NEWLAND — Coming off a 4-0 start in 2021-22, victories over rivals Watauga and Cloudland, a fourth-place and winning conference record, as well as a berth in the NC 1A state basketball playoffs a season ago, expectations are understandably raised for an Avery Vikings varsity boys basketball team that returns several key contributors, enters the season healthy and adds players from last year’s successful junior varsity team that will help fill in roles.
Viking head coach Cody Frady’s team has been consistently working through the summer months and offseason, playing as much basketball as permitted and possible to foster a family atmosphere and help the team to take the next step in its evolution as a program.
“We played a lot of games in June at various team camps, and we’ve been having skill development and weight training through the fall,” Frady said of his 2022-23 club. “The guys have been working really hard and been really dedicated. We’re hoping to be competitive this winter.”
This year’s version of the varsity Vikings features three JV players from last season who will be suiting up at the varsity level in addition to the nucleus of last season’s 14-11 team.
“We have 11 guys that got varsity minutes last year at some point,” Frady explained.
Among the returners expected to make significant contributions to the team are a pair of All-Western Highlands Conference selections from last season in Landon Ingham and Jack Crenshaw. The size of both players and their ability to score with the basketball caused matchup problems for most opponents last season, and with another year of experience the duo will wreak havoc on foes on the hardwood.
“They’re both just outstanding leaders. They’re seniors and they’re high character kids,” Frady added. “They always set the example for the other guys.”
Handling the basketball for the Big Red will be the duo of Bray Guest and Preston Coffey, each of whom saw a great number of minutes last season.
“It’s nice having have two seniors that can play the position and play it well. We just rotate them in and out, and they both do different things well and are both really good players,” Frady explained.
Also returning for the Vikings is the inside-outside threat that is forward Mason Bailey. Bailey demonstrates three-point range, but showed flashes last season of taking over games on the glass with his rebounding ability.
“Mason has greatly improved from last season. He’s healthier this year and gotten into better shape. I believe he will be a big contributor this year as well,” Frady noted.
Elevated to the varsity level this season are a number of players that Frady and assistant coaches Casey Lee, Rick Whitelock and Christian Covington, as well as JV head coach John Gage, have seen make an impact at the JV level and will now be expected to not only provide quality depth throughout the roster, but also can serve as playmakers in any given game.
“Cole Singleton and Brooks Berry are both guards coming up off the JV team, and they fill roles for us that we did not necessarily have last year,” Frady said. “They’re both tremendous shooters and very savvy players and good defenders as well. They played throughout the summer and they played a lot of minutes for us, and they’ve just really been getting better every time we hit the court.”
Frady gave special note to one senior that, though he doesn’t play a lion’s share of minutes, is in integral part of the team and brings intangible cohesion to the group.
“Asencion Barajas is a senior who has just been tremendous for us. He’s a winning player,” Frady explained. “He’s the kind of kid that works hard and does everything we ask. He’s a great leader and a great role model for his teammates and for the JV guys. Statistics don’t always show the value of a player, but players like Asencion are essentially really what makes your program.”
A luxury that most coaches wish for regarding their roster is depth, which Frady contends is a strength of this year’s ball club, with multiple players that can play multiple positions depending on the need and opponent.
“Everybody on our team can play,” Frady noted. “We’re lucky that there’s not a single guy we have that we can’t put in the game and get production out of, but we’re gonna try to play 10 guys a night.”
As far as playing style is concerned, the Vikings taking the floor this season will look to play with an increased tempo, looking to maximize opportunities with as many possessions as possible.
“We want to play fast. Not out of control, but we want to get the ball down the court. My goal is to play as many possessions as we can. The more possessions we play, the more attempts we have to score, and the more the deeper we get to go on our bench,” Frady said. “Hopefully we’re able to wear some of the teams down, and we want to keep the game fast.”
Looking ahead to the Western Highlands Conference race, Avery plans to be in the mix in the upper half of the conference. Frady expects little change from recent seasons when it comes to the stiffest competition the Vikings will face this winter.
“Since I got here, or at least in the last couple years, Mountain Heritage and Mitchell have been and are both going to be really good,” Frady said. “Heritage is gigantic in size, as always, and Draughn also brought back a lot of players from last year, so they’ll be competitive, too. I think those three, Heritage, Mitchell and Draughn, will be the three top teams to deal with.”
Asked to describe his roster with a single word, Frady was quick to respond with a telling and noteworthy answer.
“Brotherhood describes this team,” Frady said. “These guys spend a lot of time together, they care about each other, and they really feel like more than a team.”
Entering the season, the 2022-23 Avery Vikings have team goals in mind, but according to Frady, goals outside of championships truly motivate the players.
“We want to win, but our goal is not just about winning. Our goal is to play hard, play smart and play together,” Frady added. “We feel like that will put us in a position to win, and we try to look at things one game at a time and not too far in advance. But they’re also really optimistic about how we should play this season.”
Avery opens its season this week with road games at Hibriten and Ashe County, and will host its home opener against Cloudland on Tuesday, Nov. 29. in Viking Gym.
