promptly used a gadget play to its advantage as, on 4th and 8 on its own 22-yard line, Dison received the ball on a reverse and threw to an open Fender, who galloped for a 67-yard gain to the Viking 11-yard line.
“On that play, we had two defenders within a foot of knocking that pass down, but it didn’t happen. It’s a game of inches,” Bryan noted.
Shelton scored on the very next play to tie the game, and Loredo’s PAT gave Madison its first lead of the night at 28-27 with 2:33 to play.
Avery’s offense moved with urgency on its next drive as time began to become its enemy. Avery drove the football to near midfield, but another interception, this time by Madison’s Fender, denied the Big Red.
Needing back possession, Avery’s defense again bowed its neck in preventing Madison from gaining a first down and forced a punt to give the ball back to the Vikings with 32 seconds to play.
On its final drive, Stanford connected with Holtsclaw for 27 yards to the Madison 40, then a pass completion to James Harris moved the ball to the Madison 32. Stanford scrambled for an 8-yard gain, getting out of bounds with nine seconds to play. Rather than risk running out of time by running a play without a timeout, Bryan called on Giarrusso to attempt a 42-yard field goal to win the game for Avery, but the kick came up short of the mark as the Patriots snatched the one-point win.
“I know we have one win and it looks bad, but it’s not a 1-7 record like we’re getting drilled all the time. This team has been very competitive,” Bryan said. “We had Cherryville down at halftime, we hung in there with Cherokee, and after the Hampton game, we had McDowell beat and didn’t finish. We took the lead on Draughn in the second half. I thought we had them on the ropes and they’re playing pretty well. We’re playing pretty good football. We just are having four or five plays that we can’t make and overcome.”
Avery welcomes Owen this Friday, Oct. 22, for Senior Night at MacDonald Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m.
