MARION — Entering the holiday break with a win streak and eight victories overall under its collective belt, the Avery Vikings varsity boys basketball team looked to keep its winning ways going as it traveled to McDowell High School to play in the McDowell Christmas Tournament on December 28 and 29.
Avery squared off with the host McDowell in its first contest, seizing a lead early only to see the Titans come back to take and keep a narrow lead, playing just well enough to hand the Big Red a three-point defeat. The following day, the Vikings took on Patton High School and had to play through two overtimes before absorbing a five-point loss in the third-place game of the event.
McDowell 61, Avery 58
Avery’s first matchup in the Christmas Tournament against host McDowell was a rematch of a contest in Newland played a week earlier, where the Vikings picked up a lopsided double-digit win.
As the first half transpired, it appeared that the Vikings would be able to duplicate the feat, building an eight-point lead late in the second quarter. McDowell rallied, however, closing the final 90 seconds of the half on a 9-0 run to lead by a point at the halftime break. The Titans opened up its own six-point advantage midway through the third quarter, only to have Avery cut the deficit to a pair by quarter’s end.
The teams played nip-and-tuck down the stretch of the game, with McDowell building a late six-point edge and holding off the Vikings, whose final three-point attempt was off the mark which could have sent the game into overtime.
Avery held a 14-10 lead after one quarter of play, as Landon Ingham tallied three baskets for six points in the frame, aided by three-point baskets by Landon Hughes and Hank Johnson. McDowell countered with the shooting of guard Marshall Lamb, who netted a three-pointer and four points total in the stanza, as well as Kyson Rennert, who scored three points in the quarter.
As the second quarter transpired, the Vikings began to settle into its offensive rhythm while also grabbing rebounds over the taller Titans club. Avery held the Titans to just three field goals in the second quarter, but McDowell managed to hang close by drawing fouls on AHS and getting to the free-throw line. The Titans connected of 10-of-12 shots from the charity stripe in the quarter, while Avery attempted only 13 free throws in the entire contest.
Avery used three-pointers from both Hughes brothers, Lukas and Landon, as well as a pair of buckets from Ingham to stretch its lead to as many as eight points at 26-18 at the 1:31 mark of the period, but the Titans clawed back close from the line, as well as with a three-pointer from Kyson Rinnert and four points from Rylan Parkins in the frame, to take the lead at 27-26 at halftime.
As the second half began, Avery’s defense was forced to deal with a balanced Titan offensive attack, as five separate players scored baskets in the third quarter to help the home team maintain and slightly stretch out its margin. Rinnert and Parkins inside combined for seven points in the period, with a pair of baskets by Lamb.
The Vikings countered with Ingham, who continued his hot hand with a three-pointer and six total points in the third period. Johnson again connected from behind the arc, while Mason Bailey added four points off the bench in the stanza to keep Avery within a possession of taking the lead at 43-41 by quarter’s end.
Over the course of the final eight minutes, Avery continued to draw close on the scoreboard, even tying the game at one point, but the Titans seemed to have the ability to score the big basket when needed to keep the visitors from stealing momentum. Avery’s defense managed to contain the McDowell big man Parkins for most of the evening, holding the center to only 11 points, but AHS had difficulty slowing down Rinnert, who shouldered McDowell’s offensive burden with a game-high 22 points, including seven points in the fourth quarter.
The Vikings, who connected on 14 three-pointers in its earlier win over McDowell, did not have the same hot hand in Marion. Avery connected on just eight 3-pointers in the rematch, four in each half. However, the Vikings continued to use dribble penetration and passing to get players open, connecting on shots to stay within striking distance.
MHS’s David Olivo sank a pair of foul shots to give the Titans a 60-54 lead with less than two minutes to play, but Avery again rallied, as Jack Crenshaw and Ingham each managed to pull down offensive rebounds and score baskets on consecutive trips to draw the Big Red within a pair at 60-58 with 30 seconds on the clock. Following an Avery foul with six seconds remaining, McDowell’s Eli Elliot missed the second of two free throws to give the Vikings one final opportunity, but a deep three-pointer by Landon Hughes missed the mark preserve a McDowell win.
Avery was 21-for-55 from the floor (38.2 percent) in the low-scoring affair, while the Titans were 20-of-49 (40.8 percent) shooting in the contest. McDowell made 17-of-27 free throws in the matchup, while the Vikings were 8-of-13 from the charity stripe. The Big Red committed 15 turnovers in the loss, but forced 14 McDowell turnovers.
Ingham paced the Vikings as the team’s only scorer reaching double figures, tallying a double-double with 19 points on 7-for-15 shooting, while pulling down 10 rebounds with a pair of assists. Johnson scored three 3-pointers for nine points, with eight points apiece from Landon Hughes and Lukas Hughes and eight points from Bailey.
In addition to Rinnert’s 22 points and Parkins’ 11 points, Olivo tallied nine points, with eight points from Lamb and seven from Jaurice Ledbetter.
Patton 73, Avery County 68 (2OT)
Avery was unable to bounce back in its third-place game on December 29 against the four-win Patton High School Panthers.
The contest was close throughout much of the way, as Patton held a 42-38 lead after three quarters before Avery managed to outscore the Panthers by a 15-11 margin in the final eight minutes to force overtime.
A pair of field goals by Patton’s Jake Perry during the first overtime kept Patton close, with Randan Clarke scoring a basket and Brady Chamberlain adding two free throws as the teams remained deadlocked after the first overtime session.
A Kaden Bostian 3-pointer in the second overtime for Patton with points from Perry and Chamberlain proved to be too much for the Big Red to overcome as it suffered a second-consecutive setback.
Clarke led Patton with 21 points and four rebounds with Perry (15 points), Bostian (13 points) and Chamberlain (10 points) also scoring in double figures for the Panthers.
McDowell went on to capture the boys tournament championship, defeating East Burke 57-40 to win the crown.
Avery returns to the court for the first time in the new year when it travels to Burnsville to take on Mountain Heritage on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and ventures to Marshall to take on Madison on Friday, Jan. 6, in Western Highlands Conference action.
