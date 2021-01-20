BRYSON CITY — The Avery Vikings cross country team made the wintry trip to Kituawah Mound to compete at the NCHSAA 1A West Regional meet on January 16.
The top three teams and top four individuals not on a qualifying team received a berth in the state 1A meet, set for January 23 at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.
On a cold day that included snow flurries, Avery’s top finisher was in the girls meet, as Viking junior Josie Naumowich placed 11th overall with a race time of 21:54.84. Naumowich was the highest-placing runner that did not qualify for the state meet after the top three teams of Thomas Jefferson, Swain and Lincoln Charter and top four placers not affiliated with the top finishing schools.
Avery freshman Kathryn Haas placed 16th overall with a time of 22:25.23, with teammate junior Brook Cheuvront placing 24th (22:59.90) and freshman Abby Miller (29:19.18) placing 47th overall.
In the boys race, Murphy’s Chase Pierce placed first overall with a time of 16:24.94, with Lincoln Charter winning the boys regional title ahead of Murphy and Swain. The top Avery placer in the meet was senior Parker Gautier, who placed 26th overall with a time of 19:39.90.
Additional Avery runners competing included freshman Noah Holtzclaw, who finished 45th with a time of 20:41.21, senior Keigan Coleman, who placed 53rd with a time of 22:08.16, junior Jeremiah Clark, who finished 55th with a time of 22:22.71, sophomore Blake Krege, placing 56th with a time of 22:27.03, and senior Zack Greer, who placed 58th with a time of 22:36.94.
