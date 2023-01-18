NEWLAND — With the first season of the Ethan Farmer era at a close, the Avery Vikings football program took time to recognize its best and brightest, as well as celebrate the milestones reached during an end-of-season banquet held on Sunday afternoon, Jan. 15, at the Avery County Ag Extension Community Building.
Among the activities taking place following a barbecue meal was a look back on the 2022 season through photos that were rotated on video screens, as well as the awarding of certificates to junior varsity players and the awarding of varsity letters to players who performed during the course of the season.
Avery JV head football coach Sean Miggins thanked those in attendance for being part of this season’s junior varsity team following a multi-year absence of the program, noting his appreciation for the commitment and improvement of the JV players to helping to revive and build up the program for future seasons.
The following junior varsity awards were given at the ceremony:
- Offensive Player of the Year: Logan Hughes
- Defensive Player of the Year: Nic Daniels
- Most Improved: Tucker Houston and Ethan Crawford
- Team Most Valuable Player: Oak Markland
- JV Viking Award: Zane Cheuvront
- JV Lineman of the Year: Nicholas LaPrade
- “Iron Viking” Award: Landon Liner
Varsity head football coach Ethan Farmer addressed the audience as the coaches prepared to give out the awards, thanking the players for their effort and tenacity, reminding the players of his love and concern for them and that he would always remain in touch with the players from this year’s team, his first season as a high school head football coach.
The team coaches then handed out its varsity awards for players’ superlative efforts achieved during the recent campaign. The only varsity award not announced by Coach Farmer was presented by Coach Mark Aldridge. The duo of Elijah Holtsclaw and Lukas Hughes were recognized by Coach Aldridge with the reinstitution of the Elmer Aldridge “Hard Hit” Award, given for many years in memory of legendary former Viking head football coach Elmer Aldridge for tenacious hitting (in a clean-playing manner, Mark Aldridge noted) on the field.
Avery’s All-Conference accolades were handed out by the coaching staff, as the quartet of Asher Hartzog, Logan Brown, Will Stanford and Elijah Holtsclaw were recognized for their season’s performances by being named to the 2022 All-Western Highlands Conference team.
Numerous Vikings players were recognized by the coaching staff for their contributions to the Avery team that finished the season in fourth place in the seven-team Western Highlands Conference standings, tripling its win total from a season ago while qualifying for the NCHSAA 1A state football playoffs in the fall. The following players received accolades for the excellence on the gridiron representing the Big Red during the 2022 season:
- Special Teams Players of the Year: Kaden Knight and Kaleb Liner
- Offensive Players of the Year: Will Stanford and Logan Gilliam
- Defensive Players of the Year: Logan Brown and Asher Hartzog
- Offensive Linemen of the Year: Bryson Whitley and Dawson Nunley
- Defensive Linemen of the Year: Jericho Nunley and Grayson Hoilman
- Coaches Award: Landon Hughes and John Gragg
- Newcomer Award: Latrell Baker and Cayden Pannell
- Scout Team Player of the Year: Carlos Garcia
- Most Improved Player: Aaron Ricker and James Harris
- Team Most Valuable Player: Elijah Holtsclaw
- Viking Award: Cobe Townsend and Porter Carver
As the banquet concluded, Coach Farmer shared the utmost appreciation and love for his players and their families as the team puts a bow on the 2022 season and begins officially focusing toward the 2023 campaign.
“Talk about family, I can’t ask for much more from these kids than to continue to get better. Being in high school before, for all those kids and parents to be supporting me and trusting me as their head coach this season is something I won’t forget,” Farmer said. “This group of seniors is definitely a group that I will never forget. Just their heart, their hard work and dedication, I can’t say enough about them. All of them to me are conquerors, which for us means hard-working kids that don’t ever give up and never quit.”
Farmer reflected on the season and noted how amazed he was with the support of the community from his hiring through the spring and summer seasons, as well as during the fall schedule until the final whistle in the state playoffs in November.
“Community support was the biggest thing. I haven’t seen our bleachers so full to see the support of so many of our fans, our parents and community. Being able to coach kids who hadn’t played years before and played this year was important, and having new kids wanting to come out and play with us this coming year was huge,” Farmer said. “Our biggest thing this year was about having fun. I’m still excited and really happy with how things went this season. Things could have went better, but you can’t coach effort, and these kids played their hearts out.”
