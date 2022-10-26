The Avery cross country team brought home a girls conference title and a boys runner-up finish at the WHC meet at Draughn High School last week. Pictured left to right are Addi Fitzpatrick, Lydia Crosby, Coach Bing Crosby, Zoe Carpenter, Madden Lorraine, Blake Krege, Aaron Calvert, Aaron Williams, Owen Ward, Noah Holtsclaw, Kylie White, Addison Holtsclaw, Ayden Ray, Meadow Cheuvront, Kathryn Haas, Coach April Cheuvront.
The Avery cross country team brought home a girls conference title and a boys runner-up finish at the WHC meet at Draughn High School last week. Pictured left to right are Addi Fitzpatrick, Lydia Crosby, Coach Bing Crosby, Zoe Carpenter, Madden Lorraine, Blake Krege, Aaron Calvert, Aaron Williams, Owen Ward, Noah Holtsclaw, Kylie White, Addison Holtsclaw, Ayden Ray, Meadow Cheuvront, Kathryn Haas, Coach April Cheuvront.
Photo courtesy April Cheuvront
Avery’s Kathryn Haas received WHC Female Runner of the Year honors for placing first at last week’s conference cross country meet.
Photo courtesy April Cheuvront
Kathryn Haas (left) and Lydia Crosby finished first and third, respectively, in the Western Highlands Conference girls conference meet last week at Draughn High School.
VALDESE — The Avery Cross Country team traveled to Draughn High School on Tuesday, Oct. 18, for the 1A/2A Western Highlands Conference Championships.
The girls team won first place to capture the team conference championship. Kathryn Haas won the meet overall for the girls with a time of 22:40, and was awarded the Western Highlands Conference Runner of the Year award. Teammate Lydia Crosby was awarded a medal for her impressive third place finish. Haas, Crosby, Zoe Carpenter and Addi Fitzpatrick all finished in the top 10, earning all-conference honors. Madden Lorraine, Kylie White, Addison Holtsclaw and Meadow Cheuvront raced to secure the championship title.
The boys team placed second overall in the conference standings, falling behind only to Owen High. Ryan Ingham and Asencion Barajas finished in the top 10 and were named all-conference. The boys also running to help claim the second place team finish were Ayden Ray, Noah Holtsclaw, Owen Ward, Aaron Calvert, Blake Krege and Tripp Markland.
Both the boys and girls cross country teams will travel to Bryson City on Saturday, Oct. 29, for the 1A Western Regional Championship which will determine who will compete in the NCHSAA 1A State Cross Country Championship on November 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.