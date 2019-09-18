The 13th Annual Viking Classic Tournament of Bands will take place beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28, at Avery County High School’s MacDonald Stadium.
This marching band contest features bands throughout the district. Schools scheduled to compete in the Classic include Fred T. Foard High School, Asheville High School, Lake Norman High School, Ashe County High School, Watauga High School, Surry Central High School, West Wilkes High School and Freedom High School. Following the competition, the host Avery High School Band will also perform its show.
Admission to the Viking Classic Tournament of Bands is $7. The community is invited to attend.
